How to get a prismatic shard in Stardew Valley

There are tons of tips and tricks around for things like farming and which gifts to give each villager in Stardew Valley, but crafting weapons is just as important to learn. One of the best weapons in the game alongside Meowmere is the Galaxy Sword, which requires prismatic shards to obtain. That’s just one of the uses for this rainbow mineral, but you will never get enough to unlock everything they provide without knowing where to look. This isn’t like learning where to find the Bookseller, though, because there is some randomness to consider. Let’s run through all the ways to find a prismatic shard in Stardew Valley.

How to get a prismatic shard

There are only two consistent ways to get prismatic shards in Stardew Valley. Otherwise, you will need to deal with some RNG. That said, there are two methods that have far better odds than anything else. The only guaranteed way to get one is to go to the chest at the very top of the Volcano Dungeon. The other is to make the Statue of True Perfection. This piece of furniture can only be made after you reach 100% Perfection and interact with the Perfection Tracker in Qi’s Walnut room, which will take dozens of hours to accomplish. However, if you managed to grind that much then you will get a free prismatic shard every day you check your Statue of True Perfection.

The best drop rate for a prismatic shard is 25% from a meteorite, which already requires luck to find, or 25% from Mystic Stone in either the Mines, Skull Cavern, or Quarry at floors beyond 100. The easiest way to grind out Mystic Stones is in the Mine since you can unlock checkpoints to instantly go to floor 100 or more and search for them.

From there, your best odds at a prismatic shard drop to 3.8% to spawn in a treasure room in the Skull Cavern, and then 3.5% as a drop from an Iridium Node.

The rest of your options for getting a prismatic shard have a .4% chance or lower. We will list them all for you here, but needless to say we suggest any of the above methods over these.