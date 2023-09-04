 Skip to main content
Starfield’s most impressive feature misses what makes Skyrim so memorable

Jesse Lennox
By

Though Bethesda Game Studio is a celebrated developer, there are some fair critiques that one could raise against most of its games. Combat isn’t always a high point, main questlines can feel lacking, and bugs can unarguably ruin the entire experience. However, if there is one thing that most people could agree on, it’s that the team creates some of the most compelling digital worlds out there that are rewarding to explore. From the burned-out capital in Fallout 3 to the snowy mountains and deep forests of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Bethesda has proven a reliable studio in providing unique worlds players love getting lost in.

Starfield had the potential to do that multiple times over with the limitless potential of space exploration. With over a 1,000 planets to explore, it seemed like there would be plenty of room for Bethesda to do what it does best at scale. Despite that, Starfield at times feels like the most linear game the company has made in decades — an unexpected side effect of a key change to how traversal works.

The final frontier

I’m not going to sit here and claim that I, or anyone else, actually walked across all of Skyrim or any Fallout location. Fast travel is a necessity in these games if you want to finish them within your lifetime. However, you did have to do the work of getting to all the landmarks yourself first before you could skip the hike.

It’s a tiny detail that Starfield rejects, as I largely just fast travel from planet to planet freely so long as I have the fuel. All I have to do is choose a star system, click on a planet, and then select a landing zone. I don’t need to create much of a mental map or learn how the universe works, or even learn the layout of individual planets.

A spacecraft in Starfield.
Bethesda Softworks

That turns out to be a big change, as the universe of Starfield doesn’t have the same level of cohesion I’m used to in the studio’s games. Instead, I feel like I’m in a linear RPG connected by loading screens between hubs. By not only allowing players to instantly jump directly to their next destination, but also actually preventing them from taking the scenic route, Starfield struggles to build a universe that feels real.

That style of traversal takes away some of the organic wonder of Bethesda’s previous games. Random encounters are few and far between here, interesting sights are hard to come by due to how assets are reused between planets, and mysteries don’t tend to unravel just because you zigged instead of zagged. These were the moments that made places like Skyrim feel real. You remembered that trip between Whiterun and Riften when you saw that caravan get attacked by giants, and I bet most players can even roughly plot out where each major city on that map lies. Walking the world and learning how it worked was crucial to becoming part of it.

After almost 30 hours into Starfield, I couldn’t tell you where any single planet is in relation to the others. The limitless potential of space exploration should have been a dream come true for emergent storytelling and completely unpredictable events full of wonder and awe. Instead, travel in Starfield feels like a chore, which is perhaps the game’s greatest disappointment.

Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
Goat Simulator 3’s sandbox is 18 times larger than its predecessor’s
Goats fall from the sky.

It takes more than just a bit of confidence for a game as silly as Goat Simulator to casually jump from its first installment all the way to a second sequel. As such, it’s safe to conclude the nonexistent Goat Simulator 2 was, indeed, all the friends we licked along the way. Still, we’re looking forward to Goat Simulator 3, which is, as the name would suggest, all about goats -- and the wacky things they do when given gravity beams and a license to chill.

Goat Simulator 3 - Announcement Trailer

Read more
I don’t need Starfield because I have The Outer Worlds
The spacer looks out over a vast horizon in The Outer Worlds 2 key art.

Starfield will be one of the biggest games of 2023, but I'm not that excited to play it yet.
While  Starfield's spotlight at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase this year highlighted some impressive features, I couldn't shake the feeling that I'd already gotten everything I'd want from a traditional sci-fi RPG like this from another game: The Outer Worlds from Obsidian Entertainment. Ironically developed by another Microsoft-owned studio, The Outer Worlds showed that bloating up a sci-fi game with thousands of planets isn't necessary when a "less is more" mentality can still result in an expertly designed sci-fi RPG. 
Although The Outer Worlds might not be as nearly as grand as Starfield in scope, it still leaves an impression every time I revisit it. It's a focused, replayable, and hilarious adventure without much bloat, which is what I want from my RPGs. It does this while emulating Bethesda's classic The Elder Scrolls and Fallout games too, beating Starfield to the punch.
Starfield could impress me when it launches, but what I've seen of it hasn't got me that eager to play it when I'm so content with replaying The Outer Worlds while avidly waiting for its sequel.
Starfield: Official Gameplay Reveal
Fewer worlds, more fun
From the moment your escape pod accidentally lands on a bounty hunter that's supposed to help you, it's clear that The Outer Worlds is a tongue-in-cheek, satirical take on capitalism, colonization, and the sci-fi genre as a whole. While Bethesda Game Studios' narratives have their fair share of humor, much of its writing tends to be more serious and dryly written. We haven't seen enough of Starfield's dialogue or narrative to get a sense of its thematic identity yet.
Starfield's narrative could be more playful than we've seen so far, but the game's massive scope is what really worries me. During the Microsoft showcase, Todd Howard boasted that there are over 1,000 planets to explore. Because Starfield is so huge, I worry that it risks feeling unfocused. Will I get bored on planets that aren't very handcrafted and don't have as much to do? It's the same potential issue that infamously plagued No Man's Sky at launch.
Meanwhile, The Outer Worlds and its upcoming sequel are intentionally designed to avoid those bloat issues, according to former Obsidian Entertainment Narrative Designer Nitai Poddar in a 2019 Game Informer interview. "There is a lot of value in having an open-ended game that is still structured around individual discreet levels," he said. "It also tends to be easier to develop, and I'm always a fan of making the most of a budget that you have."

The Outer Worlds' developers didn't have a huge budget, and kept the game small but very tightly designed as a result. You might not be able to explore entire planets or fly between them, but you'll definitely remember what you did on every single one you visited. This smaller scope allowed the studio to make the world more reactive to each dialogue choice and player decision.
Playing a combat-focused build in The Outer Worlds gives you an entirely different experience than a dialogue-driven playthrough. You can also murder or scorn everyone you meet in The Outer Worlds, and the game accounts for it in tangible, narrative ways. This makes The Outer Worlds a great sci-fi roleplaying experience, and I'm hopeful its sequel will be too. I'm not as hungry for a sci-fi RPG on such a potentially problematic large scale anymore when The Outer Worlds and its handcrafted worlds and narratives are so enjoyable moment-to-moment, just like classic Bethesda games. 
Where both games will boldly go
As far as sci-fi experiences go, Starfield can stand out from The Outer Worlds with its combat, base-building and shipbuilding, and space combat. But when it comes to the core tenets of Bethesda's best RPGs -- compelling characters, well-written narratives, and lots of reactive and choice-driven moments -- The Outer Worlds beat Starfield to the punch without any additional fat. I already have the Bethesda-like sci-fi experience I always wanted.

Read more
Blockbuster Starfield trailer shows off ship combat, 1,000 explorable planets
A character stands below a ship in Starfield.

During the Xbox and Bethesda showcase, Bethesda dropped a new gameplay trailer for Starfield.

Introduced by Todd Howard, Starfield's player character lands on the mysterious moon named Kreet during the year 2330. The gameplay looks to be a mix of both third-person and first-perspective. The former is used when exploring or jetpacking across large vistas similar to that of No Man's Sky while the latter is used during the shooting sections, or speaking with NPCs.

Read more