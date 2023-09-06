Bethesda is known for making intense, choice-driven games where many dialogue and story decisions you make can have a drastic impact on your character and path in the world. This sometimes also means you make choices that end up having negative impacts on your character, and Starfield has taken this to an entirely new level with an absolutely staggering amount of status effects to deal with as you trek across the universe.

Luckily, you can cure all of them with a quick trip to a doctor or by using an elusive Panacea, but these afflictions can still be debilitating until you’re able to make that happen. Since there are so many afflictions to keep up with in Starfield, we’ve compiled a list of all of them alongside their color coding and how to cure them using the game’s various useful items, so read on for everything you need to know about status effects in this galaxy-hopping adventure.

All status effects in Starfield and how to cure them

Brain Injury

Color Coding: Yellow

Brain injuries can be treated with an Injector or Snake Oil.

Burn

Color Coding: Orange

Burns can be treated with Heal Gel or Heal Paste.

Concussion

Color Coding: Yellow

Concussions can be treated with an Injector or Snake Oil.

Contusion

Color Coding: Red

Contusions can be treated with Bandages or Zipper Bandages.

Dislocation

Color Coding: Blue

Dislocations can be treated with an Immobilizer.

Fracture

Color Coding: Blue

Fractures can be treated with an Immobilizer.

Frostbite

Color Coding: Orange

Frostbite can be treated with Heal Gel or Heal Paste.

Heatstroke

Color Coding: Yellow

Heatstrokes can be treated with an Injector or Snake Oil.

Hernia

Color Coding: Yellow

Hernias can be treated with an Injector or Snake Oil.

Hypothermia

Color Coding: Yellow

Hypothermia can be treated with an Injector or Snake Oil.

Infection

Color Coding: Purple

Infections can be treated with Antibiotics.

Laceration

Color Coding: Red

Lacerations can be treated with Bandages or Zipper Bandages.

Lung Damage

Color Coding: Yellow

Lung damage can be treated with an Injector or Snake Oil.

Poisoning

Color Coding: Yellow

Poisoning can be treated with an Injector or Snake Oil.

Puncture Wound

Color Coding: Red

Puncture Wounds can be treated with Bandages or Zipper Bandages.

Radiation Poisoning

Color Coding: Yellow

Radiation poisoning can be treated with an Injector or Snake Oil.

Sprain

Color Coding: Blue

Sprains can be treated with an Immobilizer.

Torn Muscle

Color Coding: Blue

Torn muscles can be treated with an Immobilizer.

