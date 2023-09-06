Bethesda is known for making intense, choice-driven games where many dialogue and story decisions you make can have a drastic impact on your character and path in the world. This sometimes also means you make choices that end up having negative impacts on your character, and Starfield has taken this to an entirely new level with an absolutely staggering amount of status effects to deal with as you trek across the universe.
Luckily, you can cure all of them with a quick trip to a doctor or by using an elusive Panacea, but these afflictions can still be debilitating until you’re able to make that happen. Since there are so many afflictions to keep up with in Starfield, we’ve compiled a list of all of them alongside their color coding and how to cure them using the game’s various useful items, so read on for everything you need to know about status effects in this galaxy-hopping adventure.
All status effects in Starfield and how to cure them
Brain Injury
Color Coding: Yellow
Brain injuries can be treated with an Injector or Snake Oil.
Burn
Color Coding: Orange
Burns can be treated with Heal Gel or Heal Paste.
Concussion
Color Coding: Yellow
Concussions can be treated with an Injector or Snake Oil.
Contusion
Color Coding: Red
Contusions can be treated with Bandages or Zipper Bandages.
Dislocation
Color Coding: Blue
Dislocations can be treated with an Immobilizer.
Fracture
Color Coding: Blue
Fractures can be treated with an Immobilizer.
Frostbite
Color Coding: Orange
Frostbite can be treated with Heal Gel or Heal Paste.
Heatstroke
Color Coding: Yellow
Heatstrokes can be treated with an Injector or Snake Oil.
Hernia
Color Coding: Yellow
Hernias can be treated with an Injector or Snake Oil.
Hypothermia
Color Coding: Yellow
Hypothermia can be treated with an Injector or Snake Oil.
Infection
Color Coding: Purple
Infections can be treated with Antibiotics.
Laceration
Color Coding: Red
Lacerations can be treated with Bandages or Zipper Bandages.
Lung Damage
Color Coding: Yellow
Lung damage can be treated with an Injector or Snake Oil.
Poisoning
Color Coding: Yellow
Poisoning can be treated with an Injector or Snake Oil.
Puncture Wound
Color Coding: Red
Puncture Wounds can be treated with Bandages or Zipper Bandages.
Radiation Poisoning
Color Coding: Yellow
Radiation poisoning can be treated with an Injector or Snake Oil.
Sprain
Color Coding: Blue
Sprains can be treated with an Immobilizer.
Torn Muscle
Color Coding: Blue
Torn muscles can be treated with an Immobilizer.
