What is Quantum Essence in Starfield?

After a couple dozen hours with a game like Starfield, or even just a few if you're that kind of player, the allure of cheats will start to arise. Whether it's because you're short of Credits, want to make yourself invincible, or get a head start when starting a new character, cheats can help you squeeze more fun out of any game that allows them. Starfield is already built for mod support, but you don't have to go through the trouble of installing any if you just want to mess with the basics of the game by entering in some console commands. These commands will disable you from earning any achievements in the game, and you do so at your own risk since you could potentially break the game depending on how you use them, but otherwise are as simple to use as knowing the proper codes. Here are all the cheats and console commands in Starfield, and how to use them.

Can you enter console commands on Xbox?

Since Starfield is available on both PC and Xbox consoles, you may wonder if you have the option to use the same commands on your console version of the game. Unfortunately, at the time of writing, there is no way to open the console command menu on Xbox to enter any of these cheats. Perhaps a mod will be released in the future that enables this, but for now, all your cheating will have to be done on PC.

How to enter console commands on PC

Entering console commands in Starfield is done the same way as you would in any other game, which is by hitting the` key to open up the menu. Note that as soon as you do this, the game will warn you that entering any console command will lock you out of earning achievements as we mentioned earlier.

Once this menu is open, all you need to do is input a valid command to activate that function.

All console commands

There are dozens of console commands to pick from, so we will break them down into categories as best we can to help you locate what you're looking for easily.

Game breaking commands