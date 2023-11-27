 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

I bought two Steam Autumn Sale games — both were under $5

John Alexander
By
Screenshot of Yooka Laylee and the Impossible Lair.
.

Alongside all of the Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals that we’ve been covering this week is one thing nearly everyone with a gaming PC has been thinking about. It’s the Steam Autumn sale, where you’re sure to find good deals on games in your wishlist. While a lot of the coverage of this event will highlight deals on the best games of 2023, I’d like to highlight a couple of games I picked up for under $5 that you might’ve missed otherwise. They’re the kinds of games that I’m actually curious about, not just big titles that pull in clicks, and I think you might like to try out, too, while they’re under $5. The Steam Autumn Sale lasts until November 28th at 10 AM Pacific Time.

SYNTHETIK Ultimate — $4, was $20

Screenshot of an opening level in SYNTHETIK Ultimate.
Image used with permission by copyright holder

SYNTHETIK Ultimate is a game that I would likely not have ever picked up at full price. It is a very arcadey top-down shooter experience and I’ll fully admit I’m not always 100% sure why things are happening on my screen. What I am sure of is that it is exciting and, even within the first hour, I’m finding some of the most interesting third person gunplay I’ve seen in a shooter. For example, the character I’m playing above is a sniper. To shoot effectively, I have to stop moving for a second and then click on my enemy directly. Oh, I when I reload my gun — or any gun in the game, for that matter — I have the chance of jamming the gun. It means I have to always have a backup plan ready. The game, now just $4, is worth it for a bit of chaos in your life.

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair — $3, was $30

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair's overworld.
Image used with permission by copyright holder

My motivations for picking up this game were based on one part nostalgia and one part rumor. In case you haven’t heard, the Yooka-Laylee games are from the designers of the now legendary Banjo-Kazooie collect ’em up games. And they feel similar, from the quirky animal protagonists right down to the squeaky voices. In Impossible Lair, Yooka and Laylee’s second adventure, the pair travel through what appears to be a war-torn bee kingdom. The rumored mechanic I’m most excited about is how events and actions on the overworld affect the game’s levels. And, from my very early (I’m hanging out just outside the first level in the screenshot above) vantage point, the overworlds seem stuffed with fun adventures. For only $3, I’m looking forward to checking it out thoroughly.

Everything from laptops and tablets, to coffee makers and air purifiers, and smart home essentials.

More Steam Autumn Sale games under $5 I might buy

With the Steam Autumn Sale here until November 28th at 10 AM Pacific Time, there’s still more time for me to come back and buy more stuff. If I do, I have enough games on my wishlist sitting at under $5 now to avoid paying anything more. Here’s a few that you might like as well:

  • DCL – The Game —
  • Townscaper —
  • Tangle Tower —
  • World of Contraptions —
  • The Hong Kong Massacre —
  • Soldat 2 —
  • Crown Trick —
  • File Under Kingdom —

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
This HP gaming laptop is $450 in Best Buy’s Black Friday sale (save $350)
HP Victus placed outside while displaying an attractive background.

Gamers who are on the hunt for Black Friday gaming laptop deals should consider thig HP Victus 15 offer at Best Buy. The retailer has slashed the machine's price with a $350 discount, which nearly halves its sticker price of $800 to just $450. You're going to get amazing value for your money if that's all you'll have to pay for this gaming laptop. If you're interested, there's no time to waste -- add the device to your cart and check out as soon as you can, because we're not sure when the bargain ends.

Why you should buy the HP Victus 15 gaming laptop
If want to stick to a tight budget when buying a gaming laptop from Black Friday deals, you should decide to go for the HP Victus 15. It's not as powerful as the best gaming laptops, but it has what it takes to run most of the best PC games with its AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 graphics card, and 8GB of RAM. You may have to select the lowest settings for some of the more demanding titles, which will be an acceptable trade-off for its relatively affordable price.

Read more
This Lenovo gaming PC with an RTX 4080 just got a big discount
The Lenovo Legion Tower 7i gaming PC with RTX 3070.

Building your own PC from scratch can be a lot of fun, but if you aren't tech-savvy or don't have the time to do it, then going for a pre-built PC is a great option. While you will lose a little bit of money in the process for assembly and parts, there are a lot of great gaming PC deals you can take advantage of to mitigate that issue. You also get the PC essentially ready to plug and play so that you can jump right into the best PC games out there and have some fun and entertainment.

So, if you're ready for an upgrade, this Legion Tower 7i is a great option, given that it comes with the impressive RTX 4080 graphics card. That will let you play many games, including AAAs, without too much issue, even on higher-end monitors. Even better, Lenovo is heavily discounting it to $2,350 instead of the usual $2,990 it goes for. That's a steep $640 that's being knocked off the price, and Lenovo even throws in three months of Xbox Game Pass, so this is an excellent deal all-around.

Read more
Early Black Friday deal gets you this RTX 3050 gaming PC for $800
Lenovo Legion Tower Gaming PC on a table.

Black Friday is just around the corner, but some retailers like Best Buy have already started rolling out early Black Friday deals. Here's one for gamers -- the Lenovo Legion Tower 5i gaming desktop for just $800, following a $450 discount on its original price of $1,250. We don't think this offer will last until the shopping holiday as stocks are probably already running low, so if you already have the cash, there's no sense in waiting to complete the purchase. Proceed with the transaction now to make sure that you enjoy the savings.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion Tower 5i gaming desktop
With the 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM, the Lenovo Legion Tower 5i gaming desktop won't have trouble running the best PC games. It may not be as powerful as the most expensive models of the best gaming PCs, and you may have to eventually upgrade within the next few years when the best upcoming PC games arrive, but as a machine that will let you jump into PC gaming right now, it will prove to be more then enough.

Read more