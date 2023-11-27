I bought two Steam Autumn Sale games — both were under $5

Alongside all of the Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals that we’ve been covering this week is one thing nearly everyone with a gaming PC has been thinking about. It’s the Steam Autumn sale, where you’re sure to find good deals on games in your wishlist. While a lot of the coverage of this event will highlight deals on the best games of 2023, I’d like to highlight a couple of games I picked up for under $5 that you might’ve missed otherwise. They’re the kinds of games that I’m actually curious about, not just big titles that pull in clicks, and I think you might like to try out, too, while they’re under $5. The Steam Autumn Sale lasts until November 28th at 10 AM Pacific Time.

SYNTHETIK Ultimate — $4, was $20

SYNTHETIK Ultimate is a game that I would likely not have ever picked up at full price. It is a very arcadey top-down shooter experience and I’ll fully admit I’m not always 100% sure why things are happening on my screen. What I am sure of is that it is exciting and, even within the first hour, I’m finding some of the most interesting third person gunplay I’ve seen in a shooter. For example, the character I’m playing above is a sniper. To shoot effectively, I have to stop moving for a second and then click on my enemy directly. Oh, I when I reload my gun — or any gun in the game, for that matter — I have the chance of jamming the gun. It means I have to always have a backup plan ready. The game, now just $4, is worth it for a bit of chaos in your life.

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair — $3, was $30

My motivations for picking up this game were based on one part nostalgia and one part rumor. In case you haven’t heard, the Yooka-Laylee games are from the designers of the now legendary Banjo-Kazooie collect ’em up games. And they feel similar, from the quirky animal protagonists right down to the squeaky voices. In Impossible Lair, Yooka and Laylee’s second adventure, the pair travel through what appears to be a war-torn bee kingdom. The rumored mechanic I’m most excited about is how events and actions on the overworld affect the game’s levels. And, from my very early (I’m hanging out just outside the first level in the screenshot above) vantage point, the overworlds seem stuffed with fun adventures. For only $3, I’m looking forward to checking it out thoroughly.

More Steam Autumn Sale games under $5 I might buy

With the Steam Autumn Sale here until November 28th at 10 AM Pacific Time, there’s still more time for me to come back and buy more stuff. If I do, I have enough games on my wishlist sitting at under $5 now to avoid paying anything more. Here’s a few that you might like as well:

