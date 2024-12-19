 Skip to main content
Steam Winter Sale: best deals, how long is the sale, and more

By
Playing Steam Deck with feet in a hot tub.
Valve

If you missed out on the last Steam sale, worry not because the Steam Winter Sale is perhaps the biggest of the year. This is when all the best PC games are discounted to the lowest prices of the year for us to add to our ever-growing backlogs. Everything from epic single-player games and indies to the best multiplayer games on PC can be found for a fraction of their normal prices. With so many deals, you could easily spend all your holiday money before even noticing the best deals and hidden gems. We’ve scrolled through all the deals to highlight the best ones you should add to your cart.

When is the Steam Winter Sale 2024?

The Steam Winter Sale is already in progress. It started on December 19 and will conclude on January 2, so make sure you take advantage of the discounts before then.

Best deals for the Steam Winter Sale 2024

Cloud and Aerith charging up an attack.
Square Enix

Deals constantly come and go during Steam sales, so we’ll update our list of the can’t-miss deals as they change. These are our top picks that you shouldn’t miss out on.

Elden Ring – $36 was $60

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – $52 was $70

Final Fantasy 16 – $37 was $50

Street Fighter 6 – $30 was $60

Need for Speed Heat Deluxe Edition – $3.49 was $70

Assassin’s Creed Origins – $6 was $60

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – $3 was $30

Cyberpunk 2077 – $27 was $60

God of War Ragnarok – $48 was $60

Nine Sols – $21 was $30

Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth (pre-purchase) – $49 was $70

Hitman World of Assassination – $28 was $70

Civilization VI – $3 was $60

Best deals under $20

Isaac Clarke aims at a necromorph in Dead Space.
EA

Dead Space – $15 was $60

Cult of the Lamb – $12 was $25

Cuphead – $14 was $20

Balatro – $13 was $15

Raft – $13 was $20

Phasmophobia – $15 was $20

Monster Hunter World: Iceborn Digital Deluxe – $15 was $50

Dredge – $12 was $25

GTA V: Premium Edition – $15 was $40

Crusader Kings 3 – $15 was $50

Best deals under $10

best-single-player-nintendo-switch-games
Team Cherry

Titanfall 2 – $3 was $30

Content Warning – $6 was $8

Control Ultimate Edition – $8 was $40

South Park: The Stick of Truth – $3 was $30

State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition – $3 was $30

Hollow Knight – $7 was $15

Mass Effect Legendary Edition – $5 was $60

It Takes Two – $8 was $40

Batman: Arkham Knight – $4 was $20

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – $6 was $60

