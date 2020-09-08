With nearly two weeks still to go before its release, Super Mario 3D All-Stars is the second bestselling game on Amazon for the year behind Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars was announced during a special Nintendo Direct centered around Mario’s 35th anniversary and is a bundle of Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy. All the games will feature high-definition resolutions, with Sunshine and Galaxy getting widescreen 16:9 aspect ratios. Galaxy will also include motion controls via Joy-Cons that mimic the ones featured in its original Wii release.

Digital and physical editions of Super Mario 3D All-Stars will only be available through March 31, 2021, which is also when Nintendo’s fiscal year ends.

This decision, which keeps sales to the landmark anniversary year of the company’s mascot, was met with harsh criticism online. Still, the tactic may be proving effective if these early figures are any indication. Nintendo also offered collectible pins for My Nintendo members who pre-order, further incentivizing players to pick up the game as soon as possible.

Nintendo announced early last month that Animal Crossing sold 22 million copies in total, making it the second bestselling Switch title behind Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which it is poised to overtake.

Beyond its 2020 releases, Nintendo continues to dominate Amazon’s bestsellers list, notching nine out of the top 10 slots. Only the PlayStation 4’s The Last of Us Part II and Final Fantasy VII Remake offered competition, with the former coming in at No. 4 and the latter at 11.

The company’s games rarely devalue in price, with many used copies of popular Switch titles selling for the same rate as new versions. This means physical copies of Super Mario 3D All-Stars will likely be incredibly valuable after the March 31, 2021, cutoff hits. Scalpers are already allegedly trying to snatch up as many copies as possible before selling them for more than double the $60 retail price. Fortunately, the game is currently still available for pre-order on Amazon and other marketplaces.

The recent Direct also revealed other new games, including the remote-controlled Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit and Super Mario 35, a battle royale in the vein of Tetris 99.

Editors' Recommendations