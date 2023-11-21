 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

Where to get a snack for the Frog Sage in Super Mario RPG

Billy Givens
By

Super Mario RPG has a mostly straightforward and easy to follow main story, so figuring out what to do next is usually a quick and simple affair. However, soon after finishing up a segment of your adventure in Marrymore, Mallow will mention that you should go back and speak with his grandfather, Frog Sage, who you can find at Tadpole Pond. However, upon arriving, you may find that you can’t progress the story any further because the Frog Sage is waiting for a snack. Luckily, rounding up a tasty bite for him won’t take you very long, and we’ll tell you how to do so below.

Where to get a snack for the Frog Sage

The first step in obtaining a snack for the Frog Sage is to open your map and fast-travel back to the Mushroom Kingdom. Upon your arrival, head over to the item shop, which can be identified by the spinning mushroom on the side of the building.

Mushroom Kingdom Item Shop
Nintendo

Inside, speak to the shopkeeper and use the Rare Frog Coin (which you obtained from Croco earlier in the game) to purchase a Cricket Pie. Since this tasty snack is precisely what the Frog Sage had sent Mallow to retrieve back when you first met the little fluffball, you can now take it back to the wise frog and fulfill his grandson’s initial quest. In return for bringing him his food, the Frog Sage will gift you the Froggy Stick weapon for Mallow and move the main story forward with a bit of dialogue.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Billy Givens
Billy Givens
Gaming Writer
Billy Givens is a freelance writer with over a decade of experience writing gaming, film, and tech content. His work can be…
Best armor and weapons in Super Mario RPG and where to find them
Mario, Mallow, and Bowser sit in a clown car in Super Mario RPG.

One of the most important things in any role-playing game is the equipment you have for your characters, as it often provides useful offensive or defensive capabilities (or even additional boons) that can drastically increase your party's survivability. That's as true as ever in Super Mario RPG, with each of the main characters having unique weapons and armor that you can equip to boost their power and protection throughout your journey.

In this guide, we'll break down each character's best equipment and where to obtain it so that you can become an unstoppable force. And while it's great to have the best weapons and armor for every character, you'll also come across plenty of accessories on your travels. So, as a bonus, we'll also include a few accessories that we consider to be well worth snatching as soon as possible to improve your party's overall viability.

Read more
Super Mario RPG: Sunken Ship password solution
Mario stands in a room full of boxes in Super Mario RPG.

Though they may be largely focused on telling stories and engaging you with strategic combat, role-playing games often feature some of gaming's most tricky puzzles, too. In the case of Super Mario RPG, you'll eventually find yourself on a Sunken Ship where you'll stumble upon a strange room with six boxes that you need to hit to create a password.

Though you could spend some time in puzzle rooms in the Sunken Ship to receive clues that would ultimately lead you to the solution, we'll cut straight to the point and tell you how to solve this puzzle below.
Sunken Ship password solution
About halfway through the Sunken Ship is a room with six boxes you need to jump and hit to change letters to create a specific password that will open the door to a boss. In the lead-up to that, you'll be able to get clues from six doors that each contain a small challenge. It includes tricky 3D mazes and timing puzzles. The clues you gather won't be written down anywhere for you to reference later. The most key clues tell you is that it's an ocean-themed word surrounding an item you may find on the bottom of the sea. It's also the plural for of that word.

Read more
All Melody Bay song solutions in Super Mario RPG
Mario stands near a pond in Super Mario RPG.

Super Mario RPG features a lot of fun and quirky minigames, and you'll encounter one of the most unique relatively early in your adventure. If you've come across Toadofsky in Melody Bay and want to know how to compose some music for him, we've got everything you need to know below.
All Melody Bay songs and how to play them
You'll need to play a total of four songs for Toadofsky throughout your journey, returning to Melody Bay at certain points after coming across song clues. Each song is eight notes long, and you'll have to wait for the tadpole to get into the correct position before jumping on its back to assign it the appropriate note. When you complete a song, speak to Toadofsky for a reward.

Here are notes from top to bottom:

Read more