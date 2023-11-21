Where to get a snack for the Frog Sage in Super Mario RPG

Super Mario RPG has a mostly straightforward and easy to follow main story, so figuring out what to do next is usually a quick and simple affair. However, soon after finishing up a segment of your adventure in Marrymore, Mallow will mention that you should go back and speak with his grandfather, Frog Sage, who you can find at Tadpole Pond. However, upon arriving, you may find that you can’t progress the story any further because the Frog Sage is waiting for a snack. Luckily, rounding up a tasty bite for him won’t take you very long, and we’ll tell you how to do so below.

Where to get a snack for the Frog Sage

The first step in obtaining a snack for the Frog Sage is to open your map and fast-travel back to the Mushroom Kingdom. Upon your arrival, head over to the item shop, which can be identified by the spinning mushroom on the side of the building.

Inside, speak to the shopkeeper and use the Rare Frog Coin (which you obtained from Croco earlier in the game) to purchase a Cricket Pie. Since this tasty snack is precisely what the Frog Sage had sent Mallow to retrieve back when you first met the little fluffball, you can now take it back to the wise frog and fulfill his grandson’s initial quest. In return for bringing him his food, the Frog Sage will gift you the Froggy Stick weapon for Mallow and move the main story forward with a bit of dialogue.

Editors' Recommendations