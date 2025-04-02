Switch 2 vs. Steam Deck: which is the better handheld to get in 2025

Table of Contents Table of Contents Switch 2 vs. Steam Deck specs Switch 2 vs. Steam Deck design and features Switch 2 vs. Steam Deck controllers Switch 2 vs. Steam Deck games Switch 2 vs. Steam Deck price

Nintendo has dominated the handheld market ever since it launched the Game Boy, but things changed when the Nintendo Switch combined home and handheld gaming. This caused Valve to step into the ring with the Steam Deck as a handheld PC alternative to compete with the Switch. Despite there being a clear power difference in the Steam Deck vs. Switch, Nintendo’s best games made it the far more popular option. Now that the Switch 2 is nearly upon us, we need to reevaluate the pecking order for these two gaming devices. We already broke down the Switch vs the Switch 2, but if you’re torn between a Steam Deck and the Nintendo Switch 2 then we need to break down each of their specs, designs, games, and prices to help you choose.

Switch 2 vs. Steam Deck specs

While we are still waiting on a few key details about the Switch 2, most notably regarding its battery, we do get a great picture of how the two stack up in terms of power.

Nintendo Switch 2

Steam Deck Size 3.9mm thick 11.7 by 4.6 by 1.9 inches Weight TBD 1.47 pounds Screen 7.9-inches, 1080p HDR, 120Hz. 7.4 inch LCD CPU/GPU TBD AMD-customized APU Zen 2 Storage 256GB 64GB to 512GB of flash storage, expandable through microSD Wireless Yes Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 Video output 4K docked via HDMI, 1080p handheld 1280 x 800 resolution with OLED options Speakers Stereo Stereo USB connector 2 USB Type-C ports One USB-C with DisplayPort 1.4 alt mode Headphone/mic jack Built-in mic with noise-cancelling tech, but an audio jack is included in the new Pro Controller 3.5mm stereo Game card slot Nintendo Switch game cards N/A microSD card slot Supports microSD Express Yes Internal battery TBD 50Whr battery Battery life TBD 3 to 12 hours Charging time TBD 2 to 3 hours Availability Launching on June 5 Available now

Switch 2 vs. Steam Deck design and features

The Steam Deck’s design is close to what you will find with the Switch 2 but with a few major differences. The first is that the controllers are not detachable and the entire thing is a single unit. You can still connect other controllers to it, but you can’t disconnect the built-in controls like you can with the Switch 2’s JoyCons. This is part of the reason why the Steam Deck is a bit heavier than the Switch 2.

Screen size is another difference here. The Steam Deck has a screen size of 7 inches, while the Switch 2’s screen is almost an inch larger at 7.9 inches. You can also choose between standard LCD or OLED screens on the Steam Deck, while the current Switch 2 only offers LCD. While that is a bummer, the Switch 2 can at least output select games at 4K if docked and even outperforms the Steam Deck in handheld mode at 1080p.

Internal storage is another area where the Switch 2 blows the Steam Deck out of the water, but that is more easily remedied with both allowing for SD cards to easily add more space. Still, having more internal storage is always appreciated as games get larger and larger.

We don’t know the specifics of what CPU and GPU the Switch 2 is running, but it is certainly going to be some unique chipset made specifically for it. From what we know the console is capable of, we do think it will match or exceed what the current Steam Deck is packing but we will need to wait until someone cracks it open to be sure.

Battery life is another unknown, but it is hard to imagine Nintendo launching a console with a battery as limited as the Steam Deck. The Switch 1 battery already lasted between 4.5 and 9 hours, so even if the Switch 2 pulled back on that, it would still be competitive with the Steam Deck.

Switch 2 vs. Steam Deck controllers

The Steam Deck has built-in controls that, while not the most comfortable, are more than servicable. You can also connect nearly any other modern controller as well to suit your preference.

The Switch 2 features new and improved Joy-Cons that magnetically connect to the system rather than slide and lock into place. This allows you to easily play while holding the screen or detaching it, depending on what is more comfortable. Besides the Switch 2 vs Switch Joy-Cons being a bit bigger, these also have mouse functionality as another control method.

The Switch 2 will also let you connect Pro Controllers for a more traditional controller setup as well.

Switch 2 vs. Steam Deck games

Neither the Switch 2 nor the Steam Deck will leave you wanting for games. Starting with the Steam Deck, this system can run almost any Steam game you have, with the list of compatible games only growing larger. Steam is the largest PC storefront there is, so you will have access to all the best PC games from massive publishers like Sony, Xbox, Ubisoft, and EA alongside an endless number of indies.

The one thing you will never be able to play on the Steam Deck, though, is Nintendo games. The Switch 2 not only is backward compatible with almost every game in the Switch library but also has its own lineup of new games such as Mario Kart 9 and Donkey Kong Bananza. Some Switch games will also get Switch 2 Editions that offer improved visuals, frame rates, and even additional content, though there is an upgrade fee to get these enhancements. On top of that, you will also have access to the Eshop and Switch Online service for digital games, indies, and a growing library of classic games from the NES, SNES, Game Boy, and N64 generations.

Which is better will depend on your taste. Steam has a much larger selection of games but lacks the unique games that only Nintendo makes.

Switch 2 vs. Steam Deck price

There are three models of Steam Deck you can pick from depending on how much storage space you want and if you are willing to pay for an OLED screen. The lowest entry point will cost you $400, with the most expensive being $650.

On the other hand, there is currently just the base Switch 2 model right now as your only option. This one currently costs $450, which is just above the cheapest option for Steam Decks and well below the high-end option. There is also a $500 bundle that includes Mario Kart World.