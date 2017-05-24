Is it a new Borderlands? Take-Two hints at huge new game in 2018

Why it matters to you It's been nearly five years since the release of Borderlands 2, and fans are itching to dive back into Gearbox's world.

2018 is shaping up to big quite the year for Take-Two. In the spring, Rockstar’s parent company will be releasing Red Dead Redemption 2 — one of the most-anticipated games of all time — but the publisher also has another big-name project in the works from an established franchise.

During an investor call, Take-Two revealed that during fiscal year 2019, which begins next April, it will release “a highly-anticipated new title from one of 2K’s biggest franchises.”

The options for what this game could be are fairly limited. The Mafia series just saw a recent release with October’s Mafia III, and XCOM 2 released last year, as well. With Rockstar hard at work on Red Dead Redemption 2, the most likely remaining option is Borderlands 3, which has still technically not been announced by developer Gearbox Software.

Though not officially unveiled, Gearbox has given fans a taste of what to expect. A tech demonstration during GDC showed off the Borderlands series’ signature engine running with upgrades made possible by current-generation hardware. This led to thicker outlines on certain objects in the world, new lighting effects, and shadows that will look more realistic.

Other hints also point to the game’s location possibly being “Promethea,” which was spotted in recent Battleborn downloadable content, but the only other information we have on Borderlands 3 is where we won’t be able to play it: the Nintendo Switch. Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford said that Nintendo had “other priorities” and that it was unlikely the game would release on the platform.

Borderlands 3 is certainly the most likely option, but there is also the possibility, as pointed out by users on the forum NeoGAF, that the game could be a BioShock sequel. Director Ken Levine has since moved onto other projects, but 2K Marin was given the reigns to the franchise after the release of BioShock Infinite. Would you be more interested in exploring more of the BioShock universe, or are you ready to dive back into Borderlands? Let us know in the comments!