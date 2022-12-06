Warzone 2 PC settings guide: best graphics, audio and interface settings

On PC, Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 has a plethora of settings you can tinker with to maximize performance. With the right settings, you can go from average to expert, so long as your machine supports them. But with so many options, it’s easy to get overwhelmed when trying to pick the right settings on PC.
In this guide, we’ll run down our recommended settings for Warzone 2.0. Keep in mind that many of these are preference-based, while others are completely dependent on your hardware, so adjust accordingly. For a full breakdown of console settings, check out our dedicated guide.
Keyboard & Mouse
Mouse
Input device
|Aiming input device
|Mouse
Mouse
|Mouse sensitivity
|2.9
|ADS sensitivity multiplier
|1.00
|ADS sensitivity multiplier [focus]
|1.00
|ADS sensitivity type
|Relative
|Monitor distance coefficient
|1.33
|Custom sensitivity per zoom
|Off
|Vertical aim axis
|N/A
|Mouse filtering
|Off
Controller
Input device
|Aiming input device
|Controller
Inputs
|Edit button layout
|Tactical (personal preference)
|Flip L1/L2 and R1/R2
|Off (personal preference)
|Stick layout preset
|Default
|Controller vibration
|Off
|Trigger effect
|Off
Aiming
|Horizontal stick sensitivity
|High 7
|Vertical stick sensitivity
|6
|ADS sensitivity multiplier
|0.70
|Sensitivity multiplier
|1.00
|Vertical aim axis
|Standard
Gameplay
|Aim down sight behavior
|Hold
|Change zoom shared input
|Sprint/tactical sprint/focus
|Focus behavior
|Hold
|Automatic sprint
|Automatic tactical sprint
|Equipment behavior
|Hold
|Weapon mount activation
|ADS + melee
|Interact/reload behavior
|Prioritize interact
|Armor plate behavior
|Apply all
Advanced
Aim assist
|Target aim assist
|On
|Aim assist type
|Default
Gyro aiming
|Gyro behavior
|Off
|Gravity vector
|Off
|Gyro sensitivity horizontal
|N/A
|Gyro sensitivity vertical
|N/A
|Gyro horizontal inversion
|Off
|Gyro vertical inversion
|Off
Aiming
|Aim response curve type
|Dynamic
|ADS sensitivity multiplier [focus]
|1.00
|ADS sensitivity transition timing
|Instant
|Custom sensitivity per zoom
|On (personal preference)
|Inputs deadzone
|Personal preference
Movement behaviors
|Sprint/tactical sprint behavior
|Toggle
|Auto move forward
|Off
|Tactical sprint behavior
|Double tap
|Grounded mantel
|Off
|Automatic airborne mantel
|Partial
|Automatic ground mantel
|Off
|Invert slide and dive behavior
|Standard
|Plunging underwater
|Plunge freely
|Parachute auto-deploy
|Off
|Sprinting door bash
|On
|Ledge hang mantel behavior
|Mantel only
Combat behaviors
|ADS stick swap
|Off
|Backpack alternate control
|Off
|ADS interruption behavior
|Interrupt
|Weapon mount movement exit
|On
|Weapon mount exit delay
|Short
|Depleted ammo weapon switch
|On
|Quick C4 detonation
|On
Vehicle behaviors
|Vehicle camera recenter
|Short delay
|Camera initial position
|Free look
Overlays behaviors
|Ping wheel delay
|Moderate
|Double tap danger ping delay
|Moderate
Graphics
Display
Display
|Display mode
|Fullscreen exclusive
|Display monitor
|Personal preference
|Display adapter
|Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 (Personal preference)
|Screen refresh rate
|239.970
|Display resolution
|2560 x 1440
|Dynamic resolution
|Off
|Aspect ratio
|Automatic
|V-sync [gameplay]
|Off
|V-sync [menus]
|Off
|Custom frame rate limit
|Unlimited
|Restart shaders optimization
|Personal preference
|Shader optimization
|Personal preference
|Display gamma
|2.2 [SRGB]
|Brightness
|55
|Constrain mouse to game window
|Off
|Focused mode
|Off
High Dynamic Range [HDR]
|High Dynamic Range [HDR]
|Off
|HDR Calibration
|N/A
Quality
Global Quality
|Quality Presets
|Custom
|Render Resolution
|100
|Upscaling/Sharpening
|FidelityFX CAS
|Anti-Aliasing
|Filmic SMAA T2X
|Anti-Aliasing Quality
|Low
|Video Memory Scale
|90
Details & Textures
|Texture resolution
|Low
|Texture filter anisotropic
|Normal
|Nearby level of detail
|High
|Distant level of detail
|High
|Clutter draw distance
|Short
|Particle quality
|High
|Particle quality level
|High
|Bullet impacts & sprays
|On
|Shader quality
|Low
|Tessellation
|Off
|Terrain memory
|Max
|On-demand texture streaming
|Off
|Streaming quality
|Normal
|Volumetric quality
|Low
|Deferred physics quality
|Off
|Water caustics
|Off
Shadow and lighting
|Shadow map resolution
|Normal
|Screen space shadows
|Off
|Spot shadow quality
|Low
|Spot cache
|Low
|Particle lighting
|Normal
|Ambient occlusion
|Off
|Screen space reflections
|Off
|Static reflection quality
|Low
|Weather grid volumes
|Off
Post-Processing Effects
|Nvidia Reflex low latency
|On
|Depth of field
|Off
|World motion blur
|Off
|Weapon motion blur
|Off
|Film grain
|0.00
View
Field of View
|Field of view [FOV]
|120
|ADS Field of view
|Affected
|Weapon field of view
|Wide
|3rd person field of view
|90
|Vehicle field of view
|Wide
Camera
|1st-person camera movement
|Least [50%]
|3rd-person camera movement
|Least [50%]
|3rd-person ADS transition
|3rd person ADS
|Default spectator camera
|Game perspective
Audio
Volumes
|Audio mix
|Headphone bass boost
|Master volume
|100
|Music volume
|0
|Dialogue volume
|0
|Effects volume
|100
|Hit marker volume
|100
|Mono audio
|Off
|Mono amount
|N/A
Subtitles
|Subtitles
|Personal preference
|Subtitles size
|Personal preference
|Subtitles background opacity
|Personal preference
Voice Chat
|Voice chat
|On (personal preference)
|Last words voice chat
|On (personal preference)
|Proximity chat
|On (personal preference)
|Voice chat device
|Headset
|Open mic recording threshold
|70 (personal preference)
|Voice chat volume
|60 (personal preference)
|Microphone test
|Off
|Microphone volume
|100
Channels
|Mute yourself when connecting
|Off
|Game voice channel
|All lobby
Audio advanced settings
|Juggernaut music
|Off
|Hit marker sound effects
|MW
|Reduce tinnitus sound
|Off
Interface
Readability
|Menu text size
|Default (personal preference)
|Text chat text size
|Default (personal preference)
|Text chat background opacity
|Personal preference
|Text chat message duration
|Personal preference
|Language selection
|Personal preference
|Color customization
|Personal preference
Subtitles
|Subtitles
|All off (personal preference)
|Subtitles size
|Default
|Subtitles background opacity
|0
HUD
|Mini map shape
|Square
|Mini map rotation
|On
|Horizontal compass
|On
|Crosshairs
|On
|Crosshair bobbing
|Off
|Hit markers visuals
|On
|Damage-based hit markers
|On
|Player names
|Abbreviated
|Vehicle HUD prompts
|Fade after 5 seconds
Telemetry
|Telemetry
|Custom
|Server latency
|On
|Packet loss
|On
|Clock
|On
|Connection meter
|Off
Advanced interface settings
|Gameplay tips
|On
|Tooltips
|On
|Parallax effects
|On
|Center dot
|Off
|Center dot scale
|Default
