Warzone 2 PC settings guide: best graphics, audio and interface settings

On PC, Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 has a plethora of settings you can tinker with to maximize performance. With the right settings, you can go from average to expert, so long as your machine supports them. But with so many options, it’s easy to get overwhelmed when trying to pick the right settings on PC.

In this guide, we’ll run down our recommended settings for Warzone 2.0. Keep in mind that many of these are preference-based, while others are completely dependent on your hardware, so adjust accordingly. For a full breakdown of console settings, check out our dedicated guide.

Keyboard & Mouse

Mouse

Input device

Aiming input device Mouse

Mouse

Mouse sensitivity 2.9 ADS sensitivity multiplier 1.00 ADS sensitivity multiplier [focus] 1.00 ADS sensitivity type Relative Monitor distance coefficient 1.33 Custom sensitivity per zoom Off Vertical aim axis N/A Mouse filtering Off

Controller

Input device

Aiming input device Controller

Inputs

Edit button layout Tactical (personal preference) Flip L1/L2 and R1/R2 Off (personal preference) Stick layout preset Default Controller vibration Off Trigger effect Off

Aiming

Horizontal stick sensitivity High 7 Vertical stick sensitivity 6 ADS sensitivity multiplier 0.70 Sensitivity multiplier 1.00 Vertical aim axis Standard

Gameplay

Aim down sight behavior Hold Change zoom shared input Sprint/tactical sprint/focus Focus behavior Hold Automatic sprint Automatic tactical sprint Equipment behavior Hold Weapon mount activation ADS + melee Interact/reload behavior Prioritize interact Armor plate behavior Apply all

Advanced

Aim assist

Target aim assist On Aim assist type Default

Gyro aiming

Gyro behavior Off Gravity vector Off Gyro sensitivity horizontal N/A Gyro sensitivity vertical N/A Gyro horizontal inversion Off Gyro vertical inversion Off

Aiming

Aim response curve type Dynamic ADS sensitivity multiplier [focus] 1.00 ADS sensitivity transition timing Instant Custom sensitivity per zoom On (personal preference) Inputs deadzone Personal preference

Movement behaviors

Sprint/tactical sprint behavior Toggle Auto move forward Off Tactical sprint behavior Double tap Grounded mantel Off Automatic airborne mantel Partial Automatic ground mantel Off Invert slide and dive behavior Standard Plunging underwater Plunge freely Parachute auto-deploy Off Sprinting door bash On Ledge hang mantel behavior Mantel only

Combat behaviors

ADS stick swap Off Backpack alternate control Off ADS interruption behavior Interrupt Weapon mount movement exit On Weapon mount exit delay Short Depleted ammo weapon switch On Quick C4 detonation On

Vehicle behaviors

Vehicle camera recenter Short delay Camera initial position Free look

Overlays behaviors

Ping wheel delay Moderate Double tap danger ping delay Moderate

Graphics

Display

Display

Display mode Fullscreen exclusive Display monitor Personal preference Display adapter Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 (Personal preference) Screen refresh rate 239.970 Display resolution 2560 x 1440 Dynamic resolution Off Aspect ratio Automatic V-sync [gameplay] Off V-sync [menus] Off Custom frame rate limit Unlimited Restart shaders optimization Personal preference Shader optimization Personal preference Display gamma 2.2 [SRGB] Brightness 55 Constrain mouse to game window Off Focused mode Off

High Dynamic Range [HDR]

High Dynamic Range [HDR] Off HDR Calibration N/A

Quality

Global Quality

Quality Presets Custom Render Resolution 100 Upscaling/Sharpening FidelityFX CAS Anti-Aliasing Filmic SMAA T2X Anti-Aliasing Quality Low Video Memory Scale 90

Details & Textures

Texture resolution Low Texture filter anisotropic Normal Nearby level of detail High Distant level of detail High Clutter draw distance Short Particle quality High Particle quality level High Bullet impacts & sprays On Shader quality Low Tessellation Off Terrain memory Max On-demand texture streaming Off Streaming quality Normal Volumetric quality Low Deferred physics quality Off Water caustics Off

Shadow and lighting

Shadow map resolution Normal Screen space shadows Off Spot shadow quality Low Spot cache Low Particle lighting Normal Ambient occlusion Off Screen space reflections Off Static reflection quality Low Weather grid volumes Off

Post-Processing Effects

Nvidia Reflex low latency On Depth of field Off World motion blur Off Weapon motion blur Off Film grain 0.00

View

Field of View

Field of view [FOV] 120 ADS Field of view Affected Weapon field of view Wide 3rd person field of view 90 Vehicle field of view Wide

Camera

1st-person camera movement Least [50%] 3rd-person camera movement Least [50%] 3rd-person ADS transition 3rd person ADS Default spectator camera Game perspective

Audio

Volumes

Audio mix Headphone bass boost Master volume 100 Music volume 0 Dialogue volume 0 Effects volume 100 Hit marker volume 100 Mono audio Off Mono amount N/A

Subtitles

Subtitles Personal preference Subtitles size Personal preference Subtitles background opacity Personal preference

Voice Chat

Voice chat On (personal preference) Last words voice chat On (personal preference) Proximity chat On (personal preference) Voice chat device Headset Open mic recording threshold 70 (personal preference) Voice chat volume 60 (personal preference) Microphone test Off Microphone volume 100

Channels

Mute yourself when connecting Off Game voice channel All lobby

Audio advanced settings

Juggernaut music Off Hit marker sound effects MW Reduce tinnitus sound Off

Interface

Readability

Menu text size Default (personal preference) Text chat text size Default (personal preference) Text chat background opacity Personal preference Text chat message duration Personal preference Language selection Personal preference Color customization Personal preference

Subtitles

Subtitles All off (personal preference) Subtitles size Default Subtitles background opacity 0

HUD

Mini map shape Square Mini map rotation On Horizontal compass On Crosshairs On Crosshair bobbing Off Hit markers visuals On Damage-based hit markers On Player names Abbreviated Vehicle HUD prompts Fade after 5 seconds

Telemetry

Telemetry Custom Server latency On Packet loss On Clock On Connection meter Off

Advanced interface settings

Gameplay tips On Tooltips On Parallax effects On Center dot Off Center dot scale Default

