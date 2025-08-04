The best Legend of Zelda items, ranked

With a few exceptions, every Legend of Zelda game features a new incarnation of Link to take up the mantle of hero and vanquish evil from the land. He’s always armed with a sword, shield, and a host of other items he collects from various dungeons and characters that he somehow manages to hold without even having pockets. These items are part of what makes each game unique since they provide a new utility for Link to use in combat, puzzle solving, or both. There are a few that have become almost as common as the Master Sword across the Zelda timeline, but others have only shown up once. Having played every mainline Zelda game, both 2D and 3D, I have experimented with every tool in Link’s arsenal and picked out the best of the best. These items are the most unique, useful, and all-around fun items across the entire franchise.

Note: I am not including core weapons like Link’s sword and shield that are typically part of his default equipment. I’m also not including powers, like the ones in Tears of the Kingdom, even if they are technically coming from the Purah Pad.

#6. Bunny Hood

Masks were a primary focus of Majora’s Mask, but we got a taste of how interesting these could be first in Ocarina of Time. I feel it is almost cheating to include a transformation mask for Majora because they essentially function as an entirely new character, but the Bunny Hood has to be the best mask in both of these games after excluding those. This is more of a headband than a hood, but let’s not argue semantics. The effects aren’t so great in Ocarina, only preventing those annoying skeletons from spawning at night in Hyrule Field, but it unleashes its true form in Majora’s Mask. Here, it greatly increases Link’s running speed and even lets him jump a bit further. In a game where time is literally your greatest enemy, being able to dash across Termina is the greatest power you can get.

#5. Boomerang

Link’s arsenal consists of a ton of ranged weapons. You can almost always count on getting a bow, slingshots are cool, and you can even throw Deku Nuts by hand. Even when you factor in different arrow types, nothing has as much utility as the boomerang. Link can toss this as a weapon with a tricky arc to get around shields, use it to collect far-away items, and even cut certain parts of the environment. Some games give it even more power, like Wind Waker where you can mark points to have the boomerang bounce between your targets in a certain order. This is an item I hate to remove from my quick menu.

#4. Bombchus

Every time there’s a new Zelda game I ask, “Why aren’t there Bombchus?” Regular bombs get all the love, but Bombchus are so much more interesting. They’re both explosives, but regular bombs can only be thrown or dropped most of the time. Bombchus have so much more potential for interesting design. These mobile explosive devices scurry in a somewhat straight line after Link places it down, crossing the floor and even able to climb walls. It explodes based on time or when it hits an obstacle or enemy. Outside of the Bombchu bowling game in Ocarina, the potential for such an item is largely untapped. There are so many ways Bombchus could be used and expanded upon for both puzzle and combat opportunities.

#3. Hookshot

Who doesn’t love the Hookshot? This item basically turns Link into Batman as you can zip across gaps, to rooftops, and even grab items in some games. It is one of the few items that is just as satisfying to use in 2D as it is 3D. There are tons of Hookshot variations now, and all of them are stellar. Before Breath of the Wild, getting the Hookshot in any Zelda game felt like it transformed the game into a fully explorable open world. They weren’t, of course, but being able to run on the rooftops in Kakariko Village in Ocarina of Time still felt like I was going somewhere I wasn’t supposed to.

#2. Paraglider

Now that I’ve experienced the thrill and awe of the paraglider, I don’t know if I can give it up. Going to a true open world format for the last two mainline Zelda games necessitated a lot of changes, and I can’t say I clicked with all of them. The lack of proper dungeons and traditional items was a big downgrade for me, but I have no notes about the paraglider. I know it was slower than just running or riding to my next destination, but I always went out of my way to climb the highest point I could and paraglided through the air as my main method of travel. It just felt so freeing and showed off the beautiful world from the best angles.

#1. A bottle

That’s right, a simple glass bottle is, without a doubt, the best item Link has ever held. If you’ve played a Zelda game, you know that this mundane jar is one of the most exciting things you can get. They’re appropriately limited and difficult to get, further adding to the satisfaction. But why are they above everything else? Link’s bottles can do just about anything! Need to restore your HP or magic? Keep a potion or bottle of milk in your pocket. Need to deliver a fish or bug somewhere? Use a bottle. There are even some instances where you can use a bottle to deflect attacks! Imagine how embarrassed Ganandorf is when you hit back his magic balls with a bottle. But bottles are completely overpowered when you use one to hold a fairy. This gives you a second life on the spot if you run out of hearts instead of loading back to your last save or checkpoint. No other item can bring you back from the dead, so how could it not be number 1?