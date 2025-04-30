The best Roblox image IDs

Table of Contents Table of Contents Best picture IDs for Roblox How to use Roblox picture IDs

Even after we’ve spent hundreds of hours in Roblox, we are still overwhelmed with the amount of ways the game allows us to customize it. The big draw has always been jumping into all the best Roblox games, and we also can’t play without the best Roblox music codes either, but it is easy to forget about image IDs. These decals work similarly to music codes but obviously focus on displaying images rather than music. Just like sprays in other PC games, we love finding the latest and greatest image IDs to share with our friends while we play. Since there are a nearly endless amount of them now, here are our favorite image IDs for Roblox.

Best picture IDs for Roblox

The best way we have found to see and copy image IDs is to browse the official Roblox store. Here, you can search, sort, and filter for anything you want. You can easily copy the code from there, but we will also include the codes for all of our current best picture IDs below.

Giga Chad (image ID: 10590477450)

(image ID: 10590477450) Help me rickroll all of Roblox (image ID: 6403436082)

(image ID: 6403436082) Among us man face (image ID: 9180622670)

(image ID: 9180622670) The Rock (image ID: 8425069728)

(image ID: 8425069728) The Rock eating pancakes (image ID: 7554420585)

(image ID: 7554420585) Sonic meme (image ID: 10491133376)

(image ID: 10491133376) Sigma (image ID: 11600511955)

(image ID: 11600511955) Sad Spongebob meme (image ID: 10729455663)

(image ID: 10729455663) Sus dog meme (image ID: 11648237431)

(image ID: 11648237431) Drip Goku (image ID: 7683701966)]

(image ID: 7683701966)] Saul Goodman (image ID: 10776847027)

(image ID: 10776847027) Gojo Satoru (image ID: 9242918232)

(image ID: 9242918232) Breaking Bad Walter (image ID: 10118413175)

(image ID: 10118413175) Son Goku Ultra Instinct (image ID: 7625033282)

(image ID: 7625033282) L (Death Note) (image ID: 5833222294)

(image ID: 5833222294) Shrek the Anime (image ID: 1025976477)

(image ID: 1025976477) Windows XP Error (image ID: 4519042263)

(image ID: 4519042263) Cute frog riding in car (image ID: 7790518252)

(image ID: 7790518252) Ghost staring meme mw2 (image ID: 11623459250)

(image ID: 11623459250) Crosshair (image ID: 11988231187)

How to use Roblox picture IDs

Unlike music codes, picture IDs don’t require a special tool to be used. Once you have a code either from the store or our list, open to the Roblox Studio and select whatever object you want to apply that image to. With that object selected, paste the image ID into the decal field and you’re done!