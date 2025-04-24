 Skip to main content
The best Roblox music codes and song IDs

By
A laptop with a Roblox wallpaper.
Roblox

Similar to Minecraft, the amount of content in Roblox is essentially endless. People are constantly creating amazing new games for everyone to play, and it has never been easier to make a game yourself. As cool as these games are, sometimes the music (or lack thereof) is a bit underwhelming. We’ve spent hours in Roblox playing with the game muted while playing our own playlists, but only until we learned about music codes and song IDs. These handy codes let you listen to all your favorite bands and artists in-game without having to run another app at the same time. There are hundreds of music codes out there now, from classic symphonies to modern pop songs, so let’s jam out together and share our personal favorite music codes and song IDs in Roblox.

Roblox music codes

A bunch of cardboard robots dancing in Roblox.
Roblox

There are hundreds of song IDs to pick from today, so narrowing our list down took a lot of effort. We referenced the Roblox Den to make sure all the codes are working and accurate, which you can also use to search if you don’t see your favorite song on our list.

  • AC/DC – Thunderstruck – 146961487
  • Baby Shark – 614018503
  • Beastie Boys – Intergalactic – 131603357
  • BTS – Fake Love – 1894066752
  • Chumbawamba – Tubthumping – 6210414499
  • Darude – Sandstorm – 166562385
  • Dua Lipa – Levitating – 6606223785
  • Doja Cat – Say So – 521116871
  • Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits – 7202579511
  • Frozen – Let It Go – 189105508
  • Imagine Dragons – Believer – 2389193148
  • Lady Gaga – Applause – 130964099
  • Linkin Park – In The End – 3018974408
  • LISA – Money – 7551431783
  • Maroon 5 – Moves Like Jagger – 291895335
  • Michael Jackson – Smooth Criminal – 4883181281
  • Nirvana – Smells Like Teen Spirit – 3495593580
  • Panic! at the Disco – Hallelujah – 241864564
  • Pokémon – Pokérap – 152381839
  • PSY – Gangnam Style – 130844430
  • Queen – Bohemian Rhapsody – 458724050
  • Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse – What’s Up Danger – 3106151105
  • Stronger – Kanye West – 136209425
  • System of a Down – Chop Suey – 4556134799
  • Taylor Swift – You Belong With Me – 6159978466
How to use Roblox song IDs

Sadly, you can’t rock your favorite tunes in every Roblox game. Only experiences that have a boombox item you can use will allow you to enter a music code and change up the beat. Some servers allow players to use a boombox for free, while others will lock this behind a paid Game Pass, so check to see how it works in whatever server you’re in.

Once you have a boombox, equip it and interact with it. Here, type in or paste any music code and hit the Play button. The song will continue to play as long as you keep your boombox equipped.

Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox has been a writer at Digital Trends for over five years and has no plans of stopping. He covers all things…
