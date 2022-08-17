The best Warzone H4 Blixen loadout

The current Call of Duty: Warzone weapon meta is wide open, with a slew of viable weapons across the board. Still, there are some weapons that come out ahead, statistically speaking. One of those is the H4 Blixen, an SMG that was added earlier in 2022.

Since its implementation, the Blixen has been a top SMG thanks to its fast time to kill (TTK), versatility, and ease of use. Though, with 70 different attachments to choose from, it can be overwhelming to build the best version of this weapon.

Here, we’ll show you the best H4 Blixen loadout and how to use it in Warzone.

Recommended reading:

H4 Blixen overview

As usual, let’s first take a look at how the H4 Blixen works and the best playstyles to use with it. Since it’s an SMG, the Blixen works best at close range, though it does have low recoil, making it a good choice for those mid-range battles as well. Its TTK is slightly slower than the Armaguerra 43 up close, though the difference is negligible.

The same can be said about the Marco 5, as the Blixen kills ever-so-slightly slower, but considering all the variables that go into securing eliminations, you likely won’t notice much of a difference in this regard. The H4 Blixen feels nothing like the Marco and Arma, so even though its TTK is a little worse, you might still enjoy using it. Overall, the Blixen is a competitive choice that is worth trying, especially at close-range.

The best H4 Blixen loadout

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle Recoil Booster Barrel Bergström 17-inch F3 Optic Slate Reflector Stock Removed Stock Underbarrel Mark IV Skeletal Magazine 7.62 Gorenko 54 Round Mags Ammunition Subsonic Rear Grip Taped Grip Perk Fleet Perk 2 Quick

With this build, we recommend maximizing the weapon’s TTK to ensure it’s as effective as possible up-close. You’ll want to be able to compete against those using the Marco 5 and the Armaguerra 43, so be sure to use all the attachments that improve damage output in this case.

Start with the Recoil Booster Muzzle for a faster fire rate, which improves the TTK. This does increase the recoil, but up close, that won’t make a huge difference. Next, go with the Bergström 17-inch F3 Barrel to improve the overall damage while also decreasing its vertical and horizontal recoil, making it easier to control.

Next, equip the Slate Reflector Optic, which gives you a clear sight without penalizing your aim down sights (ADS) time. After that, it’s recommended to use the Removed Stock for faster ADS, sprint-to-fire, movement, and ADS movement speed, giving you a higher chance of winning those close-range battles.

Follow that up with the Mark IV Skeletal Underbarrel for an even greater boost to your ADS speed and overall movement speed. Depending on the mode you’re playing, we recommend using the 7.62 Gorenko 54 Round Mags, though if you’re on smaller team modes, you can get away with just using 36 rounds instead.

Since this build is using the Recoil Booster, you’ll want to equip the Subsonic Ammunition type, which keeps you off the minimap like a suppressor. After that, we highly recommend using the Taped Grip with this build, offering faster sprint-to-fire speed, better movement speed, and an overall boost to sprint times. Equip the Fleet Perk for even faster movement, ADS movement, and sprint speeds. Finish off the build with the Quick Perk 2 for yet another boost to sprint speed. You’ll zip around so fast that your opponents won’t know what hit them.

Perk 1 Quick Fix Perk 2 Tempered Perk 3 Amped

When it comes to Perks, there are plenty of viable options, but we almost always gravitate toward Quick Fix since it immediately triggers health regeneration when you apply an armor plate or after securing an elimination. Tempered is also our go-to for Perk slot 2, as it allows you to reach max armor using only two plates instead of three. When using an SMG, it’s typically recommended to utilize Amped to swap to your other weapon faster.

Lethal Throwing Knife Tactical Stim

Since you’ll be using this weapon up close, it’s recommended to bring Throwing Knives with you to finish off your downed opponents without using ammo. This is especially useful on Resurgence modes since enemies spawn frequently. As for Tactical Equipment, we highly suggest Stims, which immediately trigger health regeneration, even in the gas, which can be used to escape harm’s way.

Editors' Recommendations