The best Warzone Marco 5 loadout

With the launch of the Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 Mercenaries of Fortune update, players have gained access to the new Marco 5 SMG, which has made its way to the top of the weapon meta. It’s common for new seasonal weapons to be excellent and the Marco 5 is no exception, offering competitive damage, fire rate, mobility, and accuracy.

This weapon will likely be nerfed in the coming weeks, so we recommend using it while it’s still effective. But how should you build it and which Perks should you utilize alongside the new SMG?

Here, we’ll go through the best Marco 5 loadout in Warzone.

Marco 5 overview

As always, let’s dive into an overview of the new Marco 5 SMG, which is available for free as part of the new Season 4 battle pass. In terms of time to kill (TTK), the Marco 5 is an absolute beast, coming out ahead of many top SMGs in the game. Now, its potential TTK won’t be something you achieve all the time, but if you land headshots, you’ll win most of your gunfights within 12 meters or so.

There are a couple of quirks you should be aware of with this particular weapon. For one thing, it has a burst fire option that doesn’t require you to continuously pull the trigger. This makes it easy to use at mid to even long-range since it’s easier to control. In addition, this weapon can be dual-wielded, which is a devastating combo up close. But don’t expect to hit anything past 7 meters or so since you’ll have to rely on hip-firing.

The best Marco 5 loadout

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster Barrel: Imerito 342mm 04P Optic: Slate Reflector Stock: Perfetto Esatta Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal Magazine: 9mm 48 Round Drum Ammunition: Subsonic Rear Grip: Fabric Perk: Momentum Perk 2: Quick

To ensure you get a fast TTK, we recommend starting off with the Recoil Booster Muzzle, which increases the weapon’s fire rate. This will impact your recoil, as its name suggests, but when using this weapon up-close, you shouldn’t worry too much about that. Next up, we advise going with the Imerito 342mm 04P Barrel for improved bullet velocity, flinch resistance, accuracy, and control. This attachment is best suited for mid-ranged battles but will also counter the downsides of the Recoil Booster.

After that, it’s recommended to use the Slate Reflector Optic so you’ve got a clear picture of your opponents when aiming down sights. Try not to pick an Optic with too much magnification since those attachments will hurt your aim down sights (ADS) speeds. Then, we advise using the Perfetto Esatta Stock for improved recoil control, aiming stability, and ADS speeds.

When it comes to the Underbarrel, there are a couple of viable options that will depend on your playstyle. If you’re struggling to control the recoil, the M1941 Hand Stop will be your best bet, but otherwise, we recommend the Mark VI Skeletal, which boosts your movement speed and ADS times. As for Magazine type, we highly recommend the 9mm 48 Round Drum since it doesn’t have as many downsides as the other choices. If you’re playing Solos, you might be able to get away with the smaller Mag types.

Since this build doesn’t feature a suppressor, we advise using the Subsonic Ammunition type, allowing you to remain hidden on the minimap when firing. After that, utilize the Fabric Grip to boost your ADS speed, sprint to fire speed, and hip-fire accuracy — all of which are useful up close. For Perk 1, we recommend using Momentum for increased movement speed after securing an elimination, along with Quick Perk 2 for faster overall sprinting speed.

Perk 1: Quick Fix Perk 2: Tempered Perk 3: Battle Hardened

As of late, there are lots of different viable Perk options, so we recommend picking what works best with your particular play style. With this being a close-range build, we advise using Quick Fix for Perk 1, which immediately starts health regeneration when you apply an armor plate or gain an elimination. This will likely save your life when dealing with multiple foes at once.

Then, it’s a good idea to pick Tempered, a Perk that allows you to max out your armor with two plates rather than three. Finally, go with Battle Hardened to counter players using Snapshot Grenades.

Lethal Equipment: Semtex Tactical Equipment: Stim

Depending on which map you’re on, you should consider a variety of Equipment. For instance, those on Rebirth Island and even Fortune’s Keep can focus on using Throwing Knives to quickly eliminate a downed player without using ammo. But if you’re on Caldera, Semtex Grenades might work better since your opponents won’t be continuously respawning. As for Tacticals, we advise using Stims with this particular build.

