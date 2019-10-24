Earlier today, it was reported that The Last of Us: Part 2 would be getting delayed only a month after its release date was first announced. Now, we have confirmation from the game’s director, and you’ll have to wait a few extra months before you get the next chapter in Naughty Dog’s tale.

In an announcement on the PlayStation Blog, director Neil Druckmann saidd The Last of Us: Part 2 will now launch on May 29, 2020, which is about three months past its original release date. Druckmann cited a commitment to quality above all else for the decision, and acknowledged how unusual it was to delay a game so soon after announcing a release date. The team realized soon after the announcement that it needs more time to polish the game to its usual high standards.

“At this point, we were faced with two options: Compromise parts of the game or get more time,” he said. “We went with the latter, and this new release date allows us to finish everything to our level of satisfaction while also reducing stress on the team.”

Expectations are already through the roof for the sequel, given that the original The Last of Us is one of the most acclaimed video games of all time. The later release date could also make it the perfect swan song for the PlayStation 4.

“We hope that you understand that this additional time ensures that The Last of Us: Part 2 lives up to our collective ambition, as well as our commitment to the highest level of quality,” Druckmann added. “We know the extra few months will add to what may already be an excruciating wait for all of us.”

Naughty Dog wasn’t alone today in its decision to delay games. Ubisoft announced via a financial report that it would be bumping Watch Dogs: Legion, Rainbow Six Quarantine, and Gods & Monsters into the next fiscal year. The decision comes after poor sales and critical reception for Ghost Recon Breakpoint, which was lambasted for its bugs, poorly implemented new features, pervasive microtransactions, and failure to differentiate itself from other tactical shooters. It is currently one of the worst-reviewed games in the entire series.

