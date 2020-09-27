Naughty Dog has no updates yet for the multiplayer mode of The Last of Us Part 2, but according to the studio’s vice president Neil Druckmann, it will be worth the wait.

In The Last of Us Day, the renamed annual celebration of everything The Last of Us, Naughty Dog revealed a free new dynamic theme for the PlayStation 4, merchandise, and even a new board game. Players, however, were expecting information on The Last of Us Part 2 multiplayer, but the event ended without any announcements.

Druckmann, however, in a tweet expressing gratitude to The Last of Us fans, hinted at The Last of Us Part 2‘s highly anticipated multiplayer mode.

Thank you to all the wonderful fans for an incredible #TheLastofUsDay ! Your positivity and love is incredibly inspiring. Oh… and about that other thing… be patient. It’ll be worth it. ❤️ — Dr. Uckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) September 27, 2020

As players finished the controversial story of The Last of Us Part 2, the wait started for its version of Factions, which is the multiplayer mode of The Last of Us. Since Naughty Dog said about a year ago that The Last of Us Part 2 will not include an online mode upon release, speculation has been rampant on the kind of multiplayer gameplay that will be rolled out for the game.

The Last of Us Part 2 controversy

The Last of Us Part 2 set a new record as the fastest-selling first-party PlayStation 4 exclusive ever when it launched in June, with 4 million copies sold in its first three days. However, the game’s controversial story resulted in review bombing and death threats.

Naughty Dog has since re-introduced the Grounded difficulty setting, as well as added a Permadeath mode, to The Last of Us Part 2, while working with HBO on a TV show adaptation of the first game’s story.

