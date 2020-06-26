Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us Part II has set a new launch sales record with 4 million units sold in its first three days on store shelves.

The Last of Us Part II’s record makes it the “fastest-selling first-party PlayStation 4 exclusive ever,” Sony senior vice president of PlayStation marketing Eric Lempel said in a blog post on Friday. Naughty Dog, which developed the game, is a wholly owned Sony development house.

“We are so immensely grateful to the millions of fans around the world that have played The Last of Us Part II and shared their experiences with us over the last week,” Naughty Dog vice president Neil Druckmann said in a statement. “We set out to tell a new kind of story, one that deals with difficult themes and would challenge you in unexpected ways. Hearing how the experience has resonated with so many of you and witnessing the type of thoughtful discussions it has sparked has been so incredible.”

The Last of Us Part II took the top spot from Marvel’s Spider-Man, which snagged 3.3 million unit sales during its first three days of availability in 2018.

The Last of Us Part II, which launched on the PlayStation 4 last Friday, was one of the most anticipated launches of the year, thanks to its wildly successful debut on the PlayStation 3 in 2013. The second release also earned rave reviews from critics, including Digital Trends Gaming Section Editor Lisa Marie Segarra. Segarra called the game “a dark masterpiece” and said it “will go down as a classic game that people talk about for years to come, not unlike the first iteration.” She gave the game five out of five stars.

Friday, Druckmann told the Kinda Funny Gamecast in an interview that Naughty Dog has “no plans” to release The Last of Us Part II DLC. Naughty Dog released a popular expansion to the game called The Last of Us: Left Behind in 2014. Druckmann did not, however, reference rumors that a multiplayer version of The Last of Us may be in the works for an eventual launch on the PlayStation 5.

Editors' Recommendations