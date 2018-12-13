Digital Trends
Gaming

The third DLC for ‘Spider-Man’ swings onto PlayStation 4 next week

Gabe Gurwin
By

Marvel’s Spider-Man is a wonderful superhero game — it’s so great, in fact, that it was included on Digital Trends’ best games of the year list. If you’ve already played the main story and two DLC packs, however, don’t take it out of your PlayStation 4 just yet, as the third pack launches on December 21.

The final part of the episodic Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps series, called Silver Lining, focuses on private security leader Silver Sable as she returns to New York to reclaim stolen technology. She’s had an uneasy relationship with Peter Parker in the game, and things look to get even rockier as he tries to protect the city from her wrath.

“Stay out of my way or suffer the consequences,” Sable tells Peter in the teaser trailer.

Hammerhead is responsible for the theft of Sable’s weapons, and she appears ready to kill him as a result of his apparent incompetence. We’re sure there’s more to this story than meets the eye, as is the case with most other parts of the game.

third spider man dlc december 21 spidermansable

In addition to new missions, bases, enemy types, trophies, and challenges, Silver Lining also includes three additional suits for Spider-Man. One of these is Peter’s suit from the recent animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse; an Aaron Aikman armor suit and a Cyborg Spider-Man suit are also included.

You can actually get the next expansion for free if you pre-order the Into the Spider-Verse movie on the PlayStation Store. Your purchase will also get you a dynamic theme and additional avatars for your account, or you could purchase The City That Never Sleeps bundle for $25. On its own, the episode will cost $10.

Thus far, the extra DLC for Spider-Man has been exciting, though the episodes are fairly brief. The main campaign isn’t terribly long, either, but there are plenty of side activities to complete and collectibles to find scattered across Manhattan. You can also just spend hours of time swinging around the city, as the traversal mechanics Insomniac Games developed are stellar.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is available now exclusively for PlayStation 4. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse hits theaters December 14.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Here are our writers' picks for the best video games of 2018
Stranger Things
Home Theater

Stranger Things season 3 predictions: Decoding the episode titles

Netflix has revealed the episode titles for season 3 of Stranger Things, and the eight titles could shed light on what we can expect to see when the hit show returns in summer 2019.
Posted By Rick Marshall
the walking dead final season episode 3 release date revealed telltale s
Gaming

‘The Walking Dead: The Final Season’ returns with Episode 3 next month

Skybound Games revealed the release date for Episode 3: Broken Toys of Telltale Games' The Walking Dead: The Final Season. Clementine's story will be getting the ending that it deserves after all.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas
Movies & TV

The best Christmas TV episodes and specials

To help get you in the spirit of the season, we've compiled a list of the best Christmas TV episodes and specials. Whether it's free episodes on your favorite streaming service, or stop-motion classics, look no further.
Posted By Ryan Waniata, Christine Persaud
digital trends live 12 7 18 episode 32 poster for 5976899932001
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: The Game Awards recap, smart home hackers, and more

On episode 32 of Digital Trends Live, DT's live morning show, hosts Greg Nibler and Jeremy Kaplan broke down the news of the day, including a recap of The Game Awards, a smart home hacking, and more.
Posted By Will Nicol
asus rog phone fortnite
Mobile

Put down the controller and pick up the best phones for gaming on the go

Which phones are the best if all you want to do is play some mobile games? We've done the hard work and put together a list of the best gaming phones on Android and iOS, so you can keep playing and winning.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Destiny 2 warmind sleeper simulant guide finish
Gaming

Need help getting the Sleeper Simulant in 'Destiny 2'? We’ve got you covered

The Sleeper Simulant is one of the coolest new Exotic weapons you can unlock in the Warmind expansion of Destiny 2, but it's an involved process that will take awhile. Here's everything you need to know.
Posted By Phil Hornshaw
Katamari Damaci Reroll Impressions
Gaming

Ditch the meditation app. 'Katamari Damacy Reroll' is pure gaming zen

Katamari Damacy Reroll brings the magic of the PS2 classic to Nintendo Switch and PC. With updated visuals and the same great, singular loop, Reroll stands the test of time. Katamari Damacy is the ultimate relaxation game.
Posted By Steven Petite
Xbox One S
Gaming

Xbox One S vs. PlayStation 4 Slim: Which console is worth your money?

Microsoft's new Xbox One S and Sony's PlayStation 4 "Slim" have bucked the generational gaming console trend. But which of these stopgap systems is worth spending your paycheck on?
Posted By Steven Petite
Xbox One S bundle deals
Deals

Check out the best Xbox One deals and bundles for December 2018

Microsoft's consoles are just as capable of streaming movies as they are of playing the latest games. Check out our top Xbox One deals and bundles, which include new and upcoming triple-A games like Battlefield V and Fallout 76.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Best Products 2018
Cars

Best Products of 2018

Our reception desk has so many brown boxes stacked up, it looks like a loading dock. We’re on a first-name basis with the UPS guy. We get new dishwashers more frequently than most people get new shoes. What we’re trying to say is: We…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
snes classic xbox survey nes
Deals

The NES Classic is back in stock just in time for the holidays

The NES Classic is back in stock at multiple outlets at its original launch price of $60 in time for Christmas. Retailers offering it online are Walmart, GameStop, Target, and Best Buy -- if you're looking for the perfect holiday gift for…
Posted By Lucas Coll
asus rog phone fortnite
Gaming

Some ‘Fortnite’ players aren’t too happy with the new Infinity Blade weapon

The most recent update for Fortnite added the Infinity Blade melee weapon to battle royale, and some players aren't happy with how much it has changed the game during competitions.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
soulja boy world poker fund holdings
Gaming

Soulja Boy’s ‘new’ console appears to include stolen Nintendo games

Rapper Soulja Boy recently released his SouljaGame console, and it includes several emulated games that appear to be stolen from companies like Nintendo, SNK, and Capcom. A handheld version is also available.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Razer DeathAdder Elite
Computing

Razer’s classic DeathAdder Elite gaming mouse drops to $40 on Amazon

If you're looking to pick up a new gaming mouse for the holidays, Amazon has you covered with this great deal on the classic Razer DeathAdder Elite gaming mouse with customizable buttons, RGB lighting, and a 16,000 DPI optical sensor.
Posted By Michael Archambault