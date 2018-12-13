Share

Marvel’s Spider-Man is a wonderful superhero game — it’s so great, in fact, that it was included on Digital Trends’ best games of the year list. If you’ve already played the main story and two DLC packs, however, don’t take it out of your PlayStation 4 just yet, as the third pack launches on December 21.

The final part of the episodic Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps series, called Silver Lining, focuses on private security leader Silver Sable as she returns to New York to reclaim stolen technology. She’s had an uneasy relationship with Peter Parker in the game, and things look to get even rockier as he tries to protect the city from her wrath.

“Stay out of my way or suffer the consequences,” Sable tells Peter in the teaser trailer.

Hammerhead is responsible for the theft of Sable’s weapons, and she appears ready to kill him as a result of his apparent incompetence. We’re sure there’s more to this story than meets the eye, as is the case with most other parts of the game.

In addition to new missions, bases, enemy types, trophies, and challenges, Silver Lining also includes three additional suits for Spider-Man. One of these is Peter’s suit from the recent animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse; an Aaron Aikman armor suit and a Cyborg Spider-Man suit are also included.

You can actually get the next expansion for free if you pre-order the Into the Spider-Verse movie on the PlayStation Store. Your purchase will also get you a dynamic theme and additional avatars for your account, or you could purchase The City That Never Sleeps bundle for $25. On its own, the episode will cost $10.

Thus far, the extra DLC for Spider-Man has been exciting, though the episodes are fairly brief. The main campaign isn’t terribly long, either, but there are plenty of side activities to complete and collectibles to find scattered across Manhattan. You can also just spend hours of time swinging around the city, as the traversal mechanics Insomniac Games developed are stellar.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is available now exclusively for PlayStation 4. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse hits theaters December 14.