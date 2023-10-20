 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

The best Suit Tech upgrades in Spider-Man 2

Jesse Lennox
By

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 doesn’t hold anything back when it comes to expanding on everything done in the first game. You have two Spider-Men to control, more districts to explore, tons of side quests and activities to do to gather upgrade materials, more skill trees, and gadgets, and on top of all that there are Suit Tech upgrades. By the time you unlock them, you may feel overwhelmed with the number of things to invest in, but these may be the most important upgrades to keep track of. Like the shared skill tree, these upgrades apply to both characters at once and can make the difficulty curve of the game far smoother by buffing up some very important stats on your characters. If you’re feeling a bit burned out on all the options Spider-Man 2 already throws at you, we’ll break down the best Suit Tech upgrades you should unlock ASAP.

Best Suit Tech upgrades

The suit tech skill tree in spider-man2.
Sony Interactive Entertainment

Suit Tech upgrades apply all unlocked buffs to both characters and are divided into unique categories. Each one has a tree that takes more resources to unlock the higher-tier upgrades, but it also has two branches. You always unlock both options in a branch when you reach them, but can only equip one at a time.

Recommended Videos

Health

Speccing into health is your first and top priority. The main buffs here are the Amazing, Spectacular, and Ultimate health upgrades that each increase your base HP by 10 points. You may not feel health is all that necessary to buff in the early game, but once you start facing bosses and the late-game grunts who are far more aggressive, you’ll be begging for more health at all times.

Related

For your branches, Rejuvenating Parry is the better of the first two options. It lets you heal some amount for every parry you do, as opposed to healing for a perfect dodge, which is tougher to pull off. Life Link is a no-brainer as well. This restores some health for each Web Shooter shot you land, which is a great way to safely get some life back from a distance.

Damage

If you can’t outlast your opponent, then overwhelm them with strength! Obviously, you will be going to this tree for the damage buffs it will give you on most levels, and that scaling is almost as important as your health. Later enemies can get very spongy, so hitting harder will help keep the flow going.

Focused Parry should be your first pick on the branches, which pairs perfectly with Rejuvenating Parry. For every parry you perform, your abilities will recharge a little faster. The Floor is Lava is a must-have as well. All your air combo moves will increase in damage for each hit you do, maxing out at a 50% increase until you land. Considering all your air options, you can easily spend entire fights airborne and maximize this effect.

Focus

Focus bars are your main currency in fights for both finishers and healing. When you start, you only have one and will probably want to hang onto it just in case you need to heal rather than spend it taking out a grunt. Get yourself at least two, ideally three, bars from this tree as soon as you can. While here, make sure to get yourself Target Acquisition so that when you hit R3 to scan the environment, any enemies in range will stay tagged. This is especially useful in stealth when paired with Eyes on Target. Normally you can only see if an enemy is safe or not to be taken out in stealth, but this ability shows you who can see a target you want to web up. Once you do, you can easily distract or take them out to open up your target for a stealth opportunity.

Traversal

Traversal is fairly basic and not required at all. Everything here, as you can guess, revolves around moving around the map faster, such as being able to glide for longer and a general speed increase for when your web swinging. These are nice, but again, will never matter in a fight or story moment. The one point we would still recommend going into here if you have extra tools to spend, is Amazing Launch. If you had this skill in the first game then you likely are tapping X when you land after a point launch to get a boost out of reflex. That naturally won’t work until you unlock the skill, so pick it up to make that move feel way more satisfying.

Editors' Recommendations

Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
The little details in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’s new trailer make a big splash
Peter and Miles leaping in the air in the city.

A new look at Marvel's Spider-Man 2 wrapped up Sony's September State of Play presentation narrated by Bryan Intihar and showcased all the details our wall-crawling heroes can expect in the nearly twice as large open world.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - Expanded Marvel's New York | PS5 Games

Read more
The best ship weapons and parts in Starfield
A ship lands on a planet in Starfield.

If there's one thing every space game needs, it's cool ships. Starfield's main new feature compared to the studio's prior work is focused on letting you feel like a true captain of a ship by allowing you to build, buy, and completely customize your very own ship. While you could get through the game only doing the bare essentials for your ship, treating it more like a glorified fast travel system, there's an entire game's worth of mechanics waiting to be played with when it comes to building and piloting your ship. Because it is so deep, and there are so many weapons and parts to consider for different purposes, it can start to feel like rocket science. To simplify the process, here are the best ship weapons and parts to get in Starfield.
Best ship weapons

Ship weapons in Starfield come in four types: ballistic, lasers, missiles, and particle weapons. Each one is better-suited to damaging either shields or hulls, with positives and negatives associated with each. However, a few stand out as simply better than the rest.
Atlatl 280C missile launcher
This missile launcher is perhaps the best ship weapon in the game, bar none. Each missile has a range of 4,000, deals 264 damage to both hull and shields, and boasts a max power of 4. The two downsides are that it has a fire rate of 1, plus, as a missile launcher, you have to first get a target lock before firing to avoid missing.
Torch-P 250MW UV Pulse Laser
As a secondary pick, the Torch-P is designed to absolutely shred enemy shields. Hull damage is a measly 8, but that's where your missiles or ballistic weapons come in. While dealing 25 shield damage at a fire rate of 5, you'll watch that shield bar melt as long as you can sustain a constant stream of hits for a few seconds.
Turrets
No turret is going to be as good as a traditional weapon in terms of stats, but simply having them fire themselves is enough to make them essential for any ship. There are dozens of them to pick from, so choose one that best suits your current weapon loadout. For example, if you have a build that has great hull damage, go for a turret like the Scorch-S 80MW Pulse Laser Turret that focuses on shield damage.
Best ship parts

Read more
Take a closer look at Sony’s special-edition Spider-Man 2 PS5
The Spider-Man special edition PS5 and controller stand on a table.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is just over a month away, but Sony is already celebrating its launch. You can now get your hands on a special-edition PlayStation 5 based on the upcoming game. If you're curious about whether or not it's worth the price, we got a close look at the new bundle.

Sony's special package costs $600 and includes a standard PS5 and all the components that usually come with it. However, it comes packed with three specific extras that make it an enticing value: custom faceplates, a digital voucher for the upcoming game, and a nifty DualSense controller.

Read more