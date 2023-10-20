Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 doesn’t hold anything back when it comes to expanding on everything done in the first game. You have two Spider-Men to control, more districts to explore, tons of side quests and activities to do to gather upgrade materials, more skill trees, and gadgets, and on top of all that there are Suit Tech upgrades. By the time you unlock them, you may feel overwhelmed with the number of things to invest in, but these may be the most important upgrades to keep track of. Like the shared skill tree, these upgrades apply to both characters at once and can make the difficulty curve of the game far smoother by buffing up some very important stats on your characters. If you’re feeling a bit burned out on all the options Spider-Man 2 already throws at you, we’ll break down the best Suit Tech upgrades you should unlock ASAP.

Best Suit Tech upgrades

Suit Tech upgrades apply all unlocked buffs to both characters and are divided into unique categories. Each one has a tree that takes more resources to unlock the higher-tier upgrades, but it also has two branches. You always unlock both options in a branch when you reach them, but can only equip one at a time.

Recommended Videos

Health

Speccing into health is your first and top priority. The main buffs here are the Amazing, Spectacular, and Ultimate health upgrades that each increase your base HP by 10 points. You may not feel health is all that necessary to buff in the early game, but once you start facing bosses and the late-game grunts who are far more aggressive, you’ll be begging for more health at all times.

For your branches, Rejuvenating Parry is the better of the first two options. It lets you heal some amount for every parry you do, as opposed to healing for a perfect dodge, which is tougher to pull off. Life Link is a no-brainer as well. This restores some health for each Web Shooter shot you land, which is a great way to safely get some life back from a distance.

Damage

If you can’t outlast your opponent, then overwhelm them with strength! Obviously, you will be going to this tree for the damage buffs it will give you on most levels, and that scaling is almost as important as your health. Later enemies can get very spongy, so hitting harder will help keep the flow going.

Focused Parry should be your first pick on the branches, which pairs perfectly with Rejuvenating Parry. For every parry you perform, your abilities will recharge a little faster. The Floor is Lava is a must-have as well. All your air combo moves will increase in damage for each hit you do, maxing out at a 50% increase until you land. Considering all your air options, you can easily spend entire fights airborne and maximize this effect.

Focus

Focus bars are your main currency in fights for both finishers and healing. When you start, you only have one and will probably want to hang onto it just in case you need to heal rather than spend it taking out a grunt. Get yourself at least two, ideally three, bars from this tree as soon as you can. While here, make sure to get yourself Target Acquisition so that when you hit R3 to scan the environment, any enemies in range will stay tagged. This is especially useful in stealth when paired with Eyes on Target. Normally you can only see if an enemy is safe or not to be taken out in stealth, but this ability shows you who can see a target you want to web up. Once you do, you can easily distract or take them out to open up your target for a stealth opportunity.

Traversal

Traversal is fairly basic and not required at all. Everything here, as you can guess, revolves around moving around the map faster, such as being able to glide for longer and a general speed increase for when your web swinging. These are nice, but again, will never matter in a fight or story moment. The one point we would still recommend going into here if you have extra tools to spend, is Amazing Launch. If you had this skill in the first game then you likely are tapping X when you land after a point launch to get a boost out of reflex. That naturally won’t work until you unlock the skill, so pick it up to make that move feel way more satisfying.

Editors' Recommendations