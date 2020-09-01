  1. Gaming

Ubisoft stood with Black lives … then portrayed them as terrorists

By

In June, gaming companies fell over themselves to voice support for the Black Lives Matter movement and other social justice reforms affecting the Black community.

But months later, there’s little evidence to suggest that those are more than empty words. And Ubisoft made itself the first example.

The gaming publisher just released Tom Clancy’s Elite Squad mobile game, which features a terrorist organization called UMBRA. The problem was in the game’s opening sequence, which introduces UMBRA with a black raised fist that looks eerily similar to the Black Lives Matter logo. Raised fists have also long been used by the Black civil rights movement.

Elite Squad also describes UMBRA as a group that claims “to promote an egalitarian utopia to gain popular support; while behind the scenes UMBRA organizes deadly terrorist attacks to generate even more chaos and weaken governments.” The group operates underground and recruits criminals into its organization. This sentiment strongly mirrors far-right conspiracies suggesting that Black Lives Matter uses equality as a front-facing message while supporting more radical and violent action — an idea without evidence behind it.

Ubisoft said this week that it would remove the fist imagery, but it’s unclear if any other changes will be made to the depiction of UMBRA or the opening sequence. The change also came after a wave of criticism aimed at Ubisoft. Listening to the problem and correcting it is a start, but ultimately we’re left wondering what to believe.

In June, Ubisoft voiced its support for the Black community, and Black Lives Matter specifically. The company said it would donate $100,000 to the NAACP and Black Lives Matter, though it did not distinguish how it would divide those funds between the two organizations. How can Ubisoft stand by its “Black team members, players and the Black community” and co-opt Black rights imagery for a terrorist organization?

If you aren’t creating meaningful change, you’re part of the problem.

We can’t ignore the immense responsibility that all forms of media, including games, have in not only providing representation, but also in not perpetuating problems we already see in society — in this case, unsubstantiated fears about Black Lives Matter.

The angle also took many by surprise. At least two people who worked on the game also spoke out about the story line.

“They told us *nothing* about this framing,” Bertine van Hövel, a contract writer for Elite Squad, tweeted.

She added that the promotional materials did not include any of the UMBRA imagery.

It was also noticeably absent from the company’s Ubisoft Forward event held in June, where Elite Squad was announced. There will be another Ubisoft Forward event on September 10, but it’s unclear whether the UMBRA issue will be mentioned. For instance, the July event did not mention the company’s sexual harassment scandals, which played out publicly at the time.

But talking about it would actually be a smart move for Ubisoft. I’ve seen some people say that those taking umbrage with the UMBRA characterization are people who want to call Ubisoft out and not gamers. But gamers are people with all kinds of backgrounds. I’m not Black, so while I may be angry about the issue, my feelings aren’t the same as Black gamers. But I can’t imagine the frustration of seeing companies voice support for Black Lives Matter, but failing to make any meaningful changes.

Ubisoft isn’t alone either. The Sims, for example, pledged to improve darker skin tones and add natural hairstyles to a game released in 2014. Video games aren’t made overnight, which means change is inherently slow — but showing that Black lives matter goes beyond a Tweet. It means owning the responsibility for what your product puts out in the world. It means prioritizing Black lives and representation over the money or time lost to make a necessary change. It means listening to Black people and getting their input before something is released.

Fans of all backgrounds are watching. It’s up to Ubisoft, and every other company, to make sure saying Black lives matter is not just a show.

Editors' Recommendations

You can now display Biden campaign signs in Animal Crossing

Joe Biden Animal Crossing Sign

Facebook terms hint it could take down content that may land it in legal trouble

Mark Zuckerberg

Keyboard warriors: How the internet can be a lifeline for disabled activists

disabled activists organize online social media

Ubisoft apologizes for raised fist symbol in Tom Clancy’s Elite Squad

ubisoft raised fist tom clancys elite squad clancy s game modes

The best co-op games for 2020

Destiny 2: Warmind review

5 early Amazon Labor Day deals you can’t afford to miss today

amazon fire tv stick 4k bissell ev675 apple airpods pro ipad mini razer blade 15 deals labor day sale 2020 01 1200x9999

Left 4 Dead 2 getting first content update in nearly a decade

Fortnite to support RTX ray tracing on Nvidia graphics cards

How to make money in GTA 5

The best Android games currently available (September 2020)

How to take a screenshot with your Nintendo Switch

how to take a screenshot on the nintendo switch 2020082610252200 045b57cf1a7936dcd924c36515c75e20

How to get Fortnite on your Android device

fortnite mobile makes me feel old op ed header

How to make money in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

How to stream on PS4

Fortnite adds Black Panther tribute statue in game