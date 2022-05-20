‘Ugly Sonic’ cameos in Chip ‘n Dale Rescue Rangers

“Ugly Sonic” is back … in Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers, the live-action/CGI animated hybrid film based on the beloved 1989 animated series of the same name.

Three years ago, the first trailer for the Sonic the Hedgehog film presented a design for Sonic that everyone on the internet decried as ugly as sin. Paramount Pictures and Sega pushed the release date back three months to give him a face-lift and make him look as cool as his original video game counterpart. The makeover gave us two box office hits,with a likely third one on the way within the next year or so.

Rumors circulated earlier this week that Ugly Sonic would make a cameo appearance in Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers, with I Think You Should Leave‘s Tim Robinson voicing him instead of Ben Schwartz. The film went live on Disney+ on Friday, and fans got to see the horrific Sonic design back in the “flesh.”

In the movie, Chip and Dale meet Ugly Sonic at a fan convention where they learn he was offered a role in a reality show called Ugly Sonic: Uglier Crimes, where he goes on ride-alongs with the FBI. Dale, who tends a booth across from Ugly Sonic, finds it very difficult to believe Ugly Sonic landed any TV opportunities, let alone a reality TV show, because of the horrific appearance that received immense scorn from the internet, especially the Sonic fandom. He’s also put on a little weight, as you can see in the clip below.

It’s hilariously ironic that the one Sonic design we thought we would never see again would show up in a semi-live-action Disney movie. Since Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers is filled with not only Disney characters. but characters from various multimedia franchises, the cameo works here. Whether or not you’re a fan of Chip and Dale, their movie gives us something to look back on with laughter and anger.

