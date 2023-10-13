How to unlock the Dark Crusader class in Lords of the Fallen

While not a universal rule, most games that fall into the soulslike genre feature different starting classes that dictate how your character will play — at least early on. In Lords of the Fallen, you will choose between a list of nine default classes, but there are a couple more that aren’t immediately available to you. The Dark Crusader is an interesting one, as there are technically two ways to get it, but only one that lets you do your first playthrough as this brooding soldier. This isn’t an overpowered class to pick, but it is a great choice if you want a strength and radiance build. Here are the two ways in which you can unlock the Dark Crusader in Lords of the Fallen.

How to unlock the Dark Crusader

The easiest way to unlock this class, and the only method where you can have access to it before playing the game at all, is to have purchased the Deluxe Edition of Lords of the Fallen. While it is disappointing for the game to withhold a class from players who didn’t pay extra, the silver lining is that there is a natural way to get the class without spending any extra cash.

If you’re playing on a normal copy of the game, unlocking this class will take a bit of work. You don’t have to do anything out of the norm — just beat the main game once while getting any of the endings. After you’ve finished the game, you will be able to select the Dark Crusader when starting a new character.

The Dark Crusader’s starting stats are:

Strength – 12

Agility – 8

Endurance – 14

Vitality – 14

Radiance – 11

Inferno – 8

