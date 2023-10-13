 Skip to main content
How to unlock the Dark Crusader class in Lords of the Fallen

Jesse Lennox
By

While not a universal rule, most games that fall into the soulslike genre feature different starting classes that dictate how your character will play — at least early on. In Lords of the Fallen, you will choose between a list of nine default classes, but there are a couple more that aren’t immediately available to you. The Dark Crusader is an interesting one, as there are technically two ways to get it, but only one that lets you do your first playthrough as this brooding soldier. This isn’t an overpowered class to pick, but it is a great choice if you want a strength and radiance build. Here are the two ways in which you can unlock the Dark Crusader in Lords of the Fallen.

How to unlock the Dark Crusader

The easiest way to unlock this class, and the only method where you can have access to it before playing the game at all, is to have purchased the Deluxe Edition of Lords of the Fallen. While it is disappointing for the game to withhold a class from players who didn’t pay extra, the silver lining is that there is a natural way to get the class without spending any extra cash.

If you’re playing on a normal copy of the game, unlocking this class will take a bit of work. You don’t have to do anything out of the norm — just beat the main game once while getting any of the endings. After you’ve finished the game, you will be able to select the Dark Crusader when starting a new character.

The Dark Crusader’s starting stats are:

Strength – 12

Agility – 8

Endurance – 14

Vitality – 14

Radiance – 11

Inferno – 8

How to change your appearance in Baldur’s Gate 3
A party of four adventures walking through a mushroom forest in the Underdark

Making your character can take a long time if you really want to get all the details right. From your race, class, hairstyle, and more, you have a lot of options to tweak before ever starting your adventure. If you're a little too excited, you might end up slacking off on making your character and assuming you can update it later just so you can get right into the action. If so, or you simply want to change up your look after a couple of hours into this massive game, you'll be at a loss as to how, if you even can, change your appearance in Baldur's Gate 3. You may not fully like the answer, but here's the best you can do in terms of altering your appearance after you've exited the character creator.
Can you change your appearance in Baldur's Gate 3?

The answer to this is technically yes, but not in the way you would hope. To get it out of the way, no, there's no way to return to the character creation screen after you've finalized your character. Unlike respeccing your character, there's no NPC, item, or magic mirror anywhere in The Forgotten Realms that will let you change your appearance.

Mortal Kombat 1 Fatalities: how to do every character’s Fatality
Shang Tsung stealing someone's soul in Mortal Kombat 1.

What set the Mortal Kombat franchise apart when it first hit arcades was just how brutally violent the games were. It looks tame now, but the Fatalities of the original game were some of the most shocking things anyone had seen in a game up to that point, pixelated graphics and all. With Mortal Kombat 1, NetherRealm continues to churn our stomachs with some of the most disgustingly detailed ways to dismantle your opponent. Everyone loves seeing these creative ways your favorite fighter can definitively end a fight, but if you want to show off to your friends and humiliate your enemy, you have to know the specific button input to pull it off for each character. There are more that you can unlock, but here is how to perform every character's basic Fatality in Mortal Kombat 1.
How to perform all basic Fatalities
Here are all the default inputs for every character's Fatality on PlayStation and Xbox controls in alphabetical order, as well as what range you need to be at to trigger the Fatality. Once you have reduced your opponent's health to 0 and they are susceptible to a Fatality, which you will know from the announcer calling out "Finish him" or "Finish her," you will have five seconds to input the correct sequence.
Ashrah - Mid range
Down, Forward, Down, Triangle/Y
Baraka - Close range
Back, Forward, Down, Square/X
General Shao - Mid range
Back, Forward, Down, Square/X
Geras - Mid range
Forward, Down, Down, Circle/B
Havik - Close range
Down, Forward, Down, Circle/B
Johnny Cage - Close range
Forward, Back, Down, Triangle/Y
Kenshi - Close range
Forward, Down, Down, Triangle/Y
Kitana - Mid range
Down, Forward, Down, Circle/B
Kung Lao - Mid range
Down, Down, Back, Circle/B
Li Mei - Close range
Forward, Back, Forward, Cross/A
Lui Kang - Close range
Back, Forward, Down, Circle/B
Mileena - Close range
Back, Forward, Back, Square/X
Nitara - Mid range
Down, Down, Back, Square/X
Raiden - Close range
Back, Forward, Back, Triangle/Y
Rain - Close range
Down, Down, Back, Circe/B
Reiko - Mid range
Down, Down, Back, Triangle/Y
Reptile - Mid range
Forward, Back, Down, Circle/B
Scorpion - Mid range
Down, Forward, Back, RT
Shang Tsung - Close range
Back, Down, Down, Circle/B
Sindel - Mid range
Down, Back, Down, Square/X
Smoke - Any range
Back, Forward, Down, Square/X
Sub Zero - Any range
Forward, Down, Down, Triangle/Y
Tanya - Close range
Down, Back, Down, Cross/A
All Kameo Fighter Fatalities
Cyrax - Mid range
Forward, Back, Forward, RB
Darrius - Mid range
Down, Back, Forward, RB
Frost - Mid range
Back, Down, Back, RB
Goro - Close range
Back, Forward, Down, RB
Jax - Far range
Down, Forward, Down, RB
Kano Mid range
Back, Down, Forward, RB
Kung Lao - Mid range
Forward, Back, Forward, RB
Sareena - Mid range
Back, Down, Down, RB
Scorpion - Mid range
Down, Forward, Down, RB
Sektor - Mid range
Back, Forward, Back, RB
Shunjiko - Mid range
Down, Back, Down, RB
Sonya - Mid range
Back, Forward, Down, RB
Stryker - Mid range
Forward, Down, Forward, RB
Sub-Zero - Mid range
Forward, Down, Forward, RB

How to get Structural Materials in Starfield
Starfield planet.

Starfield has a massive expanded the amount of things you can build and craft. From entire Outposts to weapon mods and research projects, everything you want to craft will require specific materials to create. These materials will be found all over the various planets, either as lootable objects, ores you need to mine, or even as items you can purchase from various vendors, but some will always be harder to find than others. Structural Materials, while not the rarest resource, are used in nearly every aspect of Outpost building and upgrades. If you're running low on this crucial building block, here's how to get more Structural Materials in Starfield.
Ways to get Structural Materials

Like any resource in Starfield, there's more than one way to get your hands on Structural Materials. The easiest, but most expensive, will be to simply buy them from one of the many shops around the galaxy. Vendors' stock is slightly variable from day to day, but you can typically rely on any of your more "general" stores to carry this common material, such as the Jemison Mercantile in New Atlantis or Shepard's General Store on Akila. Each vendor will only hold a specific amount, so if you need a lot, you will need to do a little legwork. After buying out everything a vendor has, if you wait for 24 hours at a chair or bed, you can go back and their stock will be replenished.

