 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Valkyrie Elysium launches in September and it comes with a surprise PSP remaster

George Yang
By

Publisher Square Enix and developer Soleil announced that Valkryie Elysium launches on September 29 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The PC version will launch via Steam on November 11. A new trailer has also been released showing the game’s combat system and cinematics.

The game follows a young woman named Valkryie as she saves the world from Ragnarok — the end times. The All-Father, Odin, created her after he was injured by Fenrir and couldn’t move on his own anymore. Also, a mysterious young woman dressed in all-black armor and looking similar to Valkryie battles her on multiple occasions.

The game features a fully 3D-action battle system and utilizes the Soul chain system. With it, Valkryie can unleash combos of furious attacks at her enemies. As players continue their combo streaks, the Arts Gauge meter fills up and Valkryie can use Divine Arts, which are powerful special techniques. Additionally, it looks like Valkryie will gain some allies along the way as they can be seen in the trailer joining her in battle.

The digital deluxe version of Valkyrie Elysium costs $75 and $65 on PlayStation and PC, respectively. It includes a special weapon called Svartaljr: Sword of the Goddess of the Underworld. It also comes with a remastered version of Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth. The game originally came out for PlayStation Portable in 2006. It has new quality of life features such as allowing players to rewind and quick save. However, players can purchase the remaster separately for 2,750 yen which is approximately $20.

Valkryie Elysium was first announced earlier this year during a Sony State of Play presentation.

Editors' Recommendations

You can get Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle for free if you have Switch Online

Best VPN services 2022 — Today’s top picks

best VPN services

God of War Ragnarok launches this November with two massive collector’s editions

god of war ragnarok release date revealed

Why I refuse to buy another full-sized gaming keyboard

SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini and Pro Mini Wireless together.

Best Prime Day Robot Vacuum Deals 2022: Sales to shop now

Roborock E4 Robot Vacuum Cleaner near dog.

Best Prime Day AirPods Deals 2022: Sales you can shop now

Prime Day 2021 AirPods Deals

Best Prime Day Instant Pot Deals 2022: Sales you can shop now

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker

Best Prime Day TV Deals 2022: Sales you can shop right now

Prime Day 2021 TV Deals

Best Prime Day Keurig Deals 2022: Early discounts

Keurig K-Classic K50 Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker on a counter next to a range.

Best Prime Day Philips Hue Deals 2022: Early discounts

Philips hue white ambiance lamp installed on coffee table.

2022 Rivian R1S first drive review: An EV fit for an expedition or a drag race

2022 rivian r1s review

Best Prime Day soundbar deals 2022: Early discounts

Sony soundbar in a modern living room

What is Google Workspace?

Google Workspace in Firefox on a Windows laptop.