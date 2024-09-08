All bosses and enemies in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

In the galaxy of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, countless threats are eager to lay waste to the domains of the Imperium of Man. Standing united are the loyal servants of the Emperor, waiting with baited breath to see the next monstrosity that comes from the gathering dark. Our Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2 enemies and bosses guide discusses all the hostile creatures that you’re bound to face in this action-packed sequel. Likewise, please be reminded that this article contains minor spoilers.

All enemies and bosses in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Our Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 enemies and bosses guide is primarily split into two sections: one that discusses the Tyranid monsters and another that talks about the Thousand Sons and their ilk. We’ve opted to start with weaker Minoris-level enemies for each faction, culminating in the toughest threats that you’re set to encounter.

Recommended Videos

Hormagaunts and Termagants

Among all the Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 enemies you face, Hormagaunts and Termagants are certainly the most numerous. These critters are relatively weak and easily dispatched, but they make up for it with sheer numbers. These hordes come crawling and rushing toward your position, eager to tear you apart and leap at you from all angles. At times, you might even notice how entire packs claw at each other to get atop high walls and ledges. If you’ve seen the World War Z movie, then you know what we’re talking about.

Spore Mines

Spore Mines are easily taken out from afar; a single shot is enough to blow up an entire cluster of them. However, if you get their attention, they can quickly zip through the air toward your position, exploding in a cloud of deadly toxins.

Gargoyles

Gargoyles are ferocious beasts that fly in packs. In the campaign, you’ll see them gnawing at structures in an attempt to destroy them. The goal is to take out all these creatures before they can do more damage.

Tyranid Warriors

There are several genestrains of these enemies in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, and you have to deal with each one differently:

Melee fighters include those that use dual bone swords or whips.

Ranged combatants can pepper you with toxic projectiles, including those that leave behind poisonous pools.

Another variant can snipe you from afar, so watch out for the golden beam that denotes that it’s aiming at you.

Zoanthropes

If you’re playing solo, then the Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 enemies that will annoy you to no end are the Zoanthropes. These bulbous beasts float around, shooting psychic orbs and linear blasts. The biggest problem if you only have bot/AI teammates that focus on melee, such as the Bulwark and Assault, is that they like standing around, waiting for the Zoanthrope to come closer instead of switching to their secondary weapons.

Neurothrope

The Neurothrope is a miniboss version of the Zoanthrope. This creature also floats around and has similar psychic-based attacks. However, it can also cause energy discharge on the field, which you should avoid when prompted.

Ravener

The Ravener is a stealthy unit that you won’t see coming until it’s too late, so pay attention to any blue or green prompts that appear on your screen. Once it gets close enough, this slithering, sneaky serpent can pounce on your character or teammate, leaving them helpless for a time.

Lictor

The Lictor is similar to the Ravener in that it can also stealthily approach your squad. Once it does appear, be ready to dodge or parry its blow. A well-timed maneuver is likely to open it up for a Gun Strike, allowing you to deal tremendous damage. Note that the Lictor is likely to be the first Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 boss that you encounter in the campaign proper, though it’s technically more of an elite mob.

Carnifex

The Carnifex is a boss-type opponent that appears a few times during the campaign. Watch out for its brutal melee swipes and pounces, as well as a ground eruption that deals damage in an area around it. Note that the Carnifex’s melee swipes can also hit people behind it, so be careful if you want to get up close and personal with this foe.

Hive Tyrant

The Hive Tyrant acts as a boss in an Operations mission, where the objective is to hunt it down to end the Tyranid advance on the planet of Avarax. Like the Carnifex, it has powerful claws that will likely put an end to you if you’re on the receiving end of its assault. Moreover, it can cause a psychic shockwave that emanates outward multiple times, as well as call on its minions.

Rat Swarms

No, the Skaven aren’t in Warhammer 40K, but these Rat Swarms are still annoying. You’ll find them in missions where you have to delve deeper into an abandoned facility, restoring power while surrounded on all sides by these chittering critters. The only way to beat them back is by using the Pyreblaster, a flamethrower that makes them scurry away temporarily. Oh, and you still need to contend with Tyranids that are in the area.

Traitor Guardsmen and Chaos Cultists

Our Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 enemies guide now looks at the Chaos-aligned forces. First, you’ve got the Traitor Guardsmen, soldiers that were once loyal to the Imperium who are now slaves to Chaos. Similar to Termagants and Hormagaunts, these fellas are of little to no threat, but you still need to beware of snipers that are farther away.

Tzaangors

Tzaangors are basically Beastmen that have been blessed and mutated by Tzeentch, the Chaos God of change and sorcery. While they aren’t as tough in melee as Tyranid Warriors, they still come in huge packs. Some of them might be armed with shields, making them sturdier in combat.

Rubric Marines

The bulk of the Thousand Sons chapter consists of the Rubricae, Space Marines cursed (or blessed) due to the ill-effects of Ahriman’s sorcery. While these soldiers were once venerable warriors, there’s nothing that remains inside their armors save for magical dust. They are still quite dangerous, as some wield bolter weapons or flame-based spells. Others can even teleport before calling on reinforcements.

Scarab Occult Terminators

The doughier Scarab Occult Terminators can ruin your day with their armaments, including those that carry Hellfyre Missiles. A more startling foe wields the Prosperine Khopesh, and is able to beeline straight for your character to slice you apart in melee.

Sorcerer

Empowered by psychic energies of the Warp, these sorcerers fly around, warded from all damage for a time while boosting the capabilities of their comrades. If you can manage to get close enough, be ready to stay on the move because they might teleport.

Helbrute

Once a venerable Dreadnought, the Helbrute is a twisted amalgamation fueled by the corrupt energies of the Warp. This particular foe also appears as a type of boss in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, so it’s worth memorizing their abilities and attack patterns. With deceptively swift melee strikes and Warp explosions with a large area-of-effect, you need to be careful when taking them on.

Heldrake

The Heldrake is a flying unit that has also been corrupted by the Warp. It’s taken on a form akin to a dragon, breathing scorching flames along the battlefield. You do encounter it later in the campaign, though it’s not a unit that Titus will end up fighting on his own.

Lord of Change

A Lord of Change is a Greater Daemon of Tzeentch. These giant, bird-like creatures make use of Warp-borne magics while leading Tzeentch-aligned forces like the Thousand Sons. You’re going to encounter a Lord of Change later in the campaign, which is also part of a rather climactic conclusion.

Imurah

Last but not least, there’s Imurah, an Exalted Sorcerer of the Thousand Sons chapter. Upon encountering him on the ravaged world of Avarax, you soon learn that he has even more nefarious plans. His abilities include creating portals that summon more minions and teleport strikes that are done with blinding speed. He’s also got a few more tricks up his sleeve, which we discuss further in our spoiler-filled ending guide.

In any case, that does it for our Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 bosses and enemies guide. If you’re keen on learning more about various gameplay mechanics, we suggest taking a look at our classes/perks guide and weapons guide.