All weapons and perks in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

In Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, you have to fend off insidious Chaos threats and Tyranids with voracious appetites. Thankfully, you’ve got a lot of toys that you can play with. From heavy armaments to all sorts of melee weapons, there’s something that can help you eliminate the enemies of the Imperium. Here’s our guide on all the available weapons in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 weapons and perks guide

Our Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 weapons guide primarily focuses on the armaments that you can wield in Operations mode. While many of these are acquired throughout the course of the campaign, it’s in Operations mode where you actually get to level them up and unlock new perks. Likewise, we encourage you to check our classes and perks guide, as each class has a particular loadout. That means the Heavy can equip large weapons like the Heavy Bolter and Multi-Melta, though it can’t use any melee weapon. The Assault class, meanwhile, has access to several melee weapons, but it can’t equip rifles or primary firearms.

Recommended Videos

How weapon leveling and perks work in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Leveling up your Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 weapons isn’t as straightforward as it seems. Here’s what you need to know:

Weapons have four tiers: Standard (default), Master-crafted, Artificer, and Relic. Each of these tiers also has a particular type, such as “Alpha” or “Beta,” which confer different bonuses. For instance, one might grant higher firepower/damage, but another could increase ammo capacity.

Weapons that are equipped during missions earn XP. Upon reaching a certain threshold, you can use armory data to increase that weapon’s tier. However, the armory data for the Artificer and Relic tiers can only be acquired by playing on the higher difficulties or threat levels.

To unlock a particular perk, you still need to spend requisition, the game’s base currency. You also need to look at interconnected nodes that need to be activated first.

Because of loadout restrictions, we recommend leveling and mastering weapons that can be used by multiple classes. It’s always a good idea to have a high-tier firearm even if you’ve just started using a different class.

Primary weapons: bolt rifles and carbines

The vast majority of primary weapons in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 fire bolter rounds, high-speed projectiles that can tear through most enemy flesh. These are the favorites of the Adeptus Astartes and other factions in the Imperium of Man.

Auto Bolt Rifle

Available to: Tactical

Standard perks:

Honed Precision: Decrease maximum spread by 25% when firing without aiming.

Extended Magazine: +15% magazine size.

Master-crafted perks:

Adamant Precision: When health is below 30%, maximum spread is decreased by 25%.

Fast Reload: All weapons reload 10% faster.

Magazine Restoration: When health drops below 30%, ammo is restored by a full magazine; cannot exceed maximum ammo capacity; has a 30-second cooldown.

Perpetual Penetration: Each shot penetrates one additional target.

Artificer perks:

Fast Reload: All weapons reload 10% faster.

Fast Regeneration: Killing an enemy restores armor 0.5 seconds earlier.

Divine Might: +10% damage.

Great Might: +10% damage against Terminus enemies.

Relic perks:

Rapid Health: When health is below 30%, killing 10 enemies in rapid succession restores health by 5%; has a 30-second cooldown.

Perpetual Precision: Decreases maximum spread by 10%.

Rampage: After killing 10 enemies in rapid succession, you deal 25% more damage for five seconds; has a 30-second cooldown.

Increased Capacity: The maximum ammo reserve of this weapon is increased by 20%.

Bolt Rifle

Available to: Tactical

Standard perks:

Head Hunter: +10% headshot damage.

Extended Magazine: +15% magazine size.

Master-crafted perks:

Adamant Hunter: When health is below 30%, headshots deal 25% more damage.

Fast Reload: All weapons reload 10% faster.

Magazine Restoration: When health drops below 30%, ammo is restored by a full magazine; cannot exceed maximum ammo capacity; has a 30-second cooldown.

Perpetual Precision: Decreases maximum spread by 10%.

Artificer perks:

Able Reload: Instantly reloads your equipped weapon after using your class ability.

Fast Regeneration (two nodes): Killing an enemy restores armor 0.5 seconds earlier.

Head Hunter: +10% headshot damage.

Able Precision: After using a class ability, maximum spread decreases by 25% for five seconds.

Great Might: +10% damage against Terminus enemies.

Increased Capacity: The maximum ammo reserve of this weapon is increased by 20%.

Cleaving Fire: Shots penetrate enemy block stances, dealing 25% of the usual damage.

Relic perks:

Rapid Health: When health is below 30%, killing 10 enemies in rapid succession restores health by 5%; has a 30-second cooldown.

Head Hunter: +10% headshot damage.

Reloading Immunity: While reloading, you do not lose control from heavy hits.

Chaos Eliminator: +10% damage against Chaos enemies.

Rampage: After killing 10 enemies in rapid succession, you deal 25% more damage for five seconds; has a 30-second cooldown.

Extended Magazine: +15% magazine size.

Honed Precision: Decrease maximum spread by 25% when firing without aiming.

Tyranid Eliminator: +10% damage against Tyranid enemies.

Heavy Bolt Rifle

Available to: Tactical

Standard perks:

Head Hunter: +10% headshot damage.

Extended Magazine: +15% magazine size.

Master-crafted perks:

Adamant Hunter: When health is below 30%, headshots deal 25% more damage.

Fast Reload: All weapons reload 10% faster.

Magazine Restoration: When health drops below 30%, ammo is restored by a full magazine; cannot exceed maximum ammo capacity; has a 30-second cooldown.

Perpetual Precision: Decreases maximum spread by 10%.

Artificer perks:

Able Reload: Instantly reloads your equipped weapon after using your class ability.

Fast Regeneration (two nodes): Killing an enemy restores armor 0.5 seconds earlier.

Head Hunter: +10% headshot damage.

Able Precision: After using a class ability, maximum spread decreases by 25% for five seconds.

Great Might: +10% damage against Terminus enemies.

Increased Capacity: The maximum ammo reserve of this weapon is increased by 20%.

Cleaving Fire: Shots penetrate enemy block stances, dealing 25% of the usual damage.

Relic perks:

Rapid Health: When health is below 30%, killing 10 enemies in rapid succession restores health by 5%; has a 30-second cooldown.

Perpetual Penetration: Each shot penetrates one additional target.

Reloading Immunity: While reloading, you do not lose control from heavy hits.

Chaos Eliminator: +10% damage against Chaos enemies.

Rampage: After killing 10 enemies in rapid succession, you deal 25% more damage for five seconds; has a 30-second cooldown.

Extended Magazine: +15% magazine size.

Honed Precision: Decrease maximum spread by 25% when firing without aiming.

Tyranid Eliminator: +10% damage against Tyranid enemies.

Stalker Bolt Rifle

Available to: Tactical and Sniper

Standard perks:

Fast Reload: All weapons reload 10% faster.

Long Shot: +10% damage against enemies that are at a distance of 20 meters or more.

Master-crafted perks:

Adamant Precision: When health is below 30%, maximum spread is decreased by 25%.

Fast Regeneration: Killing an enemy restores armor 0.5 seconds earlier.

Survival Instinct: When health is below 30%, you deal 25% more damage.

Adamantine Grip: Reduces recoil by 25%.

Artificer perks:

Head Hunter (two nodes): +10% headshot damage.

Extended Magazine: +15% magazine size.

Increased Capacity: The maximum ammo reserve of this weapon is increased by 20%.

Relic perks:

Agile Hunter: After a perfectly timed dodge, headshots deal 35% more damage for five seconds.

Fast Reload: All weapons reload 10% faster.

Tyranid Eliminator: +10% damage against Tyranid enemies.

Reloaded Restoration: After reloading, your ammo reserve is restored by 50% of the number of enemies hit; cannot exceed maximum ammo capacity.

Great Might: +10% damage against Terminus enemies.

Chaos Eliminator: +10% damage against Chaos enemies.

Bolt Carbine

Available to: Tactical and Sniper

Standard perks:

Perpetual Precision: Decreases maximum spread by 10%.

Great Might: +10% damage against Terminus enemies.

Master-crafted perks:

Elusive Precision: After a perfectly timed dodge, maximum spread decreases by 25% for five seconds.

Fast Regeneration: Killing an enemy restores armor 0.5 seconds earlier.

Retaliation: After a perfectly timed dodge, deal 25% more damage for five seconds.

Adamantine Grip: Reduces recoil by 25%.

Artificer perks:

Rapid Health: When health is below 30%, killing 10 enemies in rapid succession restores health by 5%; has a 30-second cooldown.

Head Hunter (two nodes): +10% headshot damage.

Honed Precision: Decrease maximum spread by 25% when firing without aiming.

Steel Grip: Killing 10 enemies in quick succession reduces recoil by 35% for five seconds; has a 30-second cooldown.

Extended Magazine: +15% magazine size.

Divine Might: +10% damage.

Increased Capacity: The maximum ammo reserve of this weapon is increased by 20%.

Relic perks:

Adamant Hunter: When health is below 30%, headshots deal 25% more damage.

Fast Regeneration: Killing an enemy restores armor 0.5 seconds earlier.

Gun Strike Reload: Reload the equipped weapon instantly after a Gun Strike.

Perpetual Precision: Decreases maximum spread by 10%.

Magazine Restoration: When health drops below 30%, ammo is restored by a full magazine; cannot exceed maximum ammo capacity; has a 30-second cooldown.

Adamantine Grip: Reduces recoil by 25%.

Reloading Immunity: While reloading, you do not lose control from heavy hits.

Divine Might: +10% damage.

Instigator Bolt Carbine

Available to: Vanguard

Standard perks:

Head Hunter: +10% headshot damage.

Extended Magazine: +15% magazine size.

Master-crafted perks:

Efficient Hunter: After reloading while having low ammo, headshots deal 35% more damage for five seconds.

Fast Reload: All weapons reload 10% faster.

Reloaded Restoration: After reloading, your ammo reserve is restored by 50% of the number of enemies hit; cannot exceed maximum ammo capacity.

Adamantine Grip: Reduces recoil by 25%.

Artificer perks:

Finisher Reload: After performing a finisher, the equipped weapon is instantly reloaded.

Fast Regeneration (two nodes): Killing an enemy restores armor 0.5 seconds earlier.

Head Hunter: +10% headshot damage.

Honed Precision: Decrease maximum spread by 25% when firing without aiming.

Great Might: +10% damage against Terminus enemies.

Increased Capacity: The maximum ammo reserve of this weapon is increased by 20%.

Cleaving Fire: Shots penetrate enemy block stances, dealing 25% of the usual damage.

Relic perks:

Rapid Health: When health is below 30%, killing 10 enemies in rapid succession restores health by 5%; has a 30-second cooldown.

Perpetual Penetration: Each shot penetrates one additional target.

Fast Reload: All weapons reload 10% faster.

Rampage: After killing 10 enemies in rapid succession, you deal 25% more damage for five seconds; has a 30-second cooldown.

Reloading Immunity: While reloading, you do not lose control from heavy hits.

Adamantine Grip: Reduces recoil by 25%.

Oculus Bolt Carbine

Available to: Vanguard

Standard perks:

Perpetual Precision: Decreases maximum spread by 10%.

Great Might: +10% damage against Terminus enemies.

Master-crafted perks:

Elusive Precision: After a perfectly timed dodge, maximum spread decreases by 25% for five seconds.

Fast Reload: All weapons reload 10% faster.

Retaliation: After a perfectly timed dodge, deal 25% more damage for five seconds.

Perpetual Penetration: Each shot penetrates one additional target.

Artificer perks:

Finisher Reload: After performing a finisher, the equipped weapon is instantly reloaded.

Fast Regeneration: Killing an enemy restores armor 0.5 seconds earlier.

Honed Precision: Decrease maximum spread by 25% when firing without aiming.

Reloading Immunity: While reloading, you do not lose control from heavy hits.

Extended Magazine: +15% magazine size.

Divine Might: +10% damage.

Relic perks:

Rapid Health: When health is below 30%, killing 10 enemies in rapid succession restores health by 5%; has a 30-second cooldown.

Fast Regeneration: Killing an enemy restores armor 0.5 seconds earlier.

Perpetual Precision: Decreases maximum spread by 10%.

Tyranid Eliminator: +10% damage against Tyranid enemies.

Magazine Restoration: When health drops below 30%, ammo is restored by a full magazine; cannot exceed maximum ammo capacity; has a 30-second cooldown.

Increased Capacity: The maximum ammo reserve of this weapon is increased by 20%.

Great Might: +10% damage against Terminus enemies.

Chaos Eliminator: +10% damage against Chaos enemies.

Bolt Sniper Rifle

Available to: Sniper

Standard perks:

Fast Reload: All weapons reload 10% faster.

Long Shot: +10% damage against enemies that are at a distance of 20 meters or more.

Master-crafted perks:

Finisher Reload: After performing a finisher, the equipped weapon is instantly reloaded.

Fast Regeneration: Killing an enemy restores armor 0.5 seconds earlier.

Survival Instinct: When health is below 30%, you deal 25% more damage.

Adamantine Grip: Reduces recoil by 25%.

Artificer perks:

Head Hunter (two nodes): +10% headshot damage.

Honed Precision: Decrease maximum spread by 25% when firing without aiming.

Extended Magazine: +15% magazine size.

Increased Capacity: The maximum ammo reserve of this weapon is increased by 20%.

Reloading Immunity: While reloading, you do not lose control from heavy hits.

Relic perks:

Agile Hunter: After a perfectly timed dodge, headshots deal 35% more damage for five seconds.

Honed Precision: Decrease maximum spread by 25% when firing without aiming.

Tyranid Eliminator: +10% damage against Tyranid enemies.

Reloaded Restoration: After reloading, your ammo reserve is restored by 50% of the number of enemies hit; cannot exceed maximum ammo capacity.

Great Might: +10% damage against Terminus enemies.

Chaos Eliminator: +10% damage against Chaos enemies.

Primary weapons: plasma, las, melta, and heavy armaments

Other weapons in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 use plasma or las fire. You can charge these before shooting to deal more damage. We’ve also included the larger armaments that can only be equipped by the Heavy class.

Las Fusil

Available to: Sniper

Standard perks:

Perpetual Velocity: Shots charge 15% faster.

Increased Capacity: The maximum ammo reserve of this weapon is increased by 20%.

Master-crafted perks:

Adamant Velocity: When health is below 30%, your plasma weapons charge 25% faster.

Head Hunter: +10% headshot damage.

Adamant Restoration: When health drops below 30%, your ammo reserve is restored by 25% of the maximum capacity; has 30-second cooldown.

Amplification: The radius of beam weapons is decreased by 10%.

Artificer perks:

Head Hunter (two nodes): +10% headshot damage.

Fast Regeneration (two nodes): Killing an enemy restores armor 0.5 seconds earlier.

Amplification (two nodes): The radius of beam weapons is decreased by 10%.

Great Might: +10% damage against Terminus enemies.

Relic perks:

Instant Health: When health is below 30%, killing three enemies or more with one shot restores 5% HP.

Perpetual Velocity: Shots charge 15% faster.

Charging Immunity: While charging a shot, you do not lose control from heavy hits.

Brutal Rampage: After killing three enemies or more with one shot, you deal 25% more damage for five seconds.

Increased Capacity: The maximum ammo reserve of this weapon is increased by 20%.

Honed Precision: Decrease maximum spread by 25% when firing without aiming.

Plasma Incinerator

Available to: Tactical

Standard perks:

Common Cooling: Normal shots generate 10% less heat.

Fast Venting: Weapons cool 15% faster.

Master-crafted perks:

Rapid Cooling: After killing 10 enemies in quick succession, weapons do not overheat for five seconds; has a 30-second cooldown.

Perpetual Velocity: Shots charge 15% faster.

Rampage: After killing 10 enemies in rapid succession, you deal 25% more damage for five seconds; has a 30-second cooldown.

Plasma Collection: Energy reserve of plasma weapons increases by 20%.

Artificer perks:

Adamant Velocity: When health is below 30%, your plasma weapons charge 25% faster.

Supercharged Shot: Damage from charged shots is increased by 10%.

Common Cooling: Normal shots generate 10% less heat.

Charged Cooling: Charged shots generate 10% less heat.

Adamant Restoration: When health drops below 30%, your ammo reserve is restored by 25% of the maximum capacity; has 30-second cooldown.

Blast Radius (two nodes): Increases the damage radius of charged shots by 5%.

Fast Venting: Weapons cool 15% faster.

Relic perks:

Retaliation: After a perfectly timed dodge, deal 25% more damage for five seconds.

Common Speed (two nodes): Increases projectile speed of normal shots by 25%.

Perpetual Velocity: Shots charge 15% faster.

Perfect Speed: After a perfectly timed dodge, the damage radius of a charged shot increases by 10% for five seconds.

Charged Speed (two nodes): Increases projectile speed of charged shots by 25%.

Efficient Charge: Charged shots from plasma weapons use 2 less energy.

Melta Rifle

Available to: Tactical and Vanguard

Standard perks:

Extended Magazine: +15% magazine size.

Fast Reload: All weapons reload 10% faster.

Master-crafted perks:

Magazine Restoration: When health drops below 30%, ammo is restored by a full magazine; cannot exceed maximum ammo capacity; has a 30-second cooldown.

Great Might: +10% damage against Terminus enemies.

Adamant Reload: When health drops below 30%, the equipped weapon is instantly reloaded.

Fast Regeneration: Killing an enemy restores armor 0.5 seconds earlier.

Artificer perks:

Divine Might: +10% damage.

Extended Magazine: +15% magazine size.

First Shot: The first shot after reloading deals 10% more damage.

Fast Regeneration: Killing an enemy restores armor 0.5 seconds earlier.

Fast Reload: All weapons reload 10% faster.

Reloading Immunity: While reloading, you do not lose control from heavy hits.

Relic perks:

Elusive Fire: After a perfectly timed dodge, rate of fire increases by 25% for five seconds.

Perpetual Fire: Rate of fire increases by 10%.

Elusive Range: After a perfectly timed dodge, effective range increases by three meters for five seconds.

Perpectual Range: Effective range increases by one meter.

Heavy Bolter

Available to: Heavy

Standard perks:

Fast Venting: Weapons cool 15% faster.

Perpetual Cooling: Weapon heating decreases by 10%.

Master-crafted perks:

Perfect Cooling: After a perfectly timed dodge, the weapon is instantly cooled.

Increased Capacity: The maximum ammo reserve of this weapon is increased by 20%.

Heavy Immunity: While in heavy stance, you do not lose control from heavy hits.

Contingency Plan: When ammo reserve is less than 20% of your ammo capacity, melee damage increases by 10%.

Head Hunter: +10% headshot damage.

Perpetual Penetration: Each shot penetrates one additional target.

Artificer perks:

Adamant Restoration: When health drops below 30%, your ammo reserve is restored by 25% of the maximum capacity; has 30-second cooldown.

Heavy Might (two nodes): While in heavy stance, you deal 15% more damage.

Adamant Hunter: When health is below 30%, headshots deal 25% more damage.

Heavy Precision (two nodes): While in heavy stance, maximum spread decreases by 10%.

Relic perks:

Discipline: When you have low ammo, you deal 25% more damage.

Fast Venting: Weapons cool 15% faster.

Increased Capacity: The maximum ammo reserve of this weapon is increased by 20%.

Great Might: +10% damage against Terminus enemies.

Efficient Precision: When you have low ammo, weapon spread decreases by 25%.

Perpetual Cooling: Weapon heating decreases by 10%.

Weapon Strike: Melee damage increases by 5%.

Honed Precision: Decrease maximum spread by 25% when firing without aiming.

Heavy Plasma Incinerator

Available to: Heavy

Standard perks:

Common Cooling: Normal shots generate 10% less heat.

Fast Venting: Weapons cool 15% faster.

Master-crafted perks:

Rapid Cooling: After killing 10 enemies in quick succession, weapons do not overheat for five seconds; has a 30-second cooldown.

Heavy Velocity (two nodes): When in heavy stance, shots charge 10% faster.

Contingency Plan: When ammo reserve is less than 20% of your ammo capacity, melee damage increases by 10%.

Plasma Collection: Energy reserve of plasma weapons increases by 20%.

Efficient Charge: Charged shots from plasma weapons use 2 less energy.

Artificer perks:

Adamant Velocity: When health is below 30%, your plasma weapons charge 25% faster.

Supercharged Shot (two nodes): Damage from charged shots is increased by 10%.

Adamant Restoration: When health drops below 30%, your ammo reserve is restored by 25% of the maximum capacity; has 30-second cooldown.

Heavy Fire: While in heavy stance, fire rate increases by 15%.

Weapon Strike: Melee damage increases by 5%.

Relic perks:

Retaliation: After a perfectly timed dodge, deal 25% more damage for five seconds.

Charged Cooling: Charged shots generate 10% less heat.

Heavy Immunity: While in heavy stance, you do not lose control from heavy hits.

Elusive Fire: After a perfectly timed dodge, rate of fire increases by 25% for five seconds.

Fast Venting: Weapons cool 15% faster.

Plasma Speed: Projectile speed of plasma weapons is increased by 50%.

Multi-Melta

Available to: Heavy

Standard perks:

Increased Capacity: The maximum ammo reserve of this weapon is increased by 20%.

Weapon Strike: Melee damage increases by 5%.

Master-crafted perks:

Elite Restoration: Killing a Majoris-level or higher enemy restores 10% of your maximum ammo reserve; has a 30-second cooldown.

Heavy Fire: While in heavy stance, fire rate increases by 15%.

Heavy Immunity: While in heavy stance, you do not lose control from heavy hits.

Contingency Plan: When ammo reserve is less than 20% of your ammo capacity, melee damage increases by 10%.

Perpetual Range (two nodes): Effective range of weapons is increased by one meter.

Artificer perks:

Executioner’s Fire: After performing a finisher, fire rate increases by 25% for five seconds.

Heavy Might (two nodes): While in heavy stance, you deal 15% more damage.

Executioner’s Range: After performing a finisher, effective range increases by three meters for five seconds.

Fast Regeneration (two nodes): Killing an enemy restores armor 0.5 seconds earlier.

Relic perks:

Death Strike: After killing a Majoris-level or higher enemy with a melee weapon, you deal 25% more damage for five seconds.

Increased Capacity: The maximum ammo reserve of this weapon is increased by 20%.

Increased Capacity: The maximum ammo reserve of this weapon is increased by 20%.

Elite Health: When your health is below 30%, killing a Majoris-level or higher enemy with melee damage restores 5% HP.

Weapon Strike: Melee damage increases by 5%.

Chaos Eliminator: +10% damage against Chaos enemies.

Secondary weapons: pistols and sidearms

There are a select few sidearms that Space Marines can bring with them to battle. Make use of these when your primary weapon is low on ammo. Likewise, if a class is unable to equip primary weapons in the first place, then your sidearms still present a means of blasting foes from farther away.

Bolt Pistol

Available to: All classes

Standard perks:

Perpetual Precision: Decreases maximum spread by 10%.

Great Might: +10% damage against Terminus enemies.

Master-crafted perks:

Elusive Precision: After a perfectly timed dodge, maximum spread decreases by 25% for five seconds.

Gun Strike Reload: Reload the equipped weapon instantly after a Gun Strike.

Retaliation: After a perfectly timed dodge, deal 25% more damage for five seconds.

Iron Grip: After a Gun Strike, recoil is reduced by 35% for five seconds.

Artificer perks:

Perpetual Precision: Decreases maximum spread by 10%.

Head Hunter: +10% headshot damage.

Divine Might: +10% damage.

Extended Magazine: +15% magazine size.

Relic perks:

Elite Hunter: After killing a Majoris-level or higher enemy with a melee weapon, your headshots deal 50% more damage for five seconds.

Head Hunter: +10% headshot damage.

Honed Precision: Decrease maximum spread by 25% when firing without aiming.

Rapid Health: When health is below 30%, killing 10 enemies in rapid succession restores health by 5%; has a 30-second cooldown.

Extended Magazine: +15% magazine size.

Divine Might: +10% damage.

Heavy Bolt Pistol

Available to: Assault

Standard perks:

Perpetual Precision: Decreases maximum spread by 10%.

Great Might: +10% damage against Terminus enemies.

Master-crafted perks:

Elite Precision: After killing a Majoris-level or higher enemy with a melee weapon, maximum spread decreases by 25% for five seconds.

Perpetual Precision: Decreases maximum spread by 10%.

Perpetual Penetration: Each shot penetrates one additional target.

Death Strike: After killing a Majoris-level or higher enemy with a melee weapon, you deal 25% more damage for five seconds.

Close Combat: Enemies at a distance of no more than 15 meters take 10% more damage.

Adamantine Grip: Reduces recoil by 25%.

Artificer perks:

Gun Strike Reload: Reload the equipped weapon instantly after a Gun Strike.

Head Hunter (two nodes): +10% headshot damage.

Iron Grip: After a Gun Strike, recoil is reduced by 35% for five seconds.

Extended Magazine (two nodes): +15% magazine size.

Relic perks:

Adamant Hunter: When health is below 30%, headshots deal 25% more damage.

Honed Precision: Decrease maximum spread by 25% when firing without aiming.

Tyranid Eliminator: +10% damage against Tyranid enemies.

Rapid Health: When health is below 30%, killing 10 enemies in rapid succession restores health by 5%; has a 30-second cooldown.

Divine Might: +10% damage.

Chaos Eliminator: +10% damage against Chaos enemies.

Plasma Pistol

Available to: Bulwark and Heavy

Standard perks:

Common Cooling: Normal shots generate 10% less heat.

Fast Venting: Weapons cool 15% faster.

Master-crafted perks:

Rapid Cooling: After killing 10 enemies in quick succession, weapons do not overheat for five seconds; has a 30-second cooldown.

Blast Radius: Increases the damage radius of charged shots by 5%.

Rampage: After killing 10 enemies in rapid succession, you deal 25% more damage for five seconds; has a 30-second cooldown.

Supercharged Shot: Damage from charged shots is increased by 10%.

Artificer perks:

Blast Radius: Increases the damage radius of charged shots by 5%.

Perpetual Velocity (two nodes): Shots charge 15% faster.

Great Might: +10% damage against Terminus enemies.

Plasma Collection: Energy reserve of plasma weapons increases by 20%.

Efficient Charge: Charged shots from plasma weapons use 2 less energy.

Relic perks:

Perfect Radius: After a perfectly timed dodge, the damage radius of your charged shot increases by 10% for five seconds.

Charged Cooling: Charged shots generate 10% less heat.

Retaliation: After a perfectly timed dodge, deal 25% more damage for five seconds.

Fast Venting: Weapons cool 15% faster.

Melee weapons

Below, we’ve listed the available melee weapons in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. Because of the game’s combat mechanics, and the sheer number of hostiles surrounding you, you’re going to find yourself relying on blades and hammers more often than firearms.

Chainsword

Available to: Tactical, Assault, Vanguard, and Bulwark

Standard perks:

Armored Strength: +10% melee damage whenever you have full armor.

Perpetual Strength: +5% melee damage.

Master-crafted perks:

Crushing Heel: Enemies hit by your Stomp deal 30% less damage for four seconds; has a 10-second cooldown.

Perpetual Strength: +5% melee damage.

Swift Recovery: Heavy attacks restore 100% more contested/grey health; applies to Quick Punch, Front Kick, Shoulder Bash, and Stomp.

Perpetual Strength: +5% melee damage.

Artificer perks:

Reverberating Impact: Your Stomp’s area-of-effect radius is increased by 50%.

Chaos Slayer: +10% melee damage against Chaos enemies.

Hard Target: You take 15% less ranged damage while performing a light combo.

Saw Blade: Your light combo is increased from four to five strikes.

Tyranid Slayer: +10% melee damage against Tyranid enemies.

Minoris Slayer: +20% melee damage against Minoris-level enemies.

Relic perks:

Trampling Stride: After performing a Stomp, hold the attack button to trigger another Stomp.

Majoris Slayer: +10% melee damage against Majoris-level enemies.

Momentum Gain: Each consecutive light attack increases light attack damage by 3% (up to 30%) for three seconds.

Full Throttle: Replaces Punch with Full Throttle; hold the attack button to prepare the attack. The damage is increased by 100% for every second when preparing the move.

Extremis Slayer: +15% melee damage against Extemis-level enemies.

Kill Streak: After killing 10 enemies in quick succession with a light combo, you no longer lose control upon taking heavy hits and you cannot be knocked back for five seconds. This effect has a 10-second cooldown.

Combat Knife

Available to: Vanguard and Sniper

Standard perks:

Armored Strength: +10% melee damage whenever you have full armor.

Perpetual Strength: +5% melee damage.

Master-crafted perks:

Sharp Impact: Right and Left Crusher area-of-effect radius is increased by 50%.

Perpetual Strength (two nodes): +5% melee damage.

Kinetic Energy: Each consecutive heavy attack increases heavy attack melee damage by 3% (up to 30%) for three seconds.

Artificer perks:

Shadow Stab: Replaces Heavy Swing with Shadow Stab. Hold the attack button to charge the move, which increases the damage by 100% per second that it’s prepared.

Chaos Slayer: +10% melee damage against Chaos enemies.

Shoulder Bash: Replaces Distant Stab with Shoulder Bash. While evading or sprinting, hold the attack button to perform an area-of-effect forward attack.

Tyranid Slayer: +10% melee damage against Tyranid enemies.

Relic perks:

Tide of Battle: Power Wave forward distance increases from four to eight meters for Whirlwind Slash.

Terminus Slayer: +20% melee damage against Terminus-level enemies.

Hard Target: While performing a light combo, you take 15% less ranged damage.

Reeling Blow: Enemies hit by Whirlwind Slash deal 30% less damage for four seconds; has a 10-second cooldown.

Extremis Slayer: +15% melee damage against Extemis-level enemies.

Kill Streak: After killing 10 enemies in quick succession with a light combo, you no longer lose control upon taking heavy hits and you cannot be knocked back for five seconds. This effect has a 10-second cooldown.

Thunder Hammer

Available to: Assault

Standard perks:

Armored Strength: +10% melee damage whenever you have full armor.

Perpetual Strength: +5% melee damage.

Master-crafted perks:

Calm Before the Storm: When preparing Aftershock, you take 10% less ranged damage.

Perpetual Strength: +5% melee damage.

Extremis Slayer: +15% melee damage against Extemis-level enemies.

Fast Preparation: Aftershock preparation time is reduced by 30%.

Perpetual Strength: +5% melee damage.

Shattering Impact: Ground Slam’s area-of-effect radius is increased by 50%.

Artificer perks:

Reclamation: Aftershock and Ground Slam restore 100% more contested/grey health.

Armored Strength: +10% melee damage whenever you have full armor.

Chaos Slayer: +10% melee damage against Chaos enemies.

Hard Target: While performing a light combo, you take 15% less ranged damage.

Seismic Chain: After performing a Ground Slam, hold the attack button to trigger another Ground Slam.

Perpetual Strength: +5% melee damage.

Tyranid Slayer: +10% melee damage against Tyranid enemies.

Kill Streak: After killing 10 enemies in quick succession with a light combo, you no longer lose control upon taking heavy hits and you cannot be knocked back for five seconds. This effect has a 10-second cooldown.

Relic perks:

Patience Rewarded: A fully prepared Aftershock restores +1 armor segment.

Majoris Slayer: +10% melee damage against Majoris-level enemies.

Reeling Blow: Enemies hit by Pommel Smash deal 30% less damage for four seconds; has a 10-second cooldown.

Aftershock Improved: Aftershock gains an additional spin.

Minoris Slayer: +20% melee damage against Minoris-level enemies.

Dead End: Pommel Smash deals +50% more damage.

Power Sword

Available to: Bulwark

Standard perks:

Armored Strength: +10% melee damage whenever you have full armor.

Perpetual Strength: +5% melee damage.

Master-crafted perks:

Master of Offense: After switching sword-combat styles, you deal 20% more melee damage for five seconds; has a 10-second cooldown.

Perpetual Strength (two nodes): +5% melee damage.

Momentum Gain: Each consecutive light attack increases light attack damage by 3% (up to 30%) for three seconds.

Master of Defense: After switching sword-combat styles, you take 20% less ranged damage for five seconds; has a 10-second cooldown.

Tranquility: While in Power Whirl stance, you do not lose control upon taking heavy hits and you cannot be knocked back.

Artificer perks:

Fencing Blade: Speed Style combo length increases from four to five strikes.

Chaos Slayer: +10% melee damage against Chaos enemies.

Hard Target: While performing a light combo, you take 15% less ranged damage.

Slashing Blade: Power Style combo length increases from three to four strikes.

Tyranid Slayer: +10% melee damage against Tyranid enemies.

Kill Streak: After killing 10 enemies in quick succession with a light combo, you no longer lose control upon taking heavy hits and you cannot be knocked back for five seconds. This effect has a 10-second cooldown.

Relic perks:

Reeling Blow: Enemies hit by Power Rake deal 30% less damage for four seconds; has a 10-second cooldown.

Majoris Slayer: +10% melee damage against Majoris-level enemies.

Terminus Slayer: +20% melee damage against Terminus-level enemies.

Speed Restoration: Speed Style attacks restore 100% more contested/grey health.

Cutting Edge: Power Rake deals +50% more damage.

Extremis Slayer: +15% melee damage against Extemis-level enemies.

Minoris Slayer: +20% melee damage against Minoris-level enemies.

Power Restoration: Power Style attacks restore 100% more contested/grey health.

Power Fist

Available to: Assault and Bulwark

Standard perks:

Armored Strength: +10% melee damage whenever you have full armor.

Perpetual Strength: +5% melee damage.

Master-crafted perks:

Swift Recovery: Heavy attacks restore 100% more contested/grey health; applies to Thrust Jab, Backfist, Hammer Hook, Backfist 2, and Thrust Jab 2.

Heavy Preparation: Heavy Attack preparation time is reduced by 30%; applies to Thrust Jab, Backfist, Hammer Hook, Backfist 2, and Thrust Jab 2.

Perpetual Strength (two nodes): +5% melee damage.

Artificer perks:

Focused Intention: When health is below 30%, you take 50% less health damage while preparing heavy attacks.

Chaos Slayer: +10% melee damage against Chaos enemies.

Combo: After a successful heavy attack, the next light attack deals +10% damage.

Rally: When your health is below 30%, a successful Backfist 2 or Thrust Jab 2 attack restores +1 armor segment.

Tyranid Slayer: +10% melee damage against Tyranid enemies.

Concussive Impact: Backfist 2 and Thrust Jab 2 area-of-effect radius increased by 50%.

Relic perks:

Tide of Battle: Power Wave forward distance increases from four to eight meters; applies to Thrust Jab, Backfist, Hammer Hook, Backfist 2, and Thrust Jab 2.

Majoris Slayer: +10% melee damage against Majoris-level enemies.

Reeling Blow: Enemies hit by Cannon Punch deal 30% less damage for four seconds; has a 10-second cooldown.

Ground Shake: Replaces Thrust Jab with Ground Shake; slam the ground to deal AoE damage in a 10-meter radius.

Minoris Slayer: +20% melee damage against Minoris-level enemies.

Heavy Armament: +50% more damage for your Cannon Punch.

That does it for our Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 weapons and perks guide. With all these armaments available, you’re bound to enjoy laying waste to Xenos and Chaos-corrupted filth in the name of the Emperor.