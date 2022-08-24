Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Activision published an extensive list of patch notes for Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5. From an important change to Gas Masks to some much-needed buffs and nerfs to weapons and perks, there’s a lot to unpack.

Lengthy Gas Mask animations cause lots of issues for Call of Duty: Warzone players. As part of Season 5, Activision added the ability to set whether players equip Gas Masks manually or automatically. The automatic setting should alleviate some of the issues that come with the pesky animation of putting on the Gas Mask. Meanwhile, the Serpentine Perk received a major nerf. Now, the Perk only activates while you’re tac sprinting, and it no longer decreases fire or explosive damage. This makes the Perk much less effective overall. On the flip side, the Battle Hardened Perk received a buff and now offers 80% flash and stun resistance.

In order to make long-range weapons more balanced, Variable Scope attachments got a nerf and now have a sniper glint and reduced recoil control. Activision has also reduced flinch on heavy snipers by 11% and on light snipers by 40%. Another major change comes to Call of Duty: Vanguard Marksman Rifles, which now utilize assault rifle ammo instead of sniper rounds. In addition, many Marksman Rifles have faster aim down sights (ADS) speeds now, making them much more viable, as well.

Many of the game’s best weapons caught various nerfs, from the Armaguerra 43, to the Marco 5, and the H4 Blixen. Since these weapons were so powerful before Season 5, it’s likely they’ll remain competitive alongside other firearms. Finally, Fortune’s Keep will now have larger player counts:

Solos: 50

Duos: 50

Trios: 51

Quads: 52

But those are just the update’s most important features. Be sure to check out the full list of patch notes to see everything included with Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5.

