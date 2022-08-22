The next major Call of Duty: Warzone update is Season 5, and it aims to shake things up in a major way. Referred to as Season 5: Last Stand, it’ll come with new weapons, limited-time modes, and fresh features, along with map changes, with plenty of other additions to look forward to. Seemingly, Season 5 will be the last before Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II launches this fall, and it appears Activision is aiming to close this chapter with a bang.

The Call of Duty publisher has confirmed a slew of details about the forthcoming update, so here’s what you need to know about Season 5: Last Stand.

Warzone Season 5 release date

Warzone Season 5 will launch August 24 at noon ET. The Season 5 update will go live in Call of Duty: Vanguard at midnight on the same day.

Warzone Season 5 roadmap

The Season 5 roadmap is extensive, but we’ll highlight the most important new features coming to Warzone below.

5 new weapons

EX1 (day one) — Referred to as a long-range Energy Rifle, this weapon harkens back to Call of Duty games with futuristic settings. Activision confirmed this weapon does not use ammo, but still needs to be reloaded.

— Referred to as a long-range Energy Rifle, this weapon harkens back to Call of Duty games with futuristic settings. Activision confirmed this weapon does not use ammo, but still needs to be reloaded. RA 225 (day one) — A lightweight SMG with a fast fire rate. It will likely perform well up close.

— A lightweight SMG with a fast fire rate. It will likely perform well up close. Valois Revolver (launch window) — This weapon allows the user to secure one-hit melee eliminations and includes six rounds in the chamber.

— This weapon allows the user to secure one-hit melee eliminations and includes six rounds in the chamber. BP50 (midseason) — An assault rifle coming later on during the midseason update.

— An assault rifle coming later on during the midseason update. Lienna 57 (midseason) — An assault rifle coming later on during the midseason update.

Caldera changes

The main battle royale map, Caldera, will get a number of changes during Season 5, including updates to the Peak POI, along with a new Gulag and other features.

On launch day, Peak will evolve into a volcano with lava running down the mountainside, keeping players on their toes while navigating this high-traffic area. In addition, the new Gulag will be reminiscent of the original Showers stage from the launch version of Warzone. Activision also confirms Caldera and Rebirth Island will undergo lighting changes.

New LTM Operation: Last Call

A new limited-time mode, Operation: Last Call will be available on launch day. This LTM is inspired by Search and Destroy, requiring players to either plant or defuse bombs all around Caldera. As part of Operation: Last Call, players will also need to avoid the lava rocks that fall from the sky while attempting to complete the objective.

New items, including a Supply Box UAV

Four new items will be added during Season 5, including the Doomsday Station, Supply Box UAV, Personal Supply Box, and Rage Serum.

Doomsday Station — Interacting with one of these devices will trigger enemy helicopters to spawn in the area, giving players a chance to earn powerful in-game items and rare cosmetics if they survive the ambush. Only one is available per match, and they spawn in random locations. They cost $10,000 to activate.

— Interacting with one of these devices will trigger enemy helicopters to spawn in the area, giving players a chance to earn powerful in-game items and rare cosmetics if they survive the ambush. Only one is available per match, and they spawn in random locations. They cost $10,000 to activate. Supply Box UAV — Think of this like a UAV, but specifically for unopened Supply Boxes. These new killstreaks last 15 seconds and give players the chance to find loot.

— Think of this like a UAV, but specifically for unopened Supply Boxes. These new killstreaks last 15 seconds and give players the chance to find loot. Personal Supply Box — During a Supply Box UAV, a Personal Supply Box has a chance of spawning. These items give players the ability to pick up their loadout weapons, and grant you with a “huge” XP boost.

— During a Supply Box UAV, a Personal Supply Box has a chance of spawning. These items give players the ability to pick up their loadout weapons, and grant you with a “huge” XP boost. Rage Serum — This new Field Upgrade temporarily boosts players’ melee damage and lunge range, at the expense of having louder footsteps and “more confusion” when stunned or flashed.

Seasonal Event: Heroes vs. Villains

Community Events don’t happen frequently in Warzone, but Season 5 will introduce a new one called Heroes vs. Villains. In it, players must choose a side: Heroes or Villains.

Whichever team you choose, you’ll need to collect Tokens that correspond to your side. These are earned by eliminating opponents or looting Supply Boxes. Then, you’ll be able to purchase Faction Bundles from Buy Stations at a discounted rate. The winning team will be rewarded with a special Weapon Blueprint, along with other cosmetic items for each side.

