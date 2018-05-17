Watch today’s ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ reveal event here

Share

Activision and Treyarch will finally show off Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 to the world on Thursday, May 17, and you can watch it all right here.

The stream will begin at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET, and we’ll be hosting a feed through the Digital Trends Twitch channel, which you can view at the top of this post. We expect to hear details about the various modes in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, as well as get a look at gameplay from the shooter for the first time.

The pressure is certainly on Activision to deliver with this announcement, as reports claim Black Ops 4 will have one major change from other games in the series: No campaign mode. A staple of Call of Duty since the original game released in 2003, the campaigns have also been crucial components of the first three Black Ops games, as well as World at War, all of which share a continuity.

The publisher announced Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 in March, along with an October release date — the series typically launches each November. The teaser told fans to “forget what [they] know” about the series alongside footage of the earlier Black Ops games. If the reports surrounding the lack of a campaign are true, this seems to be an accurate statement.

In the campaign’s place could be the Call of Duty series’ take on the popular battle royale mode we’ve seen in games like PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and Fortnite. Alongside that rumored mode, the game will apparently include a traditional multiplayer component, as well as a zombies mode, first introduced in 2008’s World at War.

Call of Duty’s main competitor, the Battlefield series, is also rumored to be developing a battle royale mode for its game this year, but the latter series won’t be doing it at the expense of a campaign. The unannounced game will be revealed on May 23 — about a week after Black Ops 4 — and is rumored to be returning to the series’ World War II roots.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 releases October 12. No platforms have been announced as of yet, but past games have released on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.