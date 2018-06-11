Watch the Ubisoft E3 2018 press conference right here

Share

Of all the major publishers to host their own press conferences at E3 each year, Ubisoft might be the most exciting. The company always comes with at least a few major surprises, and it’s where we got our first look at huge games like Ghost Recon Wildlands and The Division. This year, we’re prepared for even more announcements, and you can watch the whole show with us right here.

Ubisoft’s E3 festivities begin with a pre-show on Monday, June 11 at 3:15 p.m. ET. During this 45-minute event, expect to see interviews with Ubisoft’s different development teams as well as community-created content.

At 4 p.m. ET, Ubisoft’s full E3 press conference will begin, and you can watch along on this page with producer Jake Rossman and senior editor Matt Smith as they react to the latest announcements. As news of new games, release dates, or events break, you can read all about them right here on Digital Trends.

If you prefer, you can also watch the show on Ubisoft’s official YouTube and Twitch channels.

It’s unclear who will be hosting the press conference this year. For several shows in a row, comedian Aisha Tyler was in charge, but Ubisoft opted for a developer-hosted conference in 2017. It allowed them to show deep dives into games, but it did lose a little bit of the spectacle that we expect from a Ubisoft event.

Ubisoft has already confirmed a few of the games we’ll be seeing at the show. We’ll get our first look at Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, which leaked just prior to E3. We’ll also see more of Beyond Good & Evil 2, Skull & Bones, Starlink: Battle for Atlas, and Transference. We also wouldn’t be surprised if we saw information on a new Splinter Cell game or some other Nintendo Switch content.

We’re particularly excited to see the progress Ubisoft has made on Beyond Good & Evil 2. The long-awaited sequel was announced last year and takes the series in a more open-ended and online direction, but it still retains the storytelling that made the original special. It’s being directed by creator Michel Ancel, who is also working with the independent Wild Sheep Studio on the innovative nature game Wild.

What games are you hoping to see from Ubisoft? Be sure to comment and let us know and tell us about your favorite announcements after the show concludes!