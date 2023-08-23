How to respec in Wayfinder

Wayfinder features a plethora of systems that you should keep up with to make the most out of building your own unique version of one of its multiple characters. But few things are as important as the four main abilities your character will be using throughout the game. By the time you’re at level 9, you’ll be able to own all four abilities, leaving you to focus entirely on upgrades. But if you reach a point where you feel as though you need to change up those upgrades for a new build you’re trying, you’re in luck – you can respec any time you’re not in a dungeon. Here’s how.

How to respec your abilities

To respec your abilities in Wayfinder, you’ll first need to head over to the Abilities tab of whichever character you currently have equipped. Once you’re on that screen, go to the bottom left of the menu and you’ll see Respec Ability Points and a button you can press, which will be different depending on your platform, of course. Press that button and then approve the respec to begin reallocating your points.

It’s important to remember that you can only respec your actual abilities – you will not be able to respec any affinity points you’ve spent on your characters at this time. The game is still in Early Access, though, and Airship Syndicate has hinted that affinity respecs may come at a later date. If and when that becomes a reality, we’ll be sure to let you know. In the meantime, you’ll obviously be stuck with any affinity points you’ve invested, so choose those wisely.

