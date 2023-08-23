 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

How to respec in Wayfinder

Billy Givens
By

Wayfinder features a plethora of systems that you should keep up with to make the most out of building your own unique version of one of its multiple characters. But few things are as important as the four main abilities your character will be using throughout the game. By the time you’re at level 9, you’ll be able to own all four abilities, leaving you to focus entirely on upgrades. But if you reach a point where you feel as though you need to change up those upgrades for a new build you’re trying, you’re in luck – you can respec any time you’re not in a dungeon. Here’s how.

How to respec your abilities

To respec your abilities in Wayfinder, you’ll first need to head over to the Abilities tab of whichever character you currently have equipped. Once you’re on that screen, go to the bottom left of the menu and you’ll see Respec Ability Points and a button you can press, which will be different depending on your platform, of course. Press that button and then approve the respec to begin reallocating your points.

Menu showing the abilities of Kyros in Wayfinder
Airship Syndicate

It’s important to remember that you can only respec your actual abilities – you will not be able to respec any affinity points you’ve spent on your characters at this time. The game is still in Early Access, though, and Airship Syndicate has hinted that affinity respecs may come at a later date. If and when that becomes a reality, we’ll be sure to let you know. In the meantime, you’ll obviously be stuck with any affinity points you’ve invested, so choose those wisely.

Related

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Billy Givens
Billy Givens
Gaming Writer
Billy Givens is a freelance writer with over a decade of experience writing gaming, film, and tech content. His work can be…
PlayStation 5 Slim: All rumors and speculation
A PS5 stands on a table.

It's at around this point in a console's life cycle that companies like to release a new, slim model to reinvigorate sales, cut costs, and experiment with a new design. Sony has been trimming down its home consoles since the PS2, with each home console getting a slimmer, sometimes cheaper replacement a few years after launch. We're closing in on the PlayStation 5's third birthday and rumors abound about both a PS5 Pro and a PS5 Slim model, and yet Sony's remained tight-lipped about any iterations on the base unit. Still, some of these rumors and potential leaks may hold some weight and are fun to follow regardless to see how accurate they end up being.
Will there be a PS5 Slim? Here's what we know
Before getting into the rumors and leaks, know that until Sony itself confirms the existence of a PS5 Slim, everything that follows is speculative and should be taken as such.

The first rumors of a new PS5 model centered around a diskless version that could be paired with a detachable disk drive you could buy separately in another step away from physical media. This was speculated to be coming out sometime in fall 2023, but has been rolled into the idea of the PS5 Slim. This potentially imminent release date also lines up with statements Microsoft made about a new PS5 Slim releasing this year for $400 during the Federal Trace Commission (FTC) hearing.

Read more
Starfield’s file size is massive no matter what platform you’re playing on
A spacecraft in Starfield.

The file sizes for Starfield finally appeared across some of the storefronts it's available on now that it's available to preload. As a result, we've learned just how massive the game is.
On Steam, Bethesda recommends that players have 125 GB of space for the game, but Microsoft's own launcher shows an even bigger PC install size of 139.84 GB for Starfield. That size is only slightly smaller on the console, with the Xbox Store showing me that the game will take up 117.07 GB on my Xbox Series X. It's now very understandable why Microsoft is launching a 1 TB version of the Xbox Series S around Starfield; still, the game will even take over a tenth of that system's memory if players aren't expanding it at all. 
This 110+ GB file size across all platforms for Starfield demonstrates just how big Bethesda's upcoming sci-fi RPG will be. It also follows a recent trend of even single-player taking up gigantic chunks of your game system's memory. This year alone, we've seen Star Wars Jedi: Survivor take up over 130 GB of space on consoles, while Baldur's Gate 3 clocks in at 125.14 GB currently. As games get bigger with more detail, it's clear that our gaming platforms will be able to accommodate fewer and fewer games on their SSDs going forward. 
At least you can play the game via Xbox Cloud Gaming if none of your platforms can accommodate that file size. Starfield will be released for PC and Xbox Series X/S on September 6. Those who pre-order the Premium Edition will get access on September 1, though.  

Read more
Buying an Xbox Series X today? You’ll want to read this first
Xbox Series X on a table.

We don't tend to see many Xbox Series X deals with the console commanding its regular price more often than not. However, there is an exception today with Dell discounting the Microsoft Xbox Series X by $20 and bringing it down to $480. Sure, it's only $20 off but maybe this is your cue to treat yourself to a pizza once the console arrives. After all, you need to fuel yourself while you enjoy some great games. If you're still a little uncertain about buying an Xbox Series X, keep reading while we tell you a little more about it.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Xbox Series X
The Microsoft Xbox Series X offers phenomenal power as we discussed in our review. It offers 4K resolutions, 120 fps, HDR, and 12 teraflops of processing power. For you, the gamer, that's best translated to there being a lot of the best Xbox Series X games to check out. It's also recommended that you check out the best games on Xbox Game Pass as well.

Read more