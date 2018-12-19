Share

Christmas is less than a week away, but if you have delayed getting your friends or family members a gift, you still have a chance to get them something awesome before December 25 rolls around. The PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch can all be purchased in time for the big day, and we rounded up a list of the best places to get each console.

Xbox One

With Xbox Game Pass offering unlimited access to a vault of great games, and first-party titles like Sea of Thieves and Forza Horizon 4 available, the Xbox One makes a great Christmas gift, and several bundles include games in the package.

Walmart

At Walmart, you can get the Xbox One S with your choice of Forza Horizon 4, NBA 2K19, and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds for just $199. The console included with each bundle has a 1TB hard drive, so you won’t have to worry about your storage space getting eaten up too quickly.

If you’re looking to get the more powerful Xbox One X instead, you can also purchase it from Walmart for $400 — a $100 savings compared to its original price. Just ensure that you order from Walmart and not a third-party partner, as this is how you can guarantee you will receive your gift in time.

If you select the free two-day shipping option when placing your order by December 20, you’re guaranteed to have it delivered by Christmas Eve. If you choose “pickup today,” you can order as late as December 23 and still pick it up on Christmas Eve.

Target

Target also has some great deals on Xbox One S bundles, including some with the newest games available. For $200, you can get the Xbox One S 1TB system Fortnite bundle, which includes extra digital content, or get the console with Battlefield V or NBA 2K19. The Xbox One X is also available in bundles for $400 and can be purchased with PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, NBA 2K19, or Fallout 76.

If you place your order by December 20, Target guarantees that you will receive the console by Christmas Eve. Pickup, however, seems spottier than with Walmart — our local store could only have pickup by December 27 for an order placed on December 19.

PlayStation 4

Still, the most popular game console of the generation, the PlayStation 4’s wide library of exclusive games helped it to reign supreme.

Best Buy

At Best Buy, you can get the PlayStation 4 “Slim” system bundled with the excellent Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 for $300. This isn’t a discount from the standard price, but you may qualify for free next-day delivery. When placing an order on December 19, we were eligible to get the system on December 20.

Target

Target also has the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 bundle available for order, either by in-store pickup or delivery. However, you must choose the in-store option to ensure you get the console in time for Christmas, as Christmas delivery isn’t guaranteed on this particular bundle.

Walmart

If you’re looking to purchase the 4K-compatible PlayStation 4 Pro system, Walmart has it in stock for its standard $400 price with free two-day shipping. Though this is not part of Walmart’s Christmas Eve delivery promotion, you should expect to receive the console well ahead of time if you order it this week.

Additionally, you can check your local store for in-store pickup availability. Just head to the product page using the link above, select “options” next to your location, and update your ZIP code.

Nintendo Switch

It’s the hottest-selling system right now, and for good reason. With a great selection of first-party games and its variety of play options, the Nintendo Switch is great for kids and adults alike.

GameStop

The Nintendo Switch is available in either its red and blue or gray configurations at GameStop for $300 and it comes with a bonus $25 gift card that you can put toward a game for the system. The consoles typically ship within 24 hours after purchase, and you can also choose to purchase them for in-store pickup, if they are in stock at your local store.

Target

The Nintendo Switch is also available in either configuration at Target for $300, and it includes a $25 Target gift card. Though the consoles aren’t eligible for Target’s Christmas Eve delivery guarantee, they are both eligible for two-day shipping, and could still arrive in time for the holiday. Alternately, they can be picked up at your local store for the same price.

Walmart

The standard Nintendo Switch console with blue and red Joy-Con controllers is in stock at Walmart, and it’s eligible for Christmas Eve delivery using two-day shipping. The console is available for its regular $299 price, and it’s eligible for in-store pickup.