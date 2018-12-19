Digital Trends
Gaming

Here’s where to buy a PS4, Xbox One, or Nintendo Switch in time for Christmas

Gabe Gurwin
By

Christmas is less than a week away, but if you have delayed getting your friends or family members a gift, you still have a chance to get them something awesome before December 25 rolls around. The PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch can all be purchased in time for the big day, and we rounded up a list of the best places to get each console.

Xbox One

best cyber monday xbox one deals x lead consoles hrz family

With Xbox Game Pass offering unlimited access to a vault of great games, and first-party titles like Sea of Thieves and Forza Horizon 4 available, the Xbox One makes a great Christmas gift, and several bundles include games in the package.

Walmart

At Walmart, you can get the Xbox One S with your choice of Forza Horizon 4, NBA 2K19, and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds for just $199. The console included with each bundle has a 1TB hard drive, so you won’t have to worry about your storage space getting eaten up too quickly.

If you’re looking to get the more powerful Xbox One X instead, you can also purchase it from Walmart for $400 — a $100 savings compared to its original price. Just ensure that you order from Walmart and not a third-party partner, as this is how you can guarantee you will receive your gift in time.

If you select the free two-day shipping option when placing your order by December 20, you’re guaranteed to have it delivered by Christmas Eve. If you choose “pickup today,” you can order as late as December 23 and still pick it up on Christmas Eve.

Target

Target also has some great deals on Xbox One S bundles, including some with the newest games available. For $200, you can get the Xbox One S 1TB system Fortnite bundle, which includes extra digital content, or get the console with Battlefield V or NBA 2K19. The Xbox One X is also available in bundles for $400 and can be purchased with PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, NBA 2K19, or Fallout 76.

If you place your order by December 20, Target guarantees that you will receive the console by Christmas Eve. Pickup, however, seems spottier than with Walmart — our local store could only have pickup by December 27 for an order placed on December 19.

PlayStation 4

Sony PlayStation 4 Slim
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Still, the most popular game console of the generation, the PlayStation 4’s wide library of exclusive games helped it to reign supreme.

Best Buy

At Best Buy, you can get the PlayStation 4 “Slim” system bundled with the excellent Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 for $300. This isn’t a discount from the standard price, but you may qualify for free next-day delivery. When placing an order on December 19, we were eligible to get the system on December 20.

Target

Target also has the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 bundle available for order, either by in-store pickup or delivery. However, you must choose the in-store option to ensure you get the console in time for Christmas, as Christmas delivery isn’t guaranteed on this particular bundle.

Walmart

If you’re looking to purchase the 4K-compatible PlayStation 4 Pro system, Walmart has it in stock for its standard $400 price with free two-day shipping. Though this is not part of Walmart’s Christmas Eve delivery promotion, you should expect to receive the console well ahead of time if you order it this week.

Additionally, you can check your local store for in-store pickup availability. Just head to the product page using the link above, select “options” next to your location, and update your ZIP code.

Nintendo Switch

why we buy games twice on the nintendo switch mario kart lifestyle portability

It’s the hottest-selling system right now, and for good reason. With a great selection of first-party games and its variety of play options, the Nintendo Switch is great for kids and adults alike.

GameStop

The Nintendo Switch is available in either its red and blue or gray configurations at GameStop for $300 and it comes with a bonus $25 gift card that you can put toward a game for the system. The consoles typically ship within 24 hours after purchase, and you can also choose to purchase them for in-store pickup, if they are in stock at your local store.

Target

The Nintendo Switch is also available in either configuration at Target for $300, and it includes a $25 Target gift card. Though the consoles aren’t eligible for Target’s Christmas Eve delivery guarantee, they are both eligible for two-day shipping, and could still arrive in time for the holiday. Alternately, they can be picked up at your local store for the same price.

Walmart

The standard Nintendo Switch console with blue and red Joy-Con controllers is in stock at Walmart, and it’s eligible for Christmas Eve delivery using two-day shipping. The console is available for its regular $299 price, and it’s eligible for in-store pickup.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Make some time for the best smartwatch deals for December 2018
Gaming

The history of Battle Royale: From mod to worldwide phenomenon

Battle royale games like PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds’ and Fortnite have become the biggest trend in video games. The genre is also pushing the envelope in streaming and eSports in a way that might hint at the future of the industry.
Posted By Phil Hornshaw
best SNES games SNES controller atop a stack of games
Gaming

The 25 best SNES games

The Super Nintendo Entertainment System might be the greatest game console ever made, but what are the best titles for the system? Here are our picks for the best SNES games, including A Link to the Past and Chrono Trigger.
Posted By Steven Petite
Xbox One X review logo
Deals

Need a discounted Xbox bundle by Christmas? Walmart has you covered

Black Friday and Cyber Monday have both come and gone, but you can still save some cash on a new Xbox One bundle at Walmart. Both the Xbox One S and the Xbox One X are on sale now.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Windows 7
Gaming

With our Steam guide, you can give the gift of gaming this holiday season

The holidays may have passed, but it's always a good time to give the gift of gaming (especially when there's a Steam sale)! Here's our quick guide on how to give a Steam game as a gift.
Posted By Will Fulton, Steven Petite
fortnite update 710 brings back modes big small patch notes v7 10 stw header stw07 social frostnite faceoff 1920x1080 04b1f5c
Gaming

‘Fortnite’ update 7.10 brings a rotating selection of modes big and small

The latest update for Fortnite introduces 14 Days of Fortnite, an event that brings back large and small battle royale modes as well as brand new ones to enjoy during the holiday season.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Spotify
Gaming

New Xbox consoles are reportedly code-named ‘Anaconda’ and ‘Lockhart’

Microsoft's next-generation Xbox plans reportedly consist of two separate consoles. One, called "Lockhart," is a more affordable machine, while "Anaconda" is designed with more horsepower.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
viewsonic XG240R
Computing

ViewSonic’s 1080p gaming monitor lets you experience the action in style

ViewSonic is catering to gamers with its latest monitor, the XG240R. Featuring a 1080p 144Hz panel, RGB lighting, and a fast 1ms response time, you can conquer your opponents and do it in style.
Posted By Michael Archambault
Best Nintendo 3DS games
Gaming

Who needs a Switch? These 25 games prove there's fun to be found on 3DS

The 3DS is home to a large library, including some of the greatest games Nintendo has ever published. We've compiled this list of some of the best Nintendo 3DS games currently available.
Posted By Brendan Hesse
Best PS4 Games
Gaming

Gifting a PS4? Avoid long updates and start gaming right away with our guide

The PlayStation 4 makes a great Christmas gift, but there are quite a few things you need to do before you can play. Here's how you can prepare a PlayStation 4 for gifting in advance.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
best ergonomic mouse logitech mx master header
Computing

Detangle your desk with a mighty wireless mouse. Here are our six favorites

If you're looking for the best wireless mouse on the market, we've got the list for you!. These six models have something for everyone, whether you're a hardcore gamer or simply looking to ward off carpal tunnel.
Posted By Jon Martindale
my nintendo free switch games march review photos pdx 531
Deals

The best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for December 2018

Looking to score Nintendo's latest hybrid console? We've smoked out the best Nintendo Switch deals right here, including discounts on standalone consoles, as well as bundles that feature games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.
Posted By Lucas Coll
dreams preview playstation experience 15058
Gaming

Ambitious Playstation 4 exclusive ‘Dreams’ gets a beta; some players can join now

Media Molecule's PlayStation 4 exclusive Dreams is one of the most ambitious games ever made, and you can try out the game during a public beta test in January. The final game will have PlayStation VR support.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
dolphin nintendo wii shop channel update super mario galaxy 2
Gaming

The best Wii games

Nintendo shook up the gaming world with the Wii and its unique control scheme. Here are our picks for the best Wii games -- just don't blame us for having too many Mario titles on the list.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Nintendo Switch review
Gaming

The holidays are for gaming, not waiting. Here's how to gift a Nintendo Switch

If you're gifting a Nintendo Switch this holiday season, you may want to prep it beforehand so it's ready to use out of the box. From the initial setup to downloading games, we're here to help you get the Switch ready for the holidays.
Posted By Steven Petite