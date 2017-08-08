‘Witcher 3’ skateboarding mod enables ludicrous sliding speeds

Why it matters to you Fighting monsters is cool. Fighting monsters while skateboarding is even cooler. This Witcher 3 skateboarding mod makes a great game better.

When it comes to quality open-world games, there are few better than The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. For cool music and skateboarding, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 is as good as it gets. So it only makes sense that these two great games could be better together. A Witcher 3 skateboarding mod, appropriately titled Geralt of Rivia’s Pro Witcher 3, is making the expansive landscape a little more extreme.

Created by modder Eutirion (via Eurogamer), Geralt of Rivia’s Pro Witcher 3 is a collection of smaller mods that improve on Geralt’s combat and allows him to slide around at ludicrous speeds on land and in the water.

Using modSlideEverywhere does exactly what it says. By holding jump, players can slide around the world at very quickly. Once a slide has started, players no longer need to hold the jump button. Using particle effects, this movement gives the appearance of Tony Hawk grinding a rail. The only things missing are the skateboard and the rail. The movement has been increased so much that players might arrive at places before the models had a chance to load. Luckily, this does not affect collision detection.

In addition to faster land speeds, modFasterSwimming offers a “killer whale” buff that greatly increases swim speed. If users swim toward land at too great a speed, they can exit the water faster than the transition animation. Additionally, this grants Geralt the power to fire his crossbow freely underwater.

Aside from skateboarding and speed swimming, Geralt’s general combat and movement have been improved with modPredictableAttacks and modDirectMovement. This speeds up his general movement and simplifies his combat so players know exactly what attack he will do every time. Without the mod, Geralt’s attack is based on attack type, target distance, angle, elevation, and current stance. Even then, the attack is randomly pulled from a list of suitable attacks.

With the mod activated, attacks are simply based on attack type (light, heavy), and his previous action (guard, dodge, roll, sprint, idle, or attack). This reduces the sword attack animations from about 80 to only 14. It is recommended to enjoy spamming the unarmed kick.

Mods like this breathe life back into games that are no longer talked about on a daily basis. They may also help prolong the enjoyment until developer CD Projekt Red can finish its next game Cyberpunk 2077.