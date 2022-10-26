 Skip to main content
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is coming in March with a deluxe edition

Cristina Alexander
By

Team Ninja’s upcoming Soulslike title Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will be released worldwide on March 3, 2023, Koei Tecmo America announced on Wednesday.

The publisher notes that Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Digital Deluxe Edition will be released on the same day. This special edition of the game will come with a Season Pass that features three DLC packs, which will have new generals, demons, scenarios, stages, and weapon types, among other forms of content. Anyone who purchases the Digital Deluxe Edition will be rewarded with the Qinglong Armor, which is a Season Pass bonus item, along with the digital artbook and mini soundtrack.

In addition to the Qinglong Armor, players will be rewarded with a couple more armor pieces if they pre-order Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. Players that preorder the physical or digital copy of the game by March 16, 2023, will receive the Baihu Armor. Those who only preorder the digital version will get the Zhuque Armor in addition to the Baihu Armor. On the physical front, the game will also be released with a Steelbook version that comes with bonus DLC items, including Crown of Zhurong and Crown of Gonggong.

On top of the new release date, Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja released the results of a survey they conducted in September, when they released a limited-run demo of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty on PS5 and Xbox Series X. Of the 80,000 people who beat it, 89% of them gave a positive rating to the overall demo.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will be released on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Windows. It will also be available on Xbox Game Pass on console and PC on day one.

