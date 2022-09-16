 Skip to main content
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty has a new demo. Here’s where and when you can play it

Billy Givens
By

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty received a demo on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, allowing you to try out Team Ninja’s challenging new Soulslike title for a limited time between September 16 and September 25.

Announced by publisher Koei Tecmo during Tokyo Game Show, the trial version of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is an in-development look at what Team Ninja has been working on over the past few years. Of course, the team is known for sharing limited-time demos for its games, as titles like Nioh and Nioh 2 both received multiple beta tests leading up to their respective releases. And as with those previous trials, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty‘s demo requires an online connection to access, though it’s worth noting that it doesn’t require a paid membership to PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live Gold.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty has been looking like a solid outing in the brief footage we’ve seen so far, but the demo finally grants players an opportunity to delve into its full-fledged character creation system and try out all of its flashy gameplay mechanics to see how they actually feel in-game. There’s a pretty large section of a level to work through and no shortage of difficult enemies to encounter, but a selection of different weapons, wizardry spells, Divine Beast summons, and more ensures you have a fighting chance of coming out alive.

If you do manage to emerge victorious and complete the entire demo, you’ll earn the Crouching Dragon Helmet as a reward for your time and effort. This bonus item can be redeemed when you get your hands on the retail version of the game. If you want to earn it, you’ll need to act fast, though, because the demo will be delisted from the PlayStation and Xbox when the preview period ends on September 25.

While this new demo is only available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, the team promises that the full game is also headed to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC when it launches next year.

