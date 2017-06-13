Everything we know about ‘Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus’

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus was announced at the end of Bethesda’s E3 2017 press conference, and it was one of the best games we’ve seen from a publisher this year. B.J. Blazkowicz is back, and he must now defend the United States of America against total fascism implemented by its Nazi occupiers, including the sadistic Frau Engel. Here is everything we know about the game so far.

What’s the story?

2014’s Wolfenstein: The New Order painted a bleak picture of the 1960s. In an alternate timeline where the Nazis were able to win World War II, the Third Reich would eventually conquer Europe and began stamping out pockets of resistance. Propaganda on television, including superhero programs and game shows, are shown to keep citizens in line.

After dealing the Germans and killing several of their most important officers in Europe, hero B.J. Blazkowicz suffered a debilitating injury — one that we thought was fatal.

As it turns out, Blazkowicz is alive, though he’s now covered in scars. He’s teamed back up with some of his resistance pals to push the Nazis out of the United States — they’re led by Frau Engel, a villain from the original game who suffered a brutal jaw injury, though modern medicine appears to have fixed it.

B.J.’s partner Anya, pregnant with twins, is still getting in on the Nazi-slaying, and we also see a brief glimpse of The New Order‘s Max Hass in the trailer, as well.

Kill every Nazi you see

The Wolfenstein series, much like Lieutenant Aldo Raine, is about just one thing: killing Nazis. Luckily, there are a variety of creative ways you can go about wiping the monsters from existence. In the trailer, we see Blazkowicz mount a robotic, flame-spitting dog, which he uses to set the fascists ablaze. He also fires a grenade launcher, blowing them to pieces, and an electricity cannon that disintegrates them.

We also see Anya make creative use of knives to stab a Nazi several times, and if The New Colossus is anything like the previous game, stealth will be a totally viable way to take enemies out. Throwing knives can be especially handy at silencing targets before they spot you.

G.I. Joe? Try Elite Hans

The New Colossus is available in a collector’s edition that is among the most creative we’ve seen in a long time. For $100, the game comes in a ’60s-inspired cardboard box and includes a poster, steelbook, and a retro action-figure of Blazkowicz as part of the Elite Hans series’ “Enemy Edition” line. B.J. also comes with an assortment of extra weapons as well as two jackets.

When can we play it?

Wolfenstein: The New Colossus will be available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on October 27 — the same day as Assassin’s Creed Origins and Super Mario Odyssey.