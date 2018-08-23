Microsoft reportedly planning ‘Xbox All Access’ pay-over-time service

Share

The Xbox One is a great gaming system with a wide selection of titles to choose from, but it can run you well over $200 for the S model. If you’ve been dying to get your hands on the console’s games but can’t afford to pay for it up front, Microsoft is reportedly planning a new pay-over-time program.

According to Windows Central, “Xbox All Access” is a two-year subscription plan that will include an Xbox One S console as well as memberships to Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass for approximately $22 per month, and Microsoft is planning to unveil it this month. With the program, users will gain access to the enormous vault of games included in Xbox Game Pass, and since Microsoft is releasing all its published games on the service at the same time as launch, they might not even have to buy a single game in order to enjoy it.

$22 per month is quite a bit of money. However, if you add it up over two years, it will still be a decent value for customers. In total, a subscription will cost nearly $530. Xbox Game Pass on its own during that period would cost $240, while Xbox Live Gold would cost $120. Adding in the cost of the console, you could actually spend more money paying for it the traditional route.

If you’d prefer the Xbox One X, that will also reportedly be available for a $35 monthly fee. On its own, the console costs $500, and it’s the only way to play Xbox One games at 4K resolution. If you’re more interested in high-dynamic range (HDR), that is possible on the less-expensive S, but not on the original Xbox One system.

Those who already own a capable PC have little reason to choose the Xbox One in 2018. Nearly every “exclusive” for the console is also available on the PC, and those who purchase a digital game on one platform often get the other one for free as part of the Xbox Play Anywhere service. These games are almost always cross-play and cross-save compatible, as well, meaning you’ll be able to play with your friends on one system before moving to the other, all while retaining your game progress.