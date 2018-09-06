Xbox debuts brilliant grease-proof controller but only makes 200 of them

Share

When you win a match in PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, you’re rewarded with a coveted chicken dinner. For most players, this prize is virtual but for others, celebrating a win with a delicious greasy snack between games is a very real thing. This can quickly make your keyboard or controller pretty gross. Luckily, Xbox players have a solution for that problem and it’s the new grease-proof Xbox One controller.

It looks almost identical to a standard Xbox controller but if you look closely, you’ll notice that it’s significantly shinier. That’s because of a patented urethane coating that’s resistant to grease, or in this case, chicken grease.

Xbox Australia released a video showing off its impressive grease-resistant powers. We not only see grease drip onto the controller and immediately roll away, but we also see the controller tossed in a batch of chicken and doused in a waterfall of oil.

To go along with its grease-fighting properties, the controller comes with chicken-colored analog sticks. We’ll have to resist calling them drumsticks while playing, especially if we happen to be eating a chicken leg at the same time.

Yes, the grease-proof controller is a promotional gimmick, and it won’t be available for sale. However, you can still enter for a chance to win one by visiting the Xbox Australia Facebook page and commenting with your best PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds chicken dinner story. Only five winners will be chosen, though the numbers on the back of the controller suggest there are actually 200 examples in total. Perhaps we’ll see other contests in the future.

This isn’t the first time Xbox Australia has unveiled a bizarre novelty item — in fact, it seems to be the branch’s bread and butter. Back in 2016, it introduced us to the Xbox Onesie, a full-body pajama that includes pockets to fit remotes and an Xbox One controller, and it can be custom-embroidered with your Gamertag. We wouldn’t recommend using Onesie and the grease-proof controller together, however, as the grease will likely slide off and stain the fabric.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds finally had its official release on Xbox One after nearly a year in Xbox Game Preview. The full version introduced us to the smaller Sanhok map, as well as dynamic weather, several new vehicles, and weapons. It’s also available on PC and on mobile as PUBG Mobile.