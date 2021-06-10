Microsoft announced that it is working with TV manufacturers to allow the Xbox app to work on the TVs themselves, without the need for a console. Using its xCloud technology, Microsoft is bringing the Xbox Game Pass service to gamers who don’t have their PC or console nearby or do not even own one.

Microsoft is working with TV manufacturers around the world to allow televisions with internet access to stream games from the Xbox app. Smart TVs will only require a controller or a gamepad to play the 100-plus games that can be found on Xbox Game Pass.

Microsoft also stated that it is currently working on an Xbox app plug-in device, like a streaming stick, for TVs that do not have Smart TV infrastructure. That means players will not have to upgrade their TV or own a console to access Xbox games.

Little is still known about when Microsoft will be rolling out its Xbox app onto Smart TVs or when it will release the plug-in device for older TVs. Xbox chief Phil Spencer hinted at both of these new means of playing Xbox games in 2020, and we are now just seeing confirmation. There’s currently no release window or price set.

Xbox has stated that its E3 presentation will mainly focus on upcoming games so it is unlikely that we will hear new information about Xbox TV integration. While this is a whole new path for Xbox, and gaming in your living room in general, Xbox is still committed to creating consoles in the future.

