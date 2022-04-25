Xbox One has built up an incredible roster of racing games since launching in 2013. Things haven’t slowed down with the launch of Xbox Series X, either, as most next-generation games have also found a home on Microsoft’s last-gen console. That means Xbox One fans can not only draw on classics such as Forza Motorsport 7 and Trials Rising, but they’ll also have access to newer titles such as Forza Horizon 5 and Riders Republic.

Whether you’re looking for a kart racer, realistic simulation, or something in between, Xbox One has it all. Here are 10 of the best racing games on Xbox One.

Further reading

Forza Motorsport 7 Trailer 74 % E Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), Xbox One Genre Racing, Simulator Developer Turn 10 Studios Publisher Microsoft Studios Release October 03, 2017 With over 700 cars and dozens of unique tracks to cruise around, Forza Motorsport 7 remains one of the best racing games around. This installment also marked the first time you could customize your driver. Driving mechanics were top-notch as well, as a dynamic weather system meant you never knew if you’d be racing through a storm or hitting curves under sunny skies. Unfortunately, the game was delisted from the Microsoft Store in 2021, although existing players can still enjoy the racing sim — and newcomers can still find used, physical copies at a variety of retailers. Read less Read more

Forza Horizon 5 Trailer 86 % 4/5 E Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S Genre Racing, Sport Developer Playground Games Publisher Xbox Game Studios Release November 09, 2021 Forza Motorsport 7 may have been delisted, but Forza Horizon 5 is just getting started. Launched in 2021, the open-world racer throws you into a beautiful Mexican landscape filled with beaches, volcanoes, jungles, and dense city streets. Veteran drivers and newcomers alike will find plenty to occupy their time, as the game does an excellent job of rewarding you for every task you accomplish … even if you’re just off-roading through cacti. With plenty of DLC on the way (and a roster already filled with hundreds of officially licensed cars), Forza Horizon 5 might be the most content-packed game on our list. Read our full Forza Horizon 5 review Read less Read more

F1 2021 Trailer 80 % E Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S Genre Racing, Simulator, Sport Developer Codemasters Publisher EA Release July 16, 2021 As the “official video game” of the 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship, no game captures the spirit of the sport better than F1 2021. Not only does it offer realistic driving mechanics for an authentic simulation, but you’ll find an in-depth career mode that sees you helm your very own team. You can even tackle its challenges in two-player co-op. Once you’ve mastered its nuances, be sure to head online for some of the most intense racing competitions on Xbox One. If you become really invested in F1 2021, a bunch of DLC is available to expand your roster of vehicles and keep you playing for years. Read less Read more

Hot Wheels Unleashed Trailer 74 % E Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S Genre Racing, Arcade Developer Milestone Publisher Milestone Release September 30, 2021 The latest in a long line of Hot Wheels games, Hot Wheels Unleashed doesn’t disappoint. Offering a fast-paced, arcade racing experience, the quirky title is an easy recommendation for both racing enthusiasts and Hot Wheels collectors alike. You’ll be able to race iconic Hot Wheels vehicles around stunt-laden courses filled with loops, jumps, and turbo boosts, doing everything in your power to overtake the car in front of you. Online matches support up to 12 players, and with the ability to build your own courses, the only limit to your fun is your own imagination. Read less Read more

Wreckfest Trailer T Platforms PlayStation 5 Genre Racing, Simulator, Sport, Indie Developer Bugbear Entertainment Publisher THQ Nordic Release May 04, 2021 Hauling around turns at breakneck speed is fun, but sometimes the best part of racing games is causing a gigantic pileup. Wreckfest perfectly captures the feeling of a demolition derby, with realistic car damage, several unique game modes, and upgradable components that let you craft a tank-like vehicle before hitting the track. Slamming into NPCs is more fun than it should be, but the multiplayer components are even more fun, letting you get into vehicular hijinks with more than a dozen friends. Read less Read more

Trials Rising Trailer 69 % T Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia Genre Platform, Racing, Sport, Arcade Developer RedLynx, Ubisoft Publisher Ubisoft Entertainment, Ubisoft Release February 26, 2019 Swapping out four wheels for two, Trials Rising has you racing across 2D landscapes and fighting against physics. Proper timing and positioning are vital, as you’ll need to use your momentum to successfully execute each jump. The game takes you to breathtaking locations from around the globe, including New York City, the Great Wall of China, the Eiffel Tower, and more. If you grow bored of its built-in tracks, you can jump into Track Central — which lets you design your own course using more than 10,000 unique items. Read less Read more

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Trailer 87 % E10 Platforms PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Genre Racing, Arcade Developer Beenox Publisher Activision Blizzard, Activision Release June 21, 2019 It’s not Mario Kart, but Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled is arguably the best kart racer on Xbox One. As a remastered version of the iconic 1999 title, CTR: Nitro-Fueled offers impressive HD graphics, dozens of quality-of-life updates, and additional features such as an adventure mode and new customization features. As you race around tracks from the Crash universe, you’ll stumble upon a variety of power-ups and shortcuts — both of which are necessary to claim first place. With more than 50 playable racers and over a dozen courses, Nitro-Fueled is should keep even the most fervent kart racers occupied for quite some time. Read less Read more

Riders Republic Trailer 77 % 4/5 T Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia Genre Racing, Simulator, Sport Developer Ubisoft Annecy Publisher Ubisoft Release October 28, 2021 Riders Republic takes Ubisoft’s open-world template (hundreds of collectibles, side quests, and additional content around every curve) and transplants it into National Parks from around the United States. You’re free to roam these vistas on skis, snowboards, bikes, and more, with new modes of transport unlocked as you progress through its gnarly narrative. Its campaign features some cringy dialogue , but look past that shortcoming and you’ll find a world bursting with potential. Throw in hundreds of other riders, and you’ve got an impressive MMO racer that can hang with the best. Read our full Riders Republic review Read less Read more

DIRT 5 Trailer 70 % E Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia Genre Racing, Sport, Adventure Developer Codemasters Cheshire Publisher Codemasters Release November 06, 2020 Dirt 5 doesn’t just offer impressive racing chops — it also includes some of the best voice actors in the business. Troy Baker and Nolan North are both heavily featured in its campaign, giving you good reason to check out its otherwise lackluster story mode. Beyond the voice acting, where Dirt 5 really shines is on (or off) the track. The series is known for its fun, offroad racing mechanics, and that legacy continues in its latest installment. You’ll be cruising through a variety of hazardous environments, with gravel, mud, and snow-covered surfaces impacting how your vehicle handles. Like any good racer, Dirt 5 includes an online multiplayer mode, but it also goes the extra mile to include local split-screen on supported platforms. Read less Read more

Rocket League Trailer 83 % E Platforms Linux, PC (Microsoft Windows), Mac, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S Genre Racing, Sport, Indie Developer Psyonix Publisher Psyonix Release July 07, 2015 It’s not quite a racing game, but Rocket League is some of the most fun you’ll have on four wheels. The game is essentially a quirky version of soccer, with two teams competing to knock a giant ball into the other team’s goal. You’ll control a customizable, rocket-powered vehicle that’s just as capable on the ground as it is in the air. It’ll take a few hours to master, but Rocket League truly shines when you figure out how to control your vehicle while soaring through the sky. The game is several years old, but a new free-to-play model has allowed its player base to continue growing. Read less Read more

Editors' Recommendations