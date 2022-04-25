Xbox One has built up an incredible roster of racing games since launching in 2013. Things haven’t slowed down with the launch of Xbox Series X, either, as most next-generation games have also found a home on Microsoft’s last-gen console. That means Xbox One fans can not only draw on classics such as Forza Motorsport 7 and Trials Rising, but they’ll also have access to newer titles such as Forza Horizon 5 and Riders Republic.
Whether you’re looking for a kart racer, realistic simulation, or something in between, Xbox One has it all. Here are 10 of the best racing games on Xbox One.
Forza Motorsport 7
Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), Xbox One
Genre Racing, Simulator
Developer Turn 10 Studios
Publisher Microsoft Studios
Release October 03, 2017
With over 700 cars and dozens of unique tracks to cruise around, Forza Motorsport 7 remains one of the best racing games around. This installment also marked the first time you could customize your driver. Driving mechanics were top-notch as well, as a dynamic weather system meant you never knew if you’d be racing through a storm or hitting curves under sunny skies. Unfortunately, the game was delisted from the Microsoft Store in 2021, although existing players can still enjoy the racing sim — and newcomers can still find used, physical copies at a variety of retailers.
Forza Horizon 5
Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
Genre Racing, Sport
Developer Playground Games
Publisher Xbox Game Studios
Release November 09, 2021
Forza Motorsport 7 may have been delisted, but Forza Horizon 5 is just getting started. Launched in 2021, the open-world racer throws you into a beautiful Mexican landscape filled with beaches, volcanoes, jungles, and dense city streets. Veteran drivers and newcomers alike will find plenty to occupy their time, as the game does an excellent job of rewarding you for every task you accomplish … even if you’re just off-roading through cacti. With plenty of DLC on the way (and a roster already filled with hundreds of officially licensed cars), Forza Horizon 5 might be the most content-packed game on our list.
Read our full Forza Horizon 5 review
F1 2021
Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S
Genre Racing, Simulator, Sport
Developer Codemasters
Publisher EA
Release July 16, 2021
As the “official video game” of the 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship, no game captures the spirit of the sport better than F1 2021. Not only does it offer realistic driving mechanics for an authentic simulation, but you’ll find an in-depth career mode that sees you helm your very own team. You can even tackle its challenges in two-player co-op. Once you’ve mastered its nuances, be sure to head online for some of the most intense racing competitions on Xbox One. If you become really invested in F1 2021, a bunch of DLC is available to expand your roster of vehicles and keep you playing for years.
Hot Wheels Unleashed
Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S
Genre Racing, Arcade
Developer Milestone
Publisher Milestone
Release September 30, 2021
The latest in a long line of Hot Wheels games, Hot Wheels Unleashed doesn’t disappoint. Offering a fast-paced, arcade racing experience, the quirky title is an easy recommendation for both racing enthusiasts and Hot Wheels collectors alike. You’ll be able to race iconic Hot Wheels vehicles around stunt-laden courses filled with loops, jumps, and turbo boosts, doing everything in your power to overtake the car in front of you. Online matches support up to 12 players, and with the ability to build your own courses, the only limit to your fun is your own imagination.
Wreckfest
Platforms PlayStation 5
Genre Racing, Simulator, Sport, Indie
Developer Bugbear Entertainment
Publisher THQ Nordic
Release May 04, 2021
Hauling around turns at breakneck speed is fun, but sometimes the best part of racing games is causing a gigantic pileup. Wreckfest perfectly captures the feeling of a demolition derby, with realistic car damage, several unique game modes, and upgradable components that let you craft a tank-like vehicle before hitting the track. Slamming into NPCs is more fun than it should be, but the multiplayer components are even more fun, letting you get into vehicular hijinks with more than a dozen friends.
Trials Rising
Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia
Genre Platform, Racing, Sport, Arcade
Developer RedLynx, Ubisoft
Publisher Ubisoft Entertainment, Ubisoft
Release February 26, 2019
Swapping out four wheels for two, Trials Rising has you racing across 2D landscapes and fighting against physics. Proper timing and positioning are vital, as you’ll need to use your momentum to successfully execute each jump. The game takes you to breathtaking locations from around the globe, including New York City, the Great Wall of China, the Eiffel Tower, and more. If you grow bored of its built-in tracks, you can jump into Track Central — which lets you design your own course using more than 10,000 unique items.
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
Platforms PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch
Genre Racing, Arcade
Developer Beenox
Publisher Activision Blizzard, Activision
Release June 21, 2019
It’s not Mario Kart, but Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled is arguably the best kart racer on Xbox One. As a remastered version of the iconic 1999 title, CTR: Nitro-Fueled offers impressive HD graphics, dozens of quality-of-life updates, and additional features such as an adventure mode and new customization features. As you race around tracks from the Crash universe, you’ll stumble upon a variety of power-ups and shortcuts — both of which are necessary to claim first place. With more than 50 playable racers and over a dozen courses, Nitro-Fueled is should keep even the most fervent kart racers occupied for quite some time.
Riders Republic
Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia
Genre Racing, Simulator, Sport
Developer Ubisoft Annecy
Publisher Ubisoft
Release October 28, 2021
Riders Republic takes Ubisoft’s open-world template (hundreds of collectibles, side quests, and additional content around every curve) and transplants it into National Parks from around the United States. You’re free to roam these vistas on skis, snowboards, bikes, and more, with new modes of transport unlocked as you progress through its gnarly narrative. Its campaign features some cringy dialogue, but look past that shortcoming and you’ll find a world bursting with potential. Throw in hundreds of other riders, and you’ve got an impressive MMO racer that can hang with the best.
Read our full Riders Republic review
DIRT 5
Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia
Genre Racing, Sport, Adventure
Developer Codemasters Cheshire
Publisher Codemasters
Release November 06, 2020
Dirt 5 doesn’t just offer impressive racing chops — it also includes some of the best voice actors in the business. Troy Baker and Nolan North are both heavily featured in its campaign, giving you good reason to check out its otherwise lackluster story mode. Beyond the voice acting, where Dirt 5 really shines is on (or off) the track. The series is known for its fun, offroad racing mechanics, and that legacy continues in its latest installment. You’ll be cruising through a variety of hazardous environments, with gravel, mud, and snow-covered surfaces impacting how your vehicle handles. Like any good racer, Dirt 5 includes an online multiplayer mode, but it also goes the extra mile to include local split-screen on supported platforms.
Rocket League
Platforms Linux, PC (Microsoft Windows), Mac, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S
Genre Racing, Sport, Indie
Developer Psyonix
Publisher Psyonix
Release July 07, 2015
It’s not quite a racing game, but Rocket League is some of the most fun you’ll have on four wheels. The game is essentially a quirky version of soccer, with two teams competing to knock a giant ball into the other team’s goal. You’ll control a customizable, rocket-powered vehicle that’s just as capable on the ground as it is in the air. It’ll take a few hours to master, but Rocket League truly shines when you figure out how to control your vehicle while soaring through the sky. The game is several years old, but a new free-to-play model has allowed its player base to continue growing.
