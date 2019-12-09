This time next year, a new generation of gaming systems will be released. With both Sony and Microsoft gearing up to start a new generation of hardware, Windows Central believes it has a good idea of the type of equipment each next-gen Xbox console will include.

Windows Central reported that Microsoft’s plan for the next generation would be divided into two machines instead of the one gaming console, which has been often regarded as “Project Scarlett.” While no official names for the consoles have been revealed, the website reported last year that one of the machines will serve as an entry-level system on par (but slightly better) than the Xbox One X, code-named “Lockhart.” While the second variant of the next-generation Xbox will be a more powerful console code-named “Anaconda.”

According to the report, both Lockhart and Anaconda will be equipped with eight CPU cores, which will target around 3.5GHz, with the Anaconda variant expected to obtain a slightly higher performance compared to Lockhart. On paper, this appears to be a passable improvement compared to current-generation systems, and the increase in performance will allow for vast improvements in silicon architecture. With an increase in proprietary optimization, the Anaconda can perform anywhere between four to five times more efficiently than one Xbox One X.

The website claims that its sources said that, at the very least, Anaconda would be guaranteed at least 16GB or RAM — 13GB dedicated to gaming software while the other 3GB will be devoted to the console’s operating system. In comparison, the Xbox One X sports a “maximum” of 9GB for games. Additionally, Anaconda is will reportedly hold 12 teraflops as well as an NVMe solid-state drive, which will help reduce load times for games.

The more affordable variant, Xbox Lockhart, will inherit the same CPU power as Anaconda. However, the console’s graphical power will be compromised to accommodate a more competitive retail price, with Lockhart expected to target 4 teraflops compared to Anaconda’s 12 teraflops.

Either way, this is nothing more than rumors and should be taken with a grain of salt as nothing is officially confirmed until Microsoft provides the public with more details surrounding its next-generation Xbox plans.

Editors' Recommendations