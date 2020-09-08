  1. Gaming

Microsoft confirms November 10 launch date for the Xbox Series S

By

Microsoft revealed the official launch date for its upcoming Xbox Series S console. It will hit stores on November 10.

Microsoft confirmed the digital-only console following weeks of rumors and less than a day after a trailer was leaked. The trailer revealed the launch date and other rumors, including the $300 price, which was later confirmed.

Microsoft did not say whether the Series and the flagship Xbox Series X will launch at the same time.

