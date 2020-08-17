  1. Gaming

The Xbox Series X’s price may be more expensive than past generations

By

The Xbox Series X might cost consumers about $600, which would be the highest Xbox launch price in the console’s history. It could also lead Microsoft to make the same mistake Sony did over a generation ago with the PlayStation 3.

Fans are preparing for a possible early November launch, but there are still many questions up in the air, including price. However, a recent leak gives an idea of how much the Series X will cost.

Alanah Pearce, a gaming journalist, appeared on the Kinda Funny Xcast and mentioned a direct message she received suggesting the Series X’s will launch in November with a $600 price tag. Pearce said the message came from an anonymous retail employee and that it contained an image of the store’s “work screens.”

The price has not been confirmed by Microsoft yet. If it’s true, Microsoft is setting a new precedent for future Xbox consoles. Rumors have swirled regarding a possible Xbox Series S, which would be a disc-less but cheaper model. The original Xbox One, paired with the Kinect sensor, cost $500 at release, with the One S and One X later launching for $300 and $500, respectively.

A $600 price tag hindered the PlayStation 3’s 60 GB model at launch, which many viewed as overpriced, though the PS3 eventually rose above the Xbox 360 in sales years after release. It’s unclear if the Xbox Series X would elicit the same reaction over a decade later, given price inflation and the various technical improvements made over the years.

This leak also comes on the coattails of Halo Infinite‘s delay to 2021, which could be a deal-breaker for Halo fans and potential Xbox buyers. Halo Infinite was billed as the highlight of the Series X’s launch catalog.

There is equal speculation about the PlayStation 5’s price, with estimates ranging from $500 to $600, according to various leaks and predictions. The price of either console is a deciding factor for many looking forward to next-generation consoles so any cost difference could affect either console’s success at launch. Sony hasn’t confirmed the PS5’s exact launch date yet, though the Future of Gaming presentation offered a glimpse at the first-party content Microsoft will compete against.

Editors' Recommendations

Google Stadia vs. xCloud

google stadia vs nvidia geforce now controller 3

The best game-streaming services for 2020

best game streaming services pass

Sony job listing in Japan may confirm PlayStation VR 2 in the works

playstation vr 2017 review smirk

Is Dauntless cross-platform?

best free nintendo switch games dauntless screenshot01

How to unlock tier two tool upgrades in Grounded

tier two tools Grounded

All the critters you’ll face in Grounded and how best to beat them up

best xbox one exclusives grounded exclusive

How to unlock characters, new modes, boards, and more in Super Mario Party

Final Fantasy XIV patch 5.3 quest locations guide: How to get started

Halo Infinite: Release Date, Trailer, News, and More

The best free flight simulators

How to report someone on Discord

Discord

Epic Games cuts Fortnite V-Bucks prices, calls out Apple and Google

rarest fortnite skins skull trooper skin

The most common PS4 problems, and how to fix them

PlayStation 4

Best Terraria mods

Apple removes Fortnite from the App Store