Digital Trends
Gaming

Goodbye, Machinima: YouTube gaming channel pulls the plug after 13 years

Aaron Mamiit
By

Machinima, the popular gaming channel on YouTube, has seemingly shut down, with its content no longer accessible, and without any public announcement.

Machinima was founded in 2000, and its official YouTube channel, which was launched in 2006, has accumulated more than 12 million subscribers over the years. It remains one of the biggest gaming channels on the video-sharing platform, which is why both fans and content creators were stunned when Machinima’s entire library was set to private without warning.

Warner Bros. acquired Machinima in 2016, before AT&T acquired Warner Bros. in 2018. Machinima was then subsumed by AT&T’s multi-channel network Fullscreen, which is operated by Otter Media.

In a statement, Otter Media said that it remains focused on working with the Machinima team to create new content that will distributed on new channels over the coming months.

“In the meantime the Machinima network of creator channels continues to showcase the talents of the network. As part of this focus on new content, we have pivoted from distributing content on a handful of legacy operated channels,” Otter Media added.

The “legacy operated channels” apparently includes YouTube, though it remains unclear why the monetized videos on the platform had to be taken down.

One of the people unhappy with what happened to Machinima’s video was one of its former creators, Jeremy Azevedo.

Another former Machinima creator, Matt Dannevik, paid tribute to the YouTube channel.

The #RIPMachinima hashtag is now making the rounds in social media, as both fans and creators reminisce about the channel’s content and question the move to set the videos to private.

The plans for Machinima and its YouTube videos remain unclear. Since the videos were only sent to private and not deleted, there remains the possibility that Otter Media will simply flip the switch and open them up to public access again. However, fans should not get their hopes up in the absence of an official announcement.

There is no shortage of video game content, including the surge of Fortnite videos on YouTube, which Netflix views as a bigger competitor than HBO, and the influx of streamers on Twitch. However, Machinima holds a special place in gamers’ hearts, and its sudden shutdown will be remembered as one of the most disappointing moments in the history of online gaming content.

Don't Miss

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: camera with A.I. director, robot arm assistant
asus rog phone fortnite
Gaming

For Netflix, ‘Fortnite’ on YouTube is a bigger threat than HBO

In a letter to shareholders, Netflix explained that it views the video game Fortnite as bigger competition than HBO, with YouTube videos of the game drawing viewers away from the streaming platform.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
new super luigi u deluxe all secret exits and world skips mario bros
Gaming

Find all of the secret exits and world skips in 'New Super Luigi U Deluxe'

Just like all other 2D Mario games, New Super Mario Bros. Deluxe includes secret exits and world skips. In this guide, we'll show you how to get to all 12 secret exits in New Super Luigi U.
Posted By Steven Petite
Gaming

Take a trip to a new virtual world with one of these awesome HTC Vive games

So you’re considering an HTC Vive, but don't know which games to get? Our list of 25 of the best HTC Vive games will help you out, whether you're into rhythm-based gaming, interstellar dogfights, or something else entirely.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Gaming

Here's where Xur is and what he has for wares this week in 'Destiny 2: Forsaken'

The weekly vendor in Destiny 2: Forsaken always brings Exotic weapons and armor, some of the toughest loot to find in the game. Here's everything you need to know to track down Xur: Where he is, when he shows up, and what he's stocking.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
amd ceo lisa su ces 2019 radeon vii
Computing

You could be gaming on AMD’s Navi graphics card before the end of the summer

If you're waiting for a new graphics card from AMD that doesn't cost $700, you may have to wait for Navi. But that card may not be far away, with new rumors suggesting we could see a July launch.
Posted By Jon Martindale
how to record xbox one gameplay capture
Gaming

Sharing your best gameplay moments is quick and easy on the Xbox One

The current generation of consoles make it easier than ever to share your gaming highlights with the world. Here's a quick guide on how you can record a gameplay video on Xbox One.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
best co op games mac diablo 3
Gaming

Blizzard’s latest hiring spree is likely for the unannounced ‘Diablo 4’

Activision Blizzard is hiring for more than a dozen positions on unannounced Diablo projects. Some of the roles are likely for the unannounced Diablo 4, the next mainline entry in the series.
Posted By Steven Petite
red dead redemption 2 companion app leaks
Gaming

Everything we know about 'Red Dead Online', including the new mode Gun Rush

Red Dead Online will gradually rolled out to Red Dead Redemption 2 players via a beta. We've got all the details about the beta's suite of competitive and cooperative modes, as well as what to expect going forward.
Posted By Steven Petite
Xbox One X
Gaming

Xbox One X vs. PS4 Pro: Which console is more powerful?

Far from cooling down, the console wars are only getting more intense. We compare Microsoft's Xbox One X to Sony's PlayStation 4 Pro to help you decide which premium console is right for you.
Posted By Will Fulton
Fortnite Fly Explosives Guide
Gaming

Fortnite V-Bucks being used by criminals for money laundering on dark web

Criminals are using Fortnite's V-Bucks for money laundering schemes on the dark web. Epic Games, apparently, is not doing enough to prevent the game from being used for the illegal activity.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
best nes emulators pc android wikipedia pal
Gaming

Relive the 8-bit gaming era with the best NES emulators for Android and PC

For years prior to the release of the NES Classic, emulators have offered a means to every NES game ever created without needing the console. Here are the best NES emulators for Android and PC.
Posted By Steven Petite
mortal kombat 11 kollectors edition features scorpion mask kollector s
Gaming

Mortal Kombat 11 Kollector’s Edition comes with a life-size Scorpion mask

The Mortal Kombat 11 Kollector's Edition will come with a human-sized replica of the mask of Scorpion, one of the most iconic fighters of the series. NetherRealm Studios has also announced the game's preorder bonuses.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Gaming

Xbox app lets you access your console while away from home. Here's how

Microsoft's Xbox allows you to access your profile information and launch media content directly from your mobile device. Check out our quick guide on how to connect your smartphone to an Xbox One.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
awesome tech you cant buy yet obsbot camera feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: camera with A.I. director, robot arm assistant

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle