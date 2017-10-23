But before you get too excited, we should point out that you’ll only be able to test for the most common of allergies, and only four of them at that. The AbioScope, for now at least, can only tell you if you’re allergic to dogs, cats, common grasses, or tree pollens. While that’s a rather limited group of allergens, these allergens do represent some of the more common culprits behind your symptoms.

The AbioScope system has been approved for use in Europe for quite some time now, and will be hitting American markets in 2018. “There are 25 million adults in the U.S. who suffer from allergic rhinitis, a number that is constantly increasing,” noted Dr. Nicolas Durand, the company’s CEO, in a statement. Hopefully, this system will help those adults determine their triggers, and better treat their allergies.