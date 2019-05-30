Digital Trends
Amazon slashes prices on the entire line of Garmin Fenix 5 smartwatches

Bruce Brown
Garmin’s fitness-focused smartwatches head up any discussion of premium brands. With its rich assemblage of location, fitness and activity tracking, connectivity, music capabilities, and more, Garmin’s Fenix 5 model lineup lets you mix and match features, colors, watch face sizes and material, and much more. List prices for the Fenix 5 series start at $500 and head north to more than $1,100 for the Fenix 5X Plus with a carbon-titanium case and watchband, but Amazon slashed the price list for the full line just in time for Father’s Day.

We’ve found the best discounts on Garmin Fenix 5 smartwatches on Amazon and put them all in one place. Whether you’re buying for Father’s Day, a new graduate, or ready to put a premium fitness smartwatch on your wrist, these seven deals can help you save up to $200.

Garmin Fenix 5 – Slate Gray with Black Band — $150 off

The premium multisport GPS Garmin Fenix 5 has stainless steel buttons, bezel, and rear case. The Fenix 5 tracks your heart rate and displays your performance metrics for sports and workouts using integrated activity profiles. When the smartwatch is paired with your smartphone, you can receive notifications on the watch face and leave your phone at home. Smaller 5S versions are available for the same price, depending on color and watch band. You also can upgrade to Sapphire Glass or Sapphire models. REI had the smartwatch discounted for it’s Annual sale for a limited time but now Amazon has it discounted to its lowest price yet.

Normally priced at $500, the Garmin Fenix 5 in Slate Gray with a black band and a glass watch face is cut to $350 during this sale. If you want a rugged, no-compromise fitness smartwatch, take advantage of this awesome price.

Garmin Fenix 5X Sapphire with Black Band — $150 off

The Garmin Fenix 5X Sapphire model with a black band has all of the features of the Fenix 5 and adds full-color mapping. There are different models with pre-loaded U.S. and Canada TOPO maps, so be sure to order the correct version.

Usually $600, the Garmin Fenix 5X Sapphire with Black Band is just $450 during Amazon’s Father’s Day Sale. If you’re looking for a fitness tracker with mapping, cycle routes, and additional outdoor navigation capabilities, this is a chance to buy the 5X at an attractive price.

Garmin Fenix 5 Pluss — $152 off

Garmin’s Fenix 5 Plus builds on the 5X, including mapping, and adds music storage and playback and Garmin Pay contactless payments. You can sync the 5 Plus with your Spotify and other streaming subscription services and store up to 1,000 songs on the watch to listen to with Bluetooth headphones (not included). Options include a scratch-resistant sapphire lens, for an additional $150.

Regularly priced $650, the Garmin Fenix 5 Plus with a 47mm stainless steel case and regular glass is discounted to $498 during this sale. If you’re shopping for a Garmin activity and fitness smartwatch and music-on-the-go is a must, this could be your watch.

Garmin Fenix 5X Plus — $155 off

Garmin calls the Fenix 5X Plus its “ultimate” multisport GPS smartwatch. In addition to the standard features of the Fenix 5, 5X, and 5 Plus, the 5X Plus has Pulse Ox Acclimation in Garmin’s 51mm case and a scratch-resistant sapphire lens. The 5X Plus has a pulse oximetry sensor that monitors blood oxygen saturation. With that data, the watch can report on sleep quality and your acclimation level at the current altitude. If your adventure travel frequently includes ascents, the information available from this model’s location trackers and the pulse oximeter can prove invaluable.

Ordinarily $800, the Garmin Fenix 5X Plus with a stainless steel case, bezel, and buttons is just $645 on Amazon for this sale. If you want the full menu of Garmin’s fitness smartwatch features including blood oxygen tracking, this deal may be too good to pass up.

Garmin Fenix 5X Plus Carbon Gray DLC Titanium with DLC Titanium Band — $150 off

The Garmin Fenix 5X Plus Carbon Gray Titanium model doesn’t add to the technology inside the smartwatch case of the 5X Plus model just above, but materials used in its construction make this Garmin’s premier Fenix model. In addition to the domed scratch-resistant sapphire watch face lens, this model has a diamond-like carbon (DLC) coated titanium case and bezel plus a DLC titanium band. The DLC titanium components are lighter weight and even stronger than Garmin’s already strong physical vapor deposition (PVD) stainless steel cases.

The Carbon Gray DLC Titanium Garmin Fenix 5X Plus lists for $1,100, but the Amazon sale price is $950. Whether you’re buying for your self or Dad, this top-of-the-line Fenix smartwatch represents the ultimate in both Garmin’s technology and case construction in a compelling deal price.

Looking for more great stuff? Find smartwatch deals, Prime Day deals, and more on our curated best tech deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

