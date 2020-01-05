Want to eat healthy in 2020? These 12 everyday kitchen products can help

If you’ve decided that 2020 is the year for you to start eating healthy, you’re in luck. These days there are so many different products and gadgets that help you on your healthy-eating journey. If you’re not sure where to start, we compiled a list of 12 items that will surely set you off on the right foot.

Instant Pot DUO80 8 Qt 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker

It can be difficult to maintain healthy eating habits if you work long hours. Who wants to prepare a big meal after a long day? Thankfully, the Instant Pot makes cooking a breeze. It’s an all-in-one pressure cooker, slow cooker, steamer, rice cooker, saute-er and warmer. Moreover, it features 10 smart, built-in programs, seven preset temperatures, cooks up to four hours and keeps food warm for up to 10 hours. Best of all, since it holds eight quarts, the Instant Pot is perfect for feeding busy families.

Ozeri Pronto Digital Multifunction Kitchen Food Scale

The Ozeri Pronto digital kitchen scale is built with the latest generation in sensor technology to ensure accuracy. The weighing platform is one of the largest in its class, which allows you to weigh larger bowls and food items. Also featuring a large unit button that lets you change the unit of measurement to five different units. The Pronto scale measures up to 11.24 pounds in graduations of just 0.05 ounces. The tare button allows you to automatically subtract the weight of any container that your ingredients are in. It’s perfect for achieving weight loss and diet goals.

Norpro Measure Mix Salad Dressing Drink Sauce Shaker

We all operate on the assumption that salad is healthy. Nevertheless, it’s easy for the calories to add up the minute you start pouring on dressing. Fortunately, the Norpro measure salad dressing sauce shaker with mixing blade makes it easy to whip up your own low-calorie alternatives. Simply fill the bottle with whatever ingredients you choose and shake. The end result will be a smooth, well-blended dressing. And you can even refrigerate whatever is leftover.

Farberware 3.2 Quart Digital Air Fryer, Oil-Less

With the Farberware 3.2 Quart Digital Air Fryer you can cook faster and make meals healthier. Using little to no oil, the Air Fryer utilizes Rapid Hot Air Technology to bake, grill, fry, and roast dishes up to 30% faster. Food cooks to a golden brown and crispy finish while saving calories and fat due to the lack of oil used. The digital touchscreen display is easy to use and features eight preprogrammed options for cooking. Cook times and temperatures are adjustable, and the 3.2-quart food basket fits up to two pounds of food, making this Air Fryer functional and straightforward.

Infusion Pitcher for Flavored Beverages

This 96-ounce acrylic pitcher is made of BPA-free acrylic and is beautiful and functional. Ideal for parties, BBQs, and everyday use, this pitcher takes ordinary water and turns it into something flavorful and delicious. Simply fill the removable infusion tube with fruits, herbs, tea bags, veggies, and more and let the infusion begin. Even though this pitcher is large, it has a slim profile, so it still fits in the refrigerator. The lid makes this pitcher ideal for outdoor use as well.

NutriBullet Pro Nutrient Extractor

The NutriBullet Pro is excellent for smoothies. Nine-hundred watts of power help extract nutrients out of tough ingredients such as kale, seeds, and whole nuts. The device is simple to use and makes any foods into a delicious smoothie in under 60 seconds. The blade is stainless steel, and the cups are BPA-free plastic. The NutriBullet Pro comes with a one-year limited warranty.

Olive Oil Sprayer

If you’re anything like us, you sometimes have a heavy hand when using olive oil. And while it is full of good fats and antioxidants, you don’t want to go overboard. This olive oil sprayer ensures you won’t (accidentally?) douse your food. It can be filled with up to 100 ml of your favorite oils and the transparent glass bottle makes it easy to see the dosage. The sprayer is also made from non-toxic, eco-friendly materials and can be cleaned with just a little warm water and a dollop of detergent.

As Seen On TV Veggetti Spiral Vegetable Cutter

Use this fun tool to turn veggies into healthy spaghetti. The included recipe guide helps you convert your favorite vegetables into carb-free noodles that can be used in your favorite pasta dishes. Use veggie spaghetti in salads, stir-frys, pasta dishes, and more. The Veggetti Spiral Vegetable Cutter comes with a thick cutting blade, a thin cutting blade, and a safety food holder. Ideal for zucchini, squash, carrots, cucumbers, potatoes, and more.

Farberware Classic Traditions Stainless Steel Steamer

If you want to eat healthy and clean, invest in a steamer, and this model from Farberware is a solid choice. A 3-quart covered saucepot and steamer insert, it heats food quickly and evenly. It’s also equipped with a self-basting lid to lock in moisture. Additionally, the steamer’s comfortable handles guarantee you’ll be able to maintain a tight grasp. But the best part? It’s dishwasher-safe. So after enjoying a plate of steamed dumplings or fish (or whatever you choose), you won’t have to deal with a huge mess. Hallelujah.

Ovente Multi-Purpose Immersion Blender

Is your addiction to smoothies and shakes hitting your hips and your wallet? Purchase an immersion blender (and some fresh ingredients) and start making your own. This particular blender from Ovente is manufactured with a powerful 500-watt motor, six-speed control dial, and turbo pulse buttons so you’re guaranteed to get the consistency you desire. The blender is also ergonomically designed and features a non-slip, easy-to-grip handle. Plus, it even fits into most mixing bowls. If you’re feeling daring, you can use it to make healthy soups, sauces, and marinades as well.

Fred and Friends Cluck Yolk Extractor

Trying to cut down on your intake of saturated fats? Well, then you might be interested in a yolk extractor. Made from easy-to-clean, heat-resistant silicone, this device allows you to quickly separate egg whites from the yolk. Simply place the egg in the Cluck, squeeze and then slowly release the pressure. Your yolk will disappear. It’s almost like magic. Almost.

Developing healthy eating habits is easier than you think. And the tools listed above will certainly provide the boost you need!

