Digital Trends
Health & Fitness

Immune cell discovery takes us one step closer to a universal flu vaccine

Luke Dormehl
By

The effects of the flu virus can range from debilitating to deadly. That makes all the more welcome news that a group of international researchers has made a discovery which could take us one step closer to the universal, one-shot flu vaccine that people around the world have been dreaming of.

“Our work focuses on the development of a universal influenza vaccine: one that would not require annual reformulation,” Marios Koutsakos, a researcher at the University of Melbourne’s Doherty Institute, told Digital Trends. “Our publication in Nature Immunology this week demonstrates that a subset of white blood cells called ‘killer’ T cells can provide immunity across all the different types of influenza viruses that can infect humans. … This is a very exciting and novel finding as it provides us with new insights on how to go about designing a universal influenza vaccine. In essence, we have identified the parts of influenza viruses that are common across all strains, and to which the killer T cells can respond, too.”

T cells are a type of white blood cell whose job is to scan the body for abnormalities and infections. They are a crucial part of the human immune system. “Killer” T cells possess the ability to target and kill infected cells. By using a scanning technique called mass spectrometry, the researchers were able to identify parts of the flu virus shared across all flu strains. Developing a long-lasting flu vaccine is normally very difficult because the virus continues to mutate, meaning that the body is not able to come up with a permanent way to fight it after being exposed once or even multiple times.

While this latest discovery is still at its early stages, the team believes that it could be possible to use these insights to develop a vaccine capable of getting around this problem. In animal tests, the researchers were able to activate the killer cells in mice. These vaccination test studies greatly reduced the levels of flu virus and inflammation in the animals’ airways.

Right now, however, there’s some bad news: The “killer” T cells identified in the study are only found in 50 percent of the world’s population. Future research could potentially get around this, though. “Our next step is to apply the same methods used in this study to identify more ‘killer’ T cells that can respond to all strains of flu so as to make a universal influenza vaccine for everyone,” Koutsakos continued. “We have a patent which will allow us to develop such a vaccine.”

Coming soon to a pharmacy shelf near you. Or so we hope, at least.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Israel will launch the world's first privately-funded moon mission tomorrow
cochlear implants restore hearing nucleus 7 feat
Health & Fitness

My niece lost her hearing. This is a story about how technology brought it back

For people with profound hearing loss, cochlear implants can restore sound. We explore what the procedure entails, how the system works, and take a look at the latest developments from Australian company Cochlear.
Posted By Simon Hill
nectome brain embalm mind uploading in jar getty
Emerging Tech

FDA hails ‘Tumor Monorail’ that coaxes aggressive tumors away from the brain

Researchers have developed a so-called 'Tutor Monorail' which can successfully fool aggressive brain tumors into exiting the brain and instead migrating into an external container.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Skullcandy
Outdoors

Skullcandy turns to action sports with the Vert Bluetooth earbuds

The new Skullcandy Vert Bluetooth earbuds are designed with action sports athletes in mind, putting audio controls on a convenient dial that provides glove-friendly options to pause and play music, and adjust volume.
Posted By Kraig Becker
best sound machines for sleep benjamin combs 28896 unsplash
Deals

The best sound machines to help you fall (and stay) asleep

Whether you find that sleep better with white noise, rain sounds, or deep sleep music, there’s a sound machine on the market that will be able to help you catch more z’s in no time at all.
Posted By Leah Bjornson
Deals

The 10 best computer reading glasses to help reduce eye strain

Eye strain, headaches, and dry eyes are all side effects of too much exposure to blue light and screen glare. Get yourself a pair of computer reading glasses to help relieve the discomfort.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
iphone 8 x factory video news apple logo
Mobile

9 million veterans can now access their health records on an iPhone

Apple announced a partnership with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs that allows as many as 9 million veterans to access their health records straight on their iPhone. The announcement could have a significant impact on veterans'…
Posted By Christian de Looper
global good brings life saving tech to developing countries feature 10
Emerging Tech

Global Good wants to rid the world of deadly diseases with lasers and A.I.

Global Good, a collaboration between Intellectual Ventures and Bill Gates, aims to eradicate diseases that kill children in developing nations. It tackles difficult problems with high-tech prototypes.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
soul blade earbuds crowdfunding wireless 1
Outdoors

These wireless earbuds use an A.I. to get you moving faster

The new Soul Blade wireless earbuds provide the ability to track your heart rate during a workout while an A.I.-powered coach gives advice and info on how to improve form and efficiency while exercising.
Posted By Kraig Becker
under armor outlet sale on gore tex armour
Deals

Under Armour drops prices on Gore-Tex Jackets, Pants, and backpacks

The UA Outlet Exclusive sale is going on right now through Monday, February 18. During this time, you can get up to 40 percent off a huge range of outlet items, including Gore-Tex rain gear.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Under Armour Recovery Sheets
Deals

Tom Brady uses these high-tech sheets for muscle pain, and they’re on sale now

Under Armour Recovery Sheets feature unique technologies that can speed your body’s post-workout healing process, and they’re on sale right now at discounts of up to $87. Read on to find out how these innovative sheets work (and how you…
Posted By Lucas Coll
fitbit versa full review 31
Deals

Amazon slashes prices on Fitbit Versa smartwatches for Presidents’ Day

Amazon is offering a solid $30 discount on this great fitness tracking smartwatch right now. So if you're looking for a wearable that can help you track steps, sleep, and activity, now is a great time to pick one up for less.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
awesome tech you cant buy yet ogarden feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Grow veggies indoors and shower more efficiently

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
blood biomarker pain indiana university injection
Emerging Tech

No faking! Doctors can now objectively measure how much pain you’re in

Researchers at Indiana University School of Medicine have discovered the blood biomarkers that can objectively reveal just how much pain a patient is in. Here's why that's so important.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
bowflex secret sale on max trainer m7
Deals

This Bowflex secret sale can save you over $1K on high-tech fitness equipment

With advances in technology, taking control of your fitness has become easier than ever, and with this huge discount on the Bowflex Max Trainer M7, it's affordable, too. Save more than $1,000 on a new fitness machine with this promo code.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen