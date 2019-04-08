Digital Trends
Health & Fitness

Competitors question Trek’s claims about its new bike helmet tech

Kraig Becker
By
Trek Bontrager WaveCel Helmet

Last month, Trek and Bontrager unveiled a line of new cycling helmets that are reportedly a significant upgrade in terms of safety. In fact, according to Trek the helmets are 48 times more effective at preventing concussions as compared to traditional models using EPS foam to provide protection. These improvements come courtesy of a new technology known as WaveCel, which is said to be highly effective at absorbing and redirecting the energy that is created as a result of an impact.

It didn’t take long for competitors to begin calling Trek’s bold claims into question, however, with two companies that make competing helmet technology seemingly unimpressed. Both MIPS and Koroyd have published their own thoughts on what WaveCel brings to the table, with both saying it isn’t a major upgrade over the tech that they’ve been using for some time.

MIPS, which stands for multi-directional impact protection system, offers similar performance as WaveCel. Both technologies are built to prevent serious damage to the brain that can occur not due to direct impact, but from the rotational motion that comes with angled impacts. The difference is, MIPS has been around for years and is licensed for use by a range of companies, including Trek itself.

trek wavecel compeitors question results mips 1
Photo Courtesy of MIPS

Naturally, the designers at MIPS have a vested interest in responding to any competitor that could offer dramatically improved performance over their own technology. According to the company however, that isn’t the case when it comes to WaveCel. An article posted to the MIPS website indicates that their researchers were unable to replicate the claims that Trek has made about its new technology and its ability to reduce the chances of a rider suffering a concussion in a crash to just 1.2%.

MIPS CEO Johan Thiel admits that further testing will be necessary to determine just how effective WaveCel is. In the article, he is quoted as saying, We are a company of scientists, so we’re approaching this in the spirit of collaboration inherent to scientific research. If together, we can make cycling safer for riders, then we will have honored our mission to make the safest helmets possible.”

trek wavecel compeitors question results koroyd 1
Photo courtesy of Koroyd

Koroyd, which makes yet another proprietary helmet technology, was less diplomatic with its assessment of WaveCel. The company posted an article to its website entitled “Carried Away by a Wave of Hype?” which lets readers know exactly where it stands. That story presents Koroyd’s case for why its own safety system is better for cyclists than Trek’s new offering, stressing its use of circular tubes as shock absorbers over the honeycomb-like structure found in WaveCel.

The article goes on to point out that the dangers of rotational injuries due to impact are still not addressed by the international standards that govern head protection, making it difficult to assess the effectiveness of WaveCel or even MIPS for that matter. Instead, Koroyd focuses on reducing what it calls linear acceleration, which is what happens when a rider’s head decelerates and suddenly comes to a stop, while his or her brain continues moving. When this happens, the impact between the head and brain can cause serious damage, which is something that Koroyd’s protection system is designed to prevent.

To be fair, when Trek and Bontrager announced WaveCel they compared its effectiveness to standard EPS foam and not MIPS or Koroyd directly. EPS foam is the least expensive and most common form of protective material used in helmets, and while it does provide a measure of protection, it doesn’t perform on the same level as MIPS, Koroyd, or presumably WaveCel.

It should also be pointed out that Trek’s new helmets have earned a five star stamp of approval from the Virginia Tech University helmet rating system. In fact, two of Bontrager’s WaveCel helmets are now ranked number one and number three on the list, with a Bontrager MIPS option sandwiched in between.

The bottom line is, WaveCel may not be the gigantic leap forward that Trek’s marketing spin has placed on it, but it is another alternative for riders looking to remain safe out on the road. That’s a good thing for cyclists, no matter which of these helmet protection systems they use.

Don't Miss

Crescent Moon Eva All-Foam V2 Snowshoe review
Fitbit Inspire HR review
Product Review

Fitbit’s Inspire HR fitness tracker nails the basics and keeps the price low

Fitbit targets the new user with the Inspire HR, a low-cost, lightweight fitness tracker that covers all the basics. I put the device through its paces. It not only lived up to our expectations for an entry-level tracker, but sometimes…
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
tombot robot dog pr 3
Emerging Tech

Tombot is the hyper-realistic dog robot that puts Spot to shame

Forget Boston Dynamics’ Spot! When it comes to robot dogs, the folks behind a new Kickstarter campaign have plans to stake their claim as makers of man’s (and woman’s) newest best friend.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
gadgets for your geeky kitchen jello brain mold
Emerging Tech

Scientists have a way to turn off alcoholism: Blasting the brain with lasers

Researchers from Scripps Research have demonstrated that it is possible to reverse the desire to drink in alcohol-dependent rats by targeting a part of the brain using lasers. Here's how.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
best fitness watches garmin fenix 5x review feature 2
Deals

REI drops deals on Garmin Fenix 5 and Vivoactive 3 smartwatches

Garmin's activity trackers offer a lot of advantages for health-conscious individuals and outdoor adventurers, and with spring finally here, now’s a fine time to jump on the smartwatch bandwagon. REI’s Garmin sale is the perfect chance…
Posted By Lucas Coll
vanderbilt ankle exoskeleton legs exosuit
Emerging Tech

This sleek new exoskeleton makes walking easier, fits under your clothes

A new ankle exoskeleton that is designed to be worn under clothes can help people to walk without fatiguing — and without restricting natural motion or drawing attention to itself.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
garmin vivomove bloomingdales vmovehr spring19 family
Health & Fitness

Garmin adds some bling to its Vivomove HR hybrid smartwatch line

Garmin is debuting four new luxury versions of its Vivomove hybrid smartwatch, and is launching these stylish timepieces on the retail shelves of Bloomingdales and its own website.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
samsung galaxy watch active review feat
Product Review

Comfortable. Beautiful. Affordable. What more do you want from a smartwatch?

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active is a strong contender in the wearable world. It has solid battery life, a great notification system, and good fitness-tracking capabilities, all for a price of $200. Did we mention it looks great, too?
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
fitbit charge 3 lifestyle
Wearables

Looking to get into shape? Snag one of these fitness trackers

Looking for your first fitness tracker, or an upgrade to the one you're already wearing? There are plenty of the wrist-worn gadgets available. Here are our picks for the best fitness trackers available right now.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
Mobile

Laugh until you vomit: The best jokes from April Fools’ Day 2019

Is there a funnier day than April 1? If there is, we'd like to see it, because we need a laugh. In the meantime, April Fools' Day will have to do, and here are the best jokes online for 2019.
Posted By Andy Boxall
cyclotron
Outdoors

The hubless, carbon-fiber Cyclotron bike looks straight out of ‘Tron’

The Cyclotron bicycle borrows both look and name from the science fiction film, with a design that’s unmistakably based on the Light Cycle, namely its two illuminated, spokeless wheels.
Posted By Marcus Yam
fitbit alternative roundup
Deals

Stay fit and save cash with our top 10 affordable Fitbit alternatives

As much as we love Fitbits, they're rather expensive. If all you want is a simple activity tracker, however, then check out these great cheap Fitbit alternatives. With offerings from brands like Garmin, you don't need to pay full price.
Posted By Lucas Coll
ibm probabilistic ai huntingtons diseases doctor seeing patient
Emerging Tech

This smart pill will tattle to your doctor if you don’t take your meds

Patients defaulting on their medication is a constant headache for doctors. A new smart pill, called ID-Cap, promises to help by revealing exactly when a patient has taken their meds.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
cosori air fryers amazon deal fryer 5 8
Deals

Amazon drops prices on air fryers for guilt-free fried foods

Cooking with an air fryer has become wildly popular thanks to its ability to fry foods using little to no oil. Right now, Amazon is discounting two Cosori Air Fryers for up to 20 percent off.
Posted By Jenifer Calle
awesome tech you cant buy yet gomilabs ball feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Robotic pet toys and a high-tech Hot Pocket

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle